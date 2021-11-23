After leading by as many as 24 points midway through the second half, the Washington State men’s basketball team held off surging Winthrop 92-86 in a game Monday at Beasley Coliseum.
With the win, the Cougars improved to 5-0. Winthrop, an NCAA tournament team in March, fell to 2-3.
“On our home floor we’d like to do better there, but at the same time I thought it was more of a team in a situation we hadn’t been in,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said of the tense finish. “Every year you go through it and we gotta learn how to play at home and get confident and know what we’re doing.”
Winthrop guard Patrick Good was a menace from the 3-point line, shooting 11-of-19 from long range for a game-high 33 points.
The Cougars received 20 points from guard Michael Flowers, 19 from versatile Noah Williams and 13 from point guard Tyrell Roberts.
The Cougs went 28-of-37 from the free-throw line and shot 13 fewer field goals than Winthrop.
Both teams shot well from the floor — 52 percent for WSU to 46 percent for the Eagles.
WINTHROP (2-3)
Burns 7-14 0-0 14, Claxton 2-5 1-3 5, Anumba 1-5 8-9 11, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Corbin 0-2 0-0 0, Good 11-19 0-0 33, Jones 7-11 1-2 19, Talford 2-5 0-0 4, King 0-3 0-0 0, McMahon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 10-14 86.
WASHINGTON ST. (5-0)
Gueye 2-5 2-2 6, Abogidi 2-4 0-0 4, Flowers 5-8 8-11 20, Roberts 3-5 4-4 13, Williams 5-11 7-8 19, Jackson 2-4 3-6 7, Bamba 3-6 1-2 8, Rodman 3-5 3-4 9, Jakimovski 2-2 0-0 6, Koulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 28-37 92.
Halftime_Washington St. 47-28. 3-Point Goals: Winthrop 16-30 (Good 11-19, Jones 4-5, Anumba 1-2, Claxton 0-1, King 0-1, Corbin 0-2), Washington St. 10-18 (Roberts 3-5, Jakimovski 2-2, Williams 2-2, Flowers 2-4, Bamba 1-2, Gueye 0-1, Rodman 0-2). Fouled Out: Burns, Anumba, Jones. Rebounds: Winthrop 25 (Good 7), Washington St. 34 (Gueye, Jackson 8). Assists: Winthrop 13 (Jones 6), Washington St. 6 (Williams 3). Total Fouls: Winthrop 29, Washington St. 18. A: 2,370 (11,671).
Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Idaho’s first game since its Battle of the Palouse beatdown didn’t go much better.
Four days after falling by 48 to Washington State at home, the Vandals stumbled to Utah Valley at the SoCal Challenge.
A strong 3-point shooting team in its first two games, the Vandals (1-4) went a dismal 3-of-24 from long range against the Wolverines (4-1).
Utah Valley used a 23-0 run to storm out to a 28-2 lead to open the game. Idaho struggled to close the gap as it shot 19 percent from the field in the first half.
Center Fardaws Aimaq powered the Wolverines with a 14-point, 16-rebound double-double. Guard Connor Harding added 14 points for balanced UVU.
The Vandals were led by guard Trevante Anderson (13 points) as the only player in double figures.
UTAH VALLEY (4-1)
Fuller 5-6 1-2 11, Aimaq 5-10 4-6 14, Darthard 4-11 0-0 8, Harding 6-10 0-0 14, Nield 2-6 2-2 7, Harmon 3-7 4-4 10, Ceaser 2-4 2-2 6, Farrer 3-5 1-1 7, Battle 0-1 0-2 0, Leifson 0-1 0-0 0, McCord 3-7 0-1 6. Totals 33-68 14-20 83.
IDAHO (1-4)
Christensen 1-4 2-2 4, T.Anderson 3-8 6-7 13, Bertain 2-6 0-0 4, Dixon 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-8 1-3 1, Kilgore 2-4 1-2 5, Quinnett 2-6 0-0 6, King 2-7 2-3 6, Salih 1-5 2-2 4, Hanshaw 1-2 0-0 2, Pepple 0-1 0-0 0, McHugh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-55 14-19 45.
Halftime_Utah Valley 46-21. 3-Point Goals: Utah Valley 3-18 (Harding 2-3, Nield 1-4, Ceaser 0-1, Farrer 0-1, Leifson 0-1, McCord 0-1, Harmon 0-2, Darthard 0-5), Idaho 3-24 (Quinnett 2-4, T.Anderson 1-3, Christensen 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Kilgore 0-1, McHugh 0-1, King 0-2, Salih 0-3, Bertain 0-4, Smith 0-4). Rebounds: Utah Valley 54 (Aimaq 16), Idaho 27 (Christensen 6). Assists: Utah Valley 16 (Nield 5), Idaho 8 (Christensen, Hanshaw 2). Total Fouls: Utah Valley 19, Idaho 22. A: 317 (2,000).
WSU’s Gueye tabbed freshman of the week
Freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye found enough time on WSU’s deep roster to nab freshman of the week honors in the Pac-12 Conference — the first such award since Efe Abogidi took the honors Dec. 27, 2021.
Gueye, a 6-foot-11, 210-pounder from Dakar, Senegal, put together a solid performance last week in wins over UC Santa Barbara (73-65) and at Idaho (109-61) in the Battle of the Palouse.
He totaled 21 points and 15 rebounds across the two wins, shooting 6-of-7 from the field against the Vandals.
