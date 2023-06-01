Four Washington State football games, three home and one on the road, have been picked as part of the Pac-12 Conference’s 2023 early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Cougars’ home opener against Wisconsin will be televised on ABC at 4:30 p.m. Sept 9 at Gesa Field.

WSU’s season opener Sept. 2 at Colorado State is set for 4 p.m. Pacific and will be shown on the CBS Sports Network.

