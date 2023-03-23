SPOKANE — Pullman’s boys soccer team notched four goals in the second half to topple Gonzaga Prep of Spokane 6-1 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Lucas Wexler, Phillipp Kirchhoff, Carlens Dollin, Marcello Romero and Isaiah Bischoff all scored for the Greyhounds (4-1), who also got an own goal in the third minute.
Pullman outshot Gonzaga Prep 12-5. Aaron Oatley made two saves for the winners.
Pullman — own goal, third.
Gonzaga Prep — Thompson (Garadedian), 12th.
Pullman — Lucas Wexler (Carlins Dollin), 13th.
Pullman — Phillipp Kirchhoff (Leon Lange), 55th.
Pullman — Dollin (Marcus Campbell), 59th.
Pullman — Marcello Romero, 68th.
Pullman — Isaiah Bischoff, 76th.
Shots — Pullman 12, Gonzaga Prep 5.
Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2. Gonzaga Prep: Blackmer 2, Signe 6.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLAsotin JV 7-6, Colton 5-3
ASOTIN — The Panthers’ JV team was able to sweep the Wildcats varsity in a nonleague doubleheader.
Cooper Kelley had a double in the opener and a single in Game 2 to pace Asotin JV. Cooper Thomas, who earned the win in the first game, had two RBI offensively.
Dan Bell had four of the 12 hits Colton (0-4) had combined in the two games. He also scored three of the runs.
Asotin JV 310 120 x—7 7 2
Angus Jordan, Dan Bell (4) and Raydny Hop; Cooper Thomas, Chase Engle (6) and Parker Port. W — Thomas. L — Bell.
Colton hits — Bell 2 (2B), Wyatt Jordan 2, A. Jordan, Grant Wolf, Hop.
Asotin JV hits — Cooper Kelley (2B), Zane Riley, Jacob Dougan, Carter Bowman, Treyson Hendrickson, Reuben Eggleston, Noah Koehler.
Asotin JV 023 001 x—6 2 1
Tanner Baerlocher, Grant Wolf (5) and Ryan Impson; Cooper Kelley, Carter Bowman (3), Colt Kelley (5) and Parker Port. W — Col. Kelley. L — Baerlocher.
Colton hits — Dan Bell 2, Angus Jordan (2B), Raydyn Hop, Baerlocher.
Asotin JV hits — Cooper Kelley, Carter Bowman.
Genesee-Lewis County doubleheader postponed
NEZPERCE — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Bulldogs and the Eagles that originally was scheduled for Friday has been postponed, but no make-up date was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPotlatch 11, Genesee 6
GENESEE — The Loggers came away with a Whitepine League win against the host Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Potlatch (2-0, 2-0) tallied six third-inning runs, but put the game away with five runs in the final two innings.
Josie Larson earned the win from the circle for Potlatch, pitching a complete game. Larson and Kaylen Hadaller also had three hits. Larson had a double and a triple and Hadaller tripled.
Harlei Donner led the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1) with two hits.
Potlatch 006 002 3—11 13 5
Josie Larson and Tayva McKiney; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Potlatch hits — Larson 3 (3B, 2B), Kaylen Hadaller 3 (3B), Delaney Becner 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 2, Dareese Brown (2B), McKiney, Kilie Heitstuman.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 2, Audrey Barber (3B), Shelby Hanson (2B), Makayla Herman.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDWSU’s McAlvey wins weekly honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Jared McAlvey was named the Pac-12 men’s track athlete of the week, it was announced.
McAlvey clocked the fastest 400-meter hurdles time in the nation Saturday in winning in 50.90 seconds at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix. It was the meet record and almost a half-second improvement over his previous personal best.
The Cougars next compete in the Bucs Scoring and Multi event today and Friday in Spokane.