On the young season, Gueye is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while efficiently shooting 57.7 percent from the floor.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Troy 42, Deary 35
TROY — The Trojans outscored the Mustangs by 17 points in the third quarter and held on for a nonleague win.
Isabelle Raasch led the way with 12 points, and also had five steals. Dericka Morgan had nine points and Whitney Foster hit two 3-pointers and finished with six points.
“Offensively we came out OK in the first quarter, didn’t get our defense going until the third quarter,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said.
For Deary (1-1) Kenadie Kirk led the way with 10 points and Araya Wood finished with eight.
DEARY (1-1)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 0-0 5, Kenadie Kirk 4 1-4 10, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 1 6-7 8, Triniti Wood 2 1-4 5 , Macie Ashmead 1 2-2 4, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 11-19 35.
TROY (2-3)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 6 0-0 12, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 2 2-2 6, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 9, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-2 3, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 2-4 42.
Deary 10 11 4 10 — 35
Troy 10 7 21 4 — 42
3-point goals — Foster 2, Hawley, Morgan, Wood, Kirk.
Genesee 61, Highland 44
GENESEE — The Bulldogs found their range in the middle quarters, hitting 11 threes, in a nonleague win versus Highland of Craigmont.
Kendra Meyer hit her first four attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points, Isabelle Monk added four 3s and finished with 18 points, and Riley Leseman hit three long balls and finished with 13.
“Started off not being able to throw the ball in the ocean,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Couple girls knocked down some 3s and the flood gates went open.” All 11 3-pointers were in the second and third quarters.
Meyer also led the team with five steals, and Genesee (1-1) stole the ball 21 times total. Kirsten Flodin had eight rebounds and Monk and Leseman each had four assists.
For Highland (0-2), Payton Crow led the team with 15 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-2)
Payton Crow 7 1-4 15, Emily Dau 0 2-2 2, Katie Goeckner 2 1-3 5, Hannah Miller 3 2-2 8, Kalei Smith 1 0-0 2, Emalissa Knowlton 3 0-0 6, Shaylee Stamper 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-11 44.
GENESEE (1-1)
Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 12, Monica Seubert 0 2-2 2, Riley Leseman 5 0-0 13, Shelby Hanson 3 1-2 7, Isabelle Monk 7 0-0 18, Rory Meyer 3 0-1 6, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 1 0-0 2, Malia Jansen 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 4-7 61.
Highland 6 6 15 17 — 44
Genesee 6 16 28 11 — 61
3-point goals — Monk 4, Meyer 4, Leseman 3.
JV — Genessee 24, Highland 3
AWARDS
WAA honors scheduled for next week
LEWISTON — The 2021 Warrior Athletic Association High School Awards will be held virtually his year.
The ceremony will be held on KLEW news Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
This is the 15th annual event to recognize outstanding high school student-athletes, coaches, teams and community members. The nominees are listed below.
Male Athlete of the Year — Ryan Denham (Asotin), Dawson Packwood (Clarkston), Preston Amerman (Clearwater Valley), Kelton Devlin (Colton), Brayden Stapleton (Deary), Dawson Durham (Genesee), Thomas Reynolds (Grangeville), Ty Hambly (Highland), Brady Cox (Kamiah), Ty Koepp (Kendrick), Titus Yearout (Lapwai), Kash Lang (Lewiston), Jonah Ellis (Moscow), Jared Cronce (Nezperce), Joel Scott (Orofino), Colton Slaybaugh (Pomeroy), Gabe Prather (Potlatch), Cole Schlader (Prairie), Rylan Larson (Timberline), Darrick Baier (Troy)
Female Athlete of the Year — Chloe Overberg (Asotin), Ashlyn Wallace (Clarkston), Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley), Rylee Vining (Colton), Claira Osborne (Genesee), Camden Barger (Grangeville), Kadence Beck (Highland), Rose Stewart (Kendrick), Grace Sobotta (Lapwai), Madigan Kelly (Lewiston), Angela Lassen (Moscow), Grace Tiegs (Nezperce), Lindi Kessinger (Orofino), Keely Maves (Pomeroy), Madison Shears (Prairie), Abigail Brown (Timberline), Isabelle Raasch (Troy)
Team of the Year — Asotin boys cross country, Clarkston girls basketball, Clearwater Valley football, Colton softball, Deary boys basketball, Genesee baseball, Grangeville girls basketball, Kendrick girls basketball, Lapwai boys basketball, Orofino girls track, Pomeroy boys track, Prairie girls track, Timberline boys cross country, Troy girls track
Coach of the Year — Tim Gundy (Asotin), Debbie Sobotta (Clarkston), Allen Hutchens (Clearwater Valley), Brad Nilson (Colton), Kevin Maurer (Genesee), Jerime Zimmerman (Grangeville), Ron Ireland (Kendrick), Zachary Eastman (Lapwai), Shawn Tiegs (Nezperce), Julie Kessinger (Orofino), Ben Slaybaugh (Pomeroy), Lori Mader (Prairie), Pat Christopherson (Timerbline), Jessica Renfrow (Troy)
Rick Hill Meritorious Award — Tom Tower (Asotin), Marty Schlader (Clarkston), Brad Wassmuth (Grangeville), Bill Smith (Lewiston), Dave Snodgrass (Nezperce), Jerry Bartlow (Pomeroy), Urban Wassmuth (Prairie), Kathy Daniels (Timberline), Lara Spencer (Troy)