GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs earned their first victory of the boys basketball season Wednesday, posting a 51-41 nonleague win against the Colton Wildcats.

“Felt really good for the guys,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “I know they were all excited after the game.”

Genesee (1-14) was led by Teak Wareham with 12 points. Derek Burt added 10.

