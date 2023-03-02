KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Washington State freshmen Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren each were selected to compete in the NCAA swimming championships, the national organization announced Wednesday.
It’s the first time a freshman has earned a trip to the national event and the first time mulitple Cougar swimmers have been selected since three went in 2009.
Hathazi earned a spot in the 200 butterfly after posting a B standard time of 1:55.92 in the Pac-12 championship this past weekend in Federal Way, Wash. Lundgren qualified in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events. She had a B standard of 1:00.78 in the 100 breast in November, then placed third in the Pac-12 meet in the 200 breast in a school-record time of 2:08.33.
The national meet takes places March 15-19 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
PREP BOYS SWIMMINGPullman pulls down four spots on GSL first team
SPOKANE — Four of the five first-team spots on the Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys swimming team went to Pullman, the league announced.
Juniors William Miller and Teo Uberuaga, along with sophomores Troy Reed and Jake McCoy were voted onto the first team.
McCoy was named the swimmer of the year, and Jacob Hogg shared coach of the year honors.
Alma Smith, Cheney; William Miller, Pullman; Troy Reed, Pullman; Jake McCoy, Pullman; Teo Uberuaga, Pullman.
Zaine Pumphrey, Pullman; Michael Campbell, Pullman; Luke Gao, Pullman; Henry Gipple, Cheney; Carter Frichette, Pullman.
Sam Leonard, Pullman; Scott Frye, Pullman; Aidan Schmidt, Cheney; Peyton Anderson, Cheney; Jesse Tang, Pullman; Luke Wilcox, Cheney.
Diver of the year — Smith.
Swimming of the year — McCoy.
Coaches of the year — Jennifer Hochwalt, Cheney; Jacob Hogg, Pullman.