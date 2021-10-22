RATHDRUM, Idaho — Visiting Moscow saved three match points to pull out a five-set victory against Lakeland of Rathdrum, clinching a Class 4A district title and state berth.
The set scores were 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 7-25 and 17-15. Moscow’s Taylor Broenneke had seven kills and four blocks, one of which saved the match point at 13-14 — “the biggest block of her life,” in the words of coach Toni Claus. Sam Unger provided mammoth totals of 33 assists and 21 digs for the Bears (12-9), while Morgan Claus had a double-double of her own with 11 kills and 25 digs.
“The girls kept believing in themselves,” Claus said. “They never gave up. It was a great match to the end. It truly was.”
Moscow begins its state tournament campaign on Oct. 29 at Post Falls against an opponent to be determined.
Hounds make it seven straight
Growing more dominant with each set, Pullman handled 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers to extend its winning streak to seven straight matches.
The Greyhounds (9-5, 5-0) prevailed 25-16, 25-11, 25-9. Margot Keane finished a game-high 11 kills, while Keleigh Myers put up 20 assists and Lily McNannay had 12 digs.
Bulldogs lick Lancers
COLFAX — In Northeast 2B League competition, Colfax battled through two tight sets before pulling away in the third to defeat Liberty of Spangle.
The final scoreline read 25-23, 25-22, 25-17. Justice Brown made 27 assists and 12 digs for the Bulldogs (18-2, 8-0), who remain top dogs in their conference. Teammate Asher Cai had nine kills and 17 digs.
“Liberty is definitely a team rival and they played us really tight,” said Colfax coach Brandy Brown. “Obviously with the first two scores there were a lot of really good rallies. They have a decent block and they’re pretty scrappy as well. A lot of back-and-forth action was good.”
Vikings vanquish Wildcats
PALOUSE — On senior night for Garfield-Palouse, the Vikings handled visiting Southeast 1B League foe Colton in straight sets.
The final scoreline read 25-22, 25-18, 25-16. Denny Feely of Gar-Pal (3-4, 2-4) had a double-double of 22 assists and 16 digs with two blocks to boot, while Maci Branter led the match in kills with 13.
For Colton, Mary Pluid led the offense with six kills and four aces, Grace Demeerleer had 11 assists, and Rachel Becker held down the back line with eight digs.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pullman 2, Rogers 1
On senior day for the Greyhounds, senior Elise McDougle provided the winning goal in the 61st minute and Pullman defeated 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers of Spokane.
It was the final regular-season home game in the high school careers of McDougle, Elise French, Audrey Pitzer and Ari Moreno. With the result, Pullman (9-7, 6-4) finished the regular season ranked third in league and tied its record for most wins in a season since 2013.
The Hounds will play host to Rogers once again on Thursday of next week in district tournament play.
Rogers 0 1—1
Pullman 1 1—2
Pullman — Ava Petrino, 16th
Rogers — Joeanna Avila (PK), 54th
Pullman — Elise McDougle, 61st.
Shots — Rogers 2, Pullman 24
Saves — Rogers: Hogan 17, Pullman: Biorn, Cobos 0.
Skyline 3, Moscow 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — Unbeaten Sykyline of Idaho Falls shut out Moscow 3-0 in the opening round of the Idaho Class 4A state tournament.
The Bears (4-9-1) next face Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls today at 11 a.m. in consolation play.
CROSS COUNTRY
Knights rule district meet
Logos of Moscow managed a pristine team score of 15 points apiece in boys’ and girls’ competition and the Knights put forward the top individual performers in both races of the 1A district championship meet held at the LCSC cross country course.
Zach Atwood of Logos was first among individuals with a 5k time of 17 minutes, 37 seconds, while Sara Casebolt headed up the girls at 19:46. Troy was second of three full teams in both events, scoring 54 on the girls’ side and 56 on the boys’.
“We had a good day,” said Logos coach Paula Casebolt, whose team advances to the state meet at Island State Park in Eagle on Oct. 30. “It was a great race; it was a great day. We had really perfect weather. The kids did as well as they were expected to do. It was a fantastic race.”
GIRLS
Team scores — Logos 15, Troy 54, Potlatch 63
Medalist — Sara Casebolt, Logos, 19:46
Logos placers — 1. Sara Casebolt 19:46, 2. Clara Anderson 20:04, 3. Alyssa Blum 21:22, 4. Josephine Wyrick 21:48, 5. Lizzie Crawford 22:06, 9. Emma Handel 24:18
Clearwater Valley placers — 6. Halee Bohman 22:31, 7. Kassidy Chamberlin 22:49
Potlatch placers — 8. Brieanna Winther 23:08, 10. Jessica Biltonen 24:30
BOYS
Team scores — Logos 15, Troy 56, Deary 69
Medalist — Zach Atwood , Logos, 17:37
Logos placers — 1. Zach Atwood 17:37; 2. Theo Sentz 17:57, 3. Wyatt Haynes 18:00, 4. Jasper Whitling 18:05; 5. John Crawford 18:20; 8. Bear Lopez 19:55; 9. Spencer Farrell 20:01
Deary placers — 6. Gideon Otto 19:00
Troy placers — 7. Isaiah Raasch 19:51; 10. Noah Johnson 20:03
Bears’ Brooks second at Districts
ATHOL, Idaho — Moscow’s Emmet Brooks was runner-up with a time of 17:10 at the Class 4A District I-II meet held at Farragut State Park.
In team competition, the Bears came in second to Sandpoint on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Moscow had five of the top placers in each race.
BOYS
Team scores — Sandpoint 26, Moscow 34, Lakeland 77
Medalist — Ben Ricks, Sandpoint, 17:02.8
Moscow placers — 2. Emmet Brooks 17:10; 5. Tristin O’Brien 17:36.5; 8. Corey Johnson 17:43.6; 9. Isaiah Mitchem 17:43.9; 10. Mick Perryman 17:44.3
GIRLS
Team scores — Sandpoint 15, Moscow 40, Lakeland 83
Medalist — Ara Clark, Sandpoint, 20:24.3
Moscow placers — 6. Megan Heyns 21:44.6; 7. Indigo Wulfhorst 22:06.2; 8. Geneva McClory 22:08.3; 9. Christine Hall 22:11.4; 10. Kelly Stodick 22:18.6
Hounds top dogs at league meet
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Pullman boys’ and girls’ squads each topped a three-team field in a 2A Greater Spokane League meet at Liberty Lake Regional Park held Wednesday and omitted from the Thursday paper due to a Tribune error.
Among individuals, Leonardo Hoffman led the Greyhounds with a second-place showing of 17:54, while Elly Kunkel was the top Pullman girl with a third-place time of 22:03.
BOYS
Team scores — Pullman 30, Shadle Park 39, West Valley 61
Medalist — Luke Hammond, Shadle, 17:49
Pullman placers — 2. Leonardo Hoffman 17:54; 5. Brendan Doumit 18:17; 6. Abdur Islam 18:31; 7. Peter Jobson 18:42; 10. Kolby Uhlenkott 19:28
GIRLS
Team scores — Pullman 27, East Valley 43, Shadle Park 59
Medalist — Logan Hofstee, East Valley, 18:59
Pullman placers — 3. Elly Kunkel 22:03; 4. Abigail Hulst 22:30; 5. Abigail Wacker 22:34; 7. Erin Tolleson 24:07, 8. Alison Hathaway 24:08