Fletcher leads Jr. Devils to win
Matt Fletcher batted 4-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Moscow Junior Devils to a 14-8 Legion baseball win Monday night against Sandpoint 16U.
The Devils trailed 4-2 before Jack Driskill drilled a two-run single in thie third.
“He came in and just lit one right back up the middle,” Moscow coach Casey Anderson said. “I think that was the biggest momentum swing in the game. I was just super proud of him.”
The teams had been scheduled for a doubleheader, but Casey said Sandpoint asked to make it a single game because of injuries.
The win went to the first of Moscow’s three relievers, Liev Comis, who allowed one hit and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. Ethan McLaughlin fired 1 2/3 innings of hitball ball to wrap up the win.
Tyler Howard collected three hits for the Devils, and Fletcher laced three doubles.
Sandpoint 013 031 0—8 6 2
Moscow 202 901 x—14 16 9
Ringer, Lish (3), Barlow (4), Co. Sanroman (5) and Ch. Sanroman. Howard, Comis (3), Holt (5), McLaughlin (6) and Bales.
Sandpoint hits — MacDonald, Mellander (2B), Co. Sanroman 2 (2B), Ch. Sanroman.
Moscow hits — Kiblen 2, Boyer, Howard 3 (2-2B), Fletcher 4 (3-2B), Farrell 2, Anderson, Driskill, Peterson, Bales.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU climbs recruiting rankings
According to an update Monday on recruiting website 247Sports.com, the Washington State men’s basketball team has boosted its incoming recruiting class to No. 29 in the nation.
The Cougars signed 6-foot-8 Macedonian wing Andrej Jakimovski Sunday. It took a day for 247Sports to catch up on the rankings, but Jakmovski was tabbed Monday morning as a four-star recruit, and the third-best in Wazzu program history. This year, he’s considered the eighth-best international basketball recruit.
That means second-year Cougars coach Kyle Smith has signed three four-star prospects in his first full offseason — Jakimovski, versatile Dominican forward Carlos Rosario and 6-10 Californian center Dishon Jackson. Rosario and Jackson are respectively ranked Wazzu’s No. 6 and 11 recruits ever. Recent signees TJ Bamba and Efe Abogidi come in at 14th and 15th.
The only Pac-12 teams to have higher ranked incoming classes are Arizona (fifth) and Stanford (10th). WSU, incredibly, is sitting among the likes of some blue-blood programs just two years removed from hitting a nasty low point, and firing former coach Ernie Kent.