Updated: June 1, 2023 @ 1:06 am
A federal judge this week dismissed Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State University athletic director Patrick Chun from a lawsuit brought by ex-WSU football coach Nick Rolovich against his former employer for firing him after his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
An Idaho newspaper legend, Loris Jones Dudley, was honored at a graveside service in Genesee on Memorial Day, though perhaps without the professional fanfare she deserved. As editor and publisher of the Idahonian/Daily News in the 80s, I was her boss, whatever “boss” meant to this unique jou…
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission installed four new sculptures in the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden on Monday, and the artwork will remain on display until May 2024.
A business that began in a storage unit has purchased and is renovating a brick-and-mortar location in Pullman.
Four Washington State football games, three home and one on the road, have been picked as part of the Pac-12 Conference’s 2023 early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.
The Cougars’ home opener against Wisconsin will be televised on ABC at 4:30 p.m. Sept 9 at Gesa Field.
WSU’s season opener Sept. 2 at Colorado State is set for 4 p.m. Pacific and will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.
