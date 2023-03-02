KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Washington State freshmen Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren each were selected to compete in the NCAA swimming championships, the national organization announced Wednesday.

It’s the first time a freshman has earned a trip to the national event and the first time mulitple Cougar swimmers have been selected since three went in 2009.

Hathazi earned a spot in the 200 butterfly after posting a B standard time of 1:55.92 in the Pac-12 championship this past weekend in Federal Way, Wash. Lundgren qualified in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events. She had a B standard of 1:00.78 in the 100 breast in November, then placed third in the Pac-12 meet in the 200 breast in a school-record time of 2:08.33.

Tags

Recommended for you