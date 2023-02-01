SPOKANE — After a slow start in which they trailed through the opening quarter, the visiting Greyhounds blitzed past Shadle Park over the remainder of a 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball encounter. Pullman won the contest 80-51.
All five starters for unbeaten Pullman (17-0, 7-0) reached double figures in scoring. Jaedyn Brown, who has been named scorebooklive.com’s national prep athlete of the week, led with 28 points, while Champ Powaukee scored another 16. Tanner Barbour, Dane Sykes and Austin Hunt added 10 apiece. Ronan Redd put up a team-high 14 for the Highlanders (5-11, 1-6).
The Greyhounds currently sit at No. 1 in Washington Class 2A media polling and RPI rankings.
PULLMAN (17-0, 7-0)
Logan Thompson 2 0-0 4, Jaedyn Brown 11 0-0 28, Tanner Barbour 4 1-1 10, Champ Powaukee 5 3-4 16, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Joey Hecker 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 1 0-0 2, Caleb Northcroft 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 3 4-6 10, Austin Hunt 5 0-0 10. Totals 31 8-13 80.
SHADLE PARK (5-11, 1-6)
Nicolas Tilton 0 0-2 0, Jacob Boston 4 2-2 11, Jordan Dever 4 0-0 8, Carson Eickstadt 2 0-2 4, Ronan Redd 5 1-1 14, Ethan Hurt 3 0-0 6, N/A 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 3-7 51.
Pullman 15 24 17 24—80
Shadle Park 20 7 9 15—51
3-point goals — Brown 6, Powaukee 3, Barbour, Redd 3, N/A 2, Boston.
Kendrick 55, Deary 50
DEARY — On senior night at Deary, the host Mustangs battled back from an early deficit to force overtime, only for Kendrick to reassert itself and remain unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play Tuesday.
The Tigers (13-1, 9-0) were lifted by 16 points apiece from Nathan Tweit and Ty Koepp, plus 15 from Hunter Taylor. Kalab Rickard of Deary (11-6, 8-2) led all scorers with 25 points.
KENDRICK (13-1, 9-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 2 0-1 4, Jagger Hewett 1 0-0 2, Nathan Tweit 7 2-3 16, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 6 0-0 15, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 4 6-6 16. Totals 21 8-10 55.
DEARY (11-6, 8-2)
Laithan Proctor 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickard 9 5-8 25, Wyatt Vincent 0 2-2 2, Blaine Clark 4 0-0 9, Gus Rickert 2 1-3 5, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 3, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-13 50.
Kendrick 21 10 5 7 12—55
Deary 14 10 11 8 7—50
3-point goals — Rickard 2, Proctor, Clark, Fletcher, Ashmead, Taylor 3, Koepp 2.
JV — Kendrick 63, Deary 30
Colfax 70, Asotin 48
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs completed their regular season and sealed up the No. 1 spot the south division of the Northeast 2B League with a victory against Asotin.
The game was tight through a high-scoring 20-19 opening quarter before Colfax (16-4, 14-2) opened up separation in the second.
Seth Lustig put up 26 points to lead four double-digit scorers for Colfax. Mason Gilchrist had 15, Jaxon Wick came off the bench with 14 and J.P. Wigen totaled 10.
AJ Olerich led the way for Asotin (7-10, 3-12) with 21 points.
ASOTIN (7-12, 3-10)
Cooper Biery 0 1-2 1, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-1 0, Kamea Kauhi 1 2-2 4, Gavin Ells 4 3-4 15, Brady Moore 1 0-0 3, Justin Boyea 0 1-2 1, AJ Olerich 9 3-5 21, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 1 1-4 3, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-20 48.
COLFAX (16-4, 14-2)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Adrik Jenkin 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 8 4-4 26, Brice Hammer 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 7 0-2 15, J.P Wigen 5 0-0 10, Jaxon Wick 4 2-3 14. Totals 28 6-9 70.
Asotin 19 11 9 9—48
Colfax 20 22 10 18—70
3-point goals — G. Ells 4, Moore, Wick 4, Lustig 2, Gray, Gilchrist.
JV — Colfax def. Asotin.
Potlatch 49, Troy 41
POTLATCH — A strong defensive showing in the first half and a balanced offense with three double-digit scorers helped Potlatch defeat visiting Troy in Whitepine League Division I play.
Everett Lovell (15 points), Jaxon Vowels (14) and Jack Clark (13) combined for 42 of the 49 points scored by the Loggers (11-4, 8-3). Dominic Holden (14 points) and Eli Stoner (11) led the way for the Trojans (10-4, 8-4).
TROY (10-4, 8-4)
Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 5 1-5 11, Chandler Blazzard 1 2-4 4, Dominic Holden 5 0-1 14, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 0-1 8, Makhi Durrett 0 0-2 0, Joseph Bendel 1 1-2 4, Rowan Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-15 41.
POTLATCH (11-4, 8-3)
Chase Lovell 3 1-4 7, Jack Clark 4 5-8 13, Everett Lovell 4 7-8 15, Jaxon Vowels 4 6-7 14, Sam Barnes 0 0-5 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 19-32 49.
