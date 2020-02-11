Moscow’s season ends agaisnt Lakeland
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lakeland eliminated Moscow from postseason play Monday, 67-43, in girls’ basketball action.
Moscow fell in the loser-out matchup despite Ellie Gray recording 14 points.
The Eagles saw three players reach double figures in scoring and never trailed.
“Obviously we would have liked to win this one,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said. “But they fought their way back into the game and played hard till the end. I enjoyed having our players and watching them grow throughout the season.”
MOSCOW (1-16, 1-5)
Megan Watson 5 0-0 10, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2, Ellie Gray 4 3-4 14, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Peyton Claus 3 0-0 7, Peyton Watson 3 2-2 8, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Grace Mauman 0 1-3 1, Chloe Baker 0 1-2 1, Julia Branen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (9-13, 2-5)
Sarah Boyer 2 0-0 6, H. Tintey 0 0-0 0, Darby McDevitt 2 1-2 6, Abbey Neff 1 0-0 2, Katy Ryan 5 4-6 14, S. Hofteere 1 2-2 4, Mel Loutzenhiser 3 4-5 11, A. Kiefer 8 0-0 17, B. Womtner 1 4-4 7, M. Calbert 0 0-0 0, K. Simon 0 0-0 0, F. Huddlesgon 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-20 67.
Moscow 6 6 16 6––43
Lakeland 17 9 22 19––67
3-point goals — Loutnezhiser, Claus, Boyer 2, McDevitt, Kiefer, Womtner.
Colfax 46, Chewelah 27
SPOKANE VALLEY — Asher Cai collected 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Colfax whipped Chewelah 46-27 in the first round of a Washington 2B district tournament at West Valley.
The Bulldogs, seeded No. 4 in the South, face the No. 1 seed from the North, St. George’s, at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue.
Kierstyn York scored 11 points and Sydney Berquist added 10 in a win agaisnt the No. 5 North team.
The Bulldogs held Chewelah standout Alyssa Fitzgerald to 13 points, using aggressive defense that sometimes crossed the line as the Cougars went 11-of-24 at the foul line. Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher liked his team’s intensity and preparation.
CHEWELAH
Alyssa Fitzgerald 2 9-17 13, Haven Rainer 1 0-2 2, Cassidy Whittikend 2 1-2 6, Brooke Bennett 0 0-0 0, Natalie Rose-Sheppard 0 0-1 0, Becca Bennett 0 0-0 0, Taya Tapia 0 0-0 0, Lexi Robertson 1 1-2 3, Milayna Hartill 0 0-0 0, Bailey Fuller 1 0-0 3. Totals 7 11-24 27.
COLFAX (14-7)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 1-2 1, Shyah Antoine 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 4 1-1 11, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 5 1-2 11, Sydney Berquist 3 4-4 10, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Abree Aune 1 0-0 3, Perry Imler 0 1-2 1, McKenna Lomax 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-11 46.
Chewelah 3 10 3 11—27
Colfax 13 11 11 11—46
3-point goals — Whittikend, Fuller, Sakamoto-Howell, Cai 2, Aune.
Genesee 55, CV 23
Bailey Leseman sliced her way to 23 points, six rebounds, three 3-pointers and two steals as Genesee improved to 2-1 in the Idaho 1A Division I district tournament as the Bulldogs blew out Clearwater Valley at Lewis-Clark State College.
“Its important for us to have (Leseman) come out and make plays and be confident,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “When she does that it gives the rest of the team a good lift.
“We just need to keep playing our style and not turn the ball over.”
Genesee will compete in a play-in game with Wallace in a loser-out matchup today at 6 p.m. Should the Bulldogs take care of business, they will make a bid for a state championship appearance in a second play-in contest Saturday.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-14, 4-9)
Ashton Mangun 1 0-0 2, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 1 2-2 4, Shada Edwards 3 2-3 8, Kadance Schilling 2 0-3 4, Alicia Reuben 2 0-0 5, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-8 23.
GENESEE (15-9,9-4)
Lucie Ranisate 3 0-0 6, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 0 2-2 2, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 3 0-2 6, Kendra Murray 0 2-2 2, Bailey Leseman 7 6-10 23, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Stout 2 2-3 6, Claira Osborne 1 2-2 4 , Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 14-21.
Clearwater Valley 6 4 9 4––23
Genesee 18 13 18 6––55
3-point goals — Reuben, Leseman 3, Monk, Mayer.
