SPOKANE — After a slow start in which they trailed through the opening quarter, the visiting Greyhounds blitzed past Shadle Park over the remainder of a 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball encounter. Pullman won the contest 80-51.

All five starters for unbeaten Pullman (17-0, 7-0) reached double figures in scoring. Jaedyn Brown, who has been named scorebooklive.com’s national prep athlete of the week, led with 28 points, while Champ Powaukee scored another 16. Tanner Barbour, Dane Sykes and Austin Hunt added 10 apiece. Ronan Redd put up a team-high 14 for the Highlanders (5-11, 1-6).

The Greyhounds currently sit at No. 1 in Washington Class 2A media polling and RPI rankings.