Troy 4 6 15 16—41
Potlatch 12 11 12 14—49
3-point goals — Holden 4, Bendel.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Logos 56, Genesee 26
GENESEE — Seamus Wilson went off for seven 3-point goals and 27 points to lead Logos of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I win against Genesee.
Jack Driskill scored another 10 for the Knights (5-10, 4-8), while Derek Zenner had seven for the Bulldogs (1-16, 0-13).
LOGOS (5-10, 4-8)
Seamus Wilson 8 4-4 27, Jack Driskill 3 1-2 10, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 3 2-2 8, Thomas Bowen 0 0-0 0, Jes Brower 2 0-0 4, Boaz Whitling 0 0-1 0, Titus Jankovic 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Holloway 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 8-11 56.
GENESEE (1-16, 0-13)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Teak Wareham 2 0-0 4, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 2 3-4 7, Derek Zenner 3 1-1 7, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 2, Seth Vestal 1 0-0 2, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, William Clark 0 0-0 0, K. Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-5 26.
Logos 17 17 19 3—56
Genesee 13 2 8 3—26
3-point goals — Wilson 7, Driskill 3.
JV — Logos def. Genesee (one half).
Sandpoint 55, Moscow 38
The host Bears were outrebounded 39-20 by Sandpoint in a 4A Inland Empire League defeat.
Moscow (8-8, 2-3) was boosted by 14 points from Grant Abendroth, while Max Frank of the Bulldogs (8-9, 3-2) scored a game-high 15.
SANDPOINT (8-9, 3-2)
Parker Pettit 4 0-0 10, Rusty Lee 2 2-2 6, Max Frank 6 2-4 15, Arie VanDenBerg 2 0-0 5, Ty Eacret 0 0-0 0, Evan Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Parker Childs 3 0-0 8, Randy Lane 5 0-0 11, Emirick Jones 0 0-0 0, James Bopp 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 4-8 55.
MOSCOW (8-8, 2-3)
Cody Wilson 1 2-2 4, Brayson Reed 2 2-2 7, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 1 2-2 4, Grant Abendroth 6 0-0 14, Joey Williams 1 1-1 3, Caleb Skinner 2 0-0 4, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Tyson Izzo 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-7 38.
Sandpoint 13 10 23 9—55
Moscow 8 7 10 13—38
3-point goals — Pettit 2, Childs 2, Frank, VanDenBerg, Lane, Abendroth 2, Reed.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
Tekoa-Rosalia 86, Colton 44
COLTON — Morgun Martin made 11 from 3-point range and finished with 34 points as the Timberwolves rolled to a Southeast 1B League victory against the host Wildcats.
Isaac Bone contributed 15 points for Tekoa-Rosalia (14-4, 8-2), which held a 47-19 lead at halftime.
Matt Reisenauer tallied 22 points, five assists and five steals for Colton (2-13, 0-9), which was playing its fifth game in seven days. Angus Jordan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (14-4, 8-2)
Morgun Martin 11 1-2 34, Joey Murray 3 0-1 6, Jadin Campbell 5 0-0 11, Braxton French 1 1-2 3, Isaac Bone 7 1-1 15, Gabe Morgan 3 1-1 7, Riley Gehring 3 0-0 6, Thomas Place 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Blazsak 0 0-0 0, Zyon Marsh 2 0-0 4, Monroy 0 0-0 0. Totals 35 4-7 86.
COLTON (2-13, 0-9)
Angus Jordan 4 1-2 11, Memphis McIntosh 1 0-0 2, Dan Bell 1 2-2 4, Tanner Baerlocher 2 1-1 5, Matt Reisenauer 8 3-4 22. Totals 16 7-9 44.
Tekoa-Rosalia 28 19 29 10—86
Colton 11 8 9 16—44
3-point goals — Martin 11, Campbell, Reisenauer 3, Jordan 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 57, Shadle Park 44
SPOKANE — Sehra Singh finished with 18 points as the Greyhounds maintained their grasp on second place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League win a win against the host Highlanders of Spokane.
Meg Limburg added 15 points for Pullman (6-11, 6-1), which took a 31-18 lead into halftime.
Kyleigh Archer led Shadle Park (7-9, 4-3) with 12 points. Tamiera Thompson added 11.
PULLMAN (6-11, 6-1)
Meg Limburg 5 3-5 15, Jennabee Harris 0 1-4 1, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 1 3-4 5, Lillian Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Suhailey Reyes 3 0-0 7, Sehra Singh 8 2-3 18, Ryliann Bednar 4 1-5 9. Totals 22 10-21 57.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (7-9, 4-3)
Makenzie Fuyer 1 1-2 3, Julia Licca 0 0-0 0, Jaycie Plaster 1 0-0 2, Addison Jahn 1 0-0 2, Tamiera Thompson 4 1-3 11, Brynn Hasenoehrl 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 2 8-8 12, Brianna Whitcomb 4 0-3 8, Alexis Bell 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 10-16 44.