Colton 64, Touchet 39
COLTON — Rylee Vining popped seven 3-point goals and scored 24 points to lead Colton to a Southeast 1B League win against Touchet.
In a game that honored Colton seniors Taylor Thomas and Megan Kay, the Wildcats jumped to a 34-14 halftime lead and got a 21-point effort from Maggie Meyer.
Kay had seven rebounds and Josie Schultheis tallied nine.
Colton starts District play Friday at Oakesdale.
TOUCHET (9-8, 1-8)
Saige Smith 2 1-2 6, Ashley Luna 0 0-0 0, Areli Orozco 3 2-4 10, Emily Skamstad 1 0-0 3, Briana Andrade 6 0-0 18, LeAnn Kincaid 1 0-0 2, Emmaleigh Olson 0 0-0 0 Totals 13 3-6 39
COLTON (14-6, 7-3)
Rylee Vining 8 1-2 24, Maggie Meyer 7 1-2 21, Josie Schultheis 1 1-1 3, Taylor Thomas 2 3-6 9, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Megan Kay 0 0-0 0, Mary Pluid 2 0-2 5, Totals 21 6-13 64
Touchet 10 4 11 14—39
Colton 19 15 18 12— 64
3-point goals — Smith, Orozco 2, Skramsad, Andrade 6, Vining 7, Meyer 6, Thomas 2, Pluid
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Colfax 56, NW Christian 45
SPOKANE — John Lustig racked up 29 points and Colfax rolled Northwest Christian in the first round of a Washington Class 2B district tournament at West Valley High.
The Bulldogs (15-6) flew out to a 18-4 lead in the first quarter and held on to win by double digits despite Northwest Christian cutting the lead to six in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know if this was the cleanest game that we played all year, but the kids found a way to grind and pull out a win,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “Sometimes you have to find a way to win when you don’t necessarily play your best game.”
Lustig and Hunter Claassen (18 points) provided most of the offfense for Colfax.
Northwest Christian was led by Mitch Littleman with 15.
Colfax will next play Kettle Falls on Thursday at the same site. Tipoff time has yet to be determined.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT
Mitch Littleman 7 1-6 15, Justin Jones 0 0-0 0, Aidan Tibbets 1 0-1 3, Mack Young 1 0-0 2, David Maynard 2 4-4 8. Daniel Swanson 4 1-2 9, Jonny Lester 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 8-15 44.
COLFAX (15-6)
Hunter Claassen 7 3-6 18, Cole Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, John Lustig 9 7-9 29, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 0 0-0 0, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 1 0-0 2, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-15 56.
NW Christian 4 17 9 15—45
Colfax 18 13 11 14—56
3-point goals — Tibbets, Lestig 4, Claasssen, Baerlocher.
Touchet 46, Colton 39
COLTON — Colton wrapped up its season with a Southeast 1B League loss to Touchet. The Wildcats didn’t qualify for postseason play.
The Wildcats rallied in the final period, led by Chris Wolf (15 points for the night) and Kian Ankerson (14) with two 3-pointers apiece.
“We were just a little late on our run,” Colton coach Nick Simons said. “We were solid defensivley, but we couldn’t get enough shots to fall.”
TOUCHET (1-15, 1-10)
Dominic Solis 4 0-0 9, Dominic Preciado 8 2-4 18, Bryan Orozco 0 2-2 2, Daniel Lopez 0 0-0 0, Alexis Gonzalez 6 0-4 13, Grayson Zessin 1 0-0 2, Deegon Dodd 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 4-12 46.
COLTON (1-19, 1-11)
Kian Ankerson 4 4-5 14, Chris Wolf 6 1-2 15, Jackson Meyer 2 0-2 4, Raphael Arnhold 0 1-2 1, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 6-9 39.
Touchet 14 7 15 9––46
Colton 4 6 13 16––39
3-point goals — Ankerson 2, C. Wolf 2, G. Wolf, Solis, Gonzalez.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Elleby gets Pac-12 honor
For the second time this season, CJ Elleby of Washington State was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday for men’s basketball.
Elleby is the first WSU player to earn more than one Pac-12 weekly award in a season since Klay Thompson nabbed back-to-back kudes in November 2009.
Elleby scored 34 points in the Cougars’ 79-67 win against Washington on Sunday in Pullman.
He is averaging 19 points per game, third in the Pac-12, and also leads the Cougs in rebounding at 7.3 a game.