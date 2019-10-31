College football
Arconado added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Washington State redshirt senior receiver Brandon Arconado was one of four players added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the
Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.
Arconado joins fellow Cougars Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston Jr., who are also on the watch list for the award given to the season’s most outstanding receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Washington State’s three selections lead the Pac-12 and are second nationally to Alabama’s four.
Arconado enters the week with 39 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. The Chino Hills, Calif., native leads the Pac-12 with four 100-yard games, averaged 15.2 yards per catch and 29 of his 39 catches have resulted in a first down.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes any player, regardless of position (receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.
Ten Biletnikoff Award semifinalists will be announced Nov. 18. Three finalists will be declared after another vote Nov. 25, then the winner will be announced during the College Football Awards show that starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame. The event will be televised on ESPN.
Former WSU athletic director dies
MIAMI — Sam Jankovich, the Miami Hurricanes’ athletic director when they won their first three national championships in football, died in Hayden Lake, Idaho. He was 85. A funeral service will be in his native Butte, Mont.
He was the Hurricanes’ athletic director from 1983-90 and hired coaches Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson, who both won national titles. Jankovich also revived the men’s basketball program at Miami in 1985, 14 years after the school had dropped the sport.
Jankovich was athletic director at Washington State, and was CEO for the New England Patriots in the early 1990s.
Jankovich starred at Butte High and played for the University of Montana. He later coached at Butte High and was an assistant coach at Montana State before joining former Bobcats coach Jim Sweeney at Washington State.
After four seasons, he moved into administration, serving as an assistant to athletic director Ray Nagel from 1972-76. In that role he oversaw the Cougar Club, now known as the Cougar Athletic Fund, and doubled the organization’s membership and tripled fundraising dollars.
In 1976, he replaced Nagel as WSU’s director of athletics, a position he held for the next seven years. Jankovich left an indelible mark, undertaking the monumental project to increase the Martin Stadium capacity by more than 10,000 from the 27,500 it seated at the time.
“Sam was one of the great administrators in college athletics history,” current WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. “He served WSU with tremendous distinction, as a football coach, administrator, and eventually as athletic director. His impact at WSU is still felt today.”
Prep football
Wolf wins WIAA honor
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Colton football player Chris Wolf as its athlete of the week.
The senior ran the ball 37 times for 537 yards and accounted for all 10 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 68-26 win against Touchet. He also was 7-of-14 passing for 110 yards.
Prep cross country
Moscow set for State
The Moscow girls’ and boys’ cross country teams are set for the state meet in Pocatello.
For Moscow in 4A, junior Laurel Hicke is ranked 14th among the girls and sophomore Korbin Bujnicki is tied for 28th among the boys.
The 1A field includes girls’ teams from Deary, Logos and Troy and boys’ teams from Logos and Potlatch.
The first of 10 races, all 5,000 meters, begins at 9 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.
In 1A, the top-ranked girls’ runners from District II are Clara Anderson of Logos at No. 7, Kaija Dybdahl of Troy at No. 17 and Ciara Chaffee of Prairie at No. 18. On the boys’ side, Logos freshman Nate Plotner is seventh, Carson Sellers of Timberline ninth, Solomon Howard of Logos 10th and David Phillis of Troy 12th
Here is the schedule for the IHSAA state cross country championships, which will take place Saturday at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello:
9 a.m.: 5A girls’
9:30 a.m.: 2A girls’
10:15 a.m.: 3A girls’
10:45 a.m.: 5A boys’
11:15 a.m.: 2A boys’
11:45 a.m.: 3A boys’
12:15 p.m.: 1A girls’
1 p.m.: 4A girls’
1:30 p.m.: 1A boys’
2 p.m.: 4A boys’
Qualifiers from District II
CLASS 4A
Moscow
Girls: Laurel Hicke, Bec Kirkland, Elliot Benson, Christine Hall, Megan Heyns, Keelyn Pilcher, Autumn Tafoya.
Boys: Korben Bujnicki, Corey Johnson, Henry Stodick, Tristin O’Brien, Amesh Shrestha, Cole Halvorson, Jaston McClure.
CLASS 1A
Deary
Girls: Claire Fletcher, Emily Scott, Emily Mottern, Jasmine Leonard, Macie Ashmead, Matteya Proctor, Sierra Ortman.
Boys: Preston Johnston.
Logos
Girls: Clara Anderson, Kayte Casebolt, Josephine Wyrick, Ava Driskill, Danis VanderPloeg, Emma Handel, Rilla Story.
Boys: Nate Plotner, Solomon Howard, Theo Sentz, Isaac Blum, Alex Blum, Wyatt Haynes.
Potlatch
Boys: Sam Barnes, Austin Hogaboam, Tommy Skinner, Ben Veith, Micah Smith, Stuart Larson, Steffen Riley.
Troy
Girls: Kaija Dybdahl, Kassidy Chamberlin, Halee Bohman, Kelli Richmond, Katy Mottern, Claudia Bishop, Andie Cook.
Boys: David Phillis.