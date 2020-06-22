Dale wins Moscow Classic horseshow pitching tournament
With a 4-0 record, Laurie Dale of Athol won the Moscow Classic horseshoe pitching tournament Saturday at East City Park in Moscow.
The annual tournament is sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.
Dale garnered a 41-percent ringer average.
Karen Wichkahm of Lenore took second with a 3-1 record and 47-percent ringer average.
The tournament was played using a “count all” scoring method, which allowed players to follow social distancing guidelines.
The next NHPA-sanctioned tournament to be held in Moscow will be the Hog Heaven Challenge at 9 a.m., July 11, at the East City Park. Participants must be current members of the NHPA and have a ringer average registered with the NHPA.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU assistant to go into K-State Hall
MANHATTAN, Kan. — One of the most prolific shooters in NCAA women’s basketball history will be enshrined by her alma mater this fall, as Laurie Koehn, current associate head coach for the Washington State women’s basketball team, will be inducted into the Kansas State University Athletics Hall of Fame, it was announced this week.
Koehn, a Newton, Kan., native, suited up for her home-state Wildcats from 2001-05. The sharpshooter still holds Big 12 Conference records for the most 3-point field goals made in a career (392) and career free-throw percentage (87.7). Koehn’s career 3-point total was an NCAA record for almost a decade, and still ranks No. 10 on the all-time list. Koehn also sits at No. 5 on Kansas State’s all-time scoring list with 1,733 career points.
“I am honored and quite frankly, shocked to be selected for the Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame,” said Koehn, who will be inducted Sept. 4. “It is difficult to fully express my gratitude toward K-State Athletics, and more specifically the women’s basketball program, for giving me the opportunity to put on a Wildcat uniform for four years and learn to play and compete for something so much bigger than myself.”