Pullman 16 15 13 13—57
Shadle Park 10 8 16 10—44
3-point goals — Limburg 2, Reyes, Thompson 2.
Colfax 68, Asotin 29
COLFAX — Brynn McGaughy had 14 of her 20 points in the first half to pace the host Bulldogs past the Panthers in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
Hailey Demler added 13 points for Colfax (20-0, 13-0), which is the second-ranked team in the latest Washington 2B state poll. Jaisha Gibb added nine steals and seven assists to go with her nine points for the Bulldogs, who used a 28-2 run in the third quarter to take control.
Haylee Appleford paced Asotin (3-16, 0-12) with eight points.
ASOTIN (3-16, 0-12)
Kelsey Thummel 0 0-0 0, Sadie Thummel 0 1-2 1, Emma Barrea 2 0-0 4, Cady Browne 1 3-4 5, Sofia Carrasco 1 0-0 2, Carlie Ball 2 0-0 4, Hannah Appleford 2 1-1 5, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 4 0-0 8, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 29.
COLFAX (20-0, 13-0)
Jaisha Gibb 3 0-0 8, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 4 0-0 9, Hailey Demler 5 1-2 13, Ashley Ring 0 0-2 0, Lauryn York 1 0-0 3, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 8 4-6 20, Harper Booth 4 0-0 9, Destiny Nelson 1 1-1 3. Totals 28 6-11 68.
Asotin 5 9 2 13—29
Colfax 13 17 28 10—68
3-point goals — Gibb 2, Demler 2, York, Booth.
Deary 44, Kendrick 38
DEARY — Araya Wood hit a critical fourth-quarter 3-pointer and four late free throws to total 26 points and lead the Mustang charge as host Deary upset Kendrick in Whitepine League Division II play.
Deary (15-1, 7-1) trailed 20-17 at halftime, but turned the tables on the Tigers (14-4, 7-1) after intermission. With the win, the Mustangs are now tied with Kendrick atop the 1ADII league standings.
Kenadie Kirk provided another nine points and 13 rebounds for Deary, while Macie Ashmead had two points and 10 boards.
KENDRICK (14-4, 7-1)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-0 7, Hali Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 6 0-0 12, Ruby Stewart 3 0-4 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 0-4 38.
DEARY (15-1, 7-1)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 0-3 2, Kenadie Kirk 4 0-2 9, Araya Wood 9 7-10 26, Triniti Wood 1 2-5 4, Macie Ashmead 1 0-1 2, Dantae Workman 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 10-23 44.
Kendrick 6 14 7 11—38
Deary 8 9 13 14—44
3-point goals — Stewart 2, Heimgartner, Taylor, K. Kirk, Wood.
JV — Kendrick def. Deary (one half).
Colton 86, Tekoa-Rosalia 17
COLTON — The Wildcats scored 53 first-half points and cruised to a Southeast 1B League victory against the Timberwolves.
Grace Kuhle tallied 34 points for Colton (18-1, 9-0), which is the No. 2 ranked team in the latest Washington state poll. Kyndra Stout chipped in 22 points. Clair Moehrle finished with 13. Sidni Whitcomb didn’t have a point but finished with 10 assists as she was the lone senior to celebrate senior night.
Clare Wilkins had six points to pace Tekoa-Rosalia (1-17, 0-9).
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-17, 0-9)
Briley Smith 0 0-2 0, Clare Wilkins 2 1-2 6, Kayla Eilerson 0 0-0 0, Megan Maley 0 0-0 0, Marissa Alonzo 1 0-0 2, Riley Terrell 1 0-0 2, Asia Kliewer 1 0-0 2, Justina Crane 1 0-0 2, Joan Barnowsky 1 0-0 3, Amaris Kager 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 1-4 17.
COLTON (18-1, 9-0)
Grace Kuhle 13 3-3 34, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 2 0-0 6, Kyndra Stout 9 0-0 22, Ella Nollmeyer 4 0-0 8, Clair Moehrle 5 1-2 13, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 4-5 86.
Tekoa-Rosalia 6 6 0 5—17
Colton 31 22 17 16—86
3-point goals — Barnowsky, Wilkins, Kuhle 5, Stout 4, Weber 2, Moehrle 2, Heitstuman.
Sandpoint 50, Moscow 22
SANDPOINT — The host Bulldogs routed the Bears in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
Kelsey Cessna of Sandpoint (14-5, 5-3) was the game’s high-scorer with 14 points, while Myah Parsons led Moscow (5-13, 0-4) with six.
MOSCOW (5-13, 0-4)
Punk Knott 2 0-0 5, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 2 2-4 6, Maya Anderson 0 4-5 4, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 1 0-0 3, Lola Johns 1 0-0 2, Li’i Leituala 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 6-9 22.
SANDPOINT (14-5, 5-3)
Kelsey Cessna 6 2-2 14, Demi Driggs 0 0-0 0, Peyton Cessna 1 0-0 2, Lily Richardson 3 0-0 6, Alexa Tunistra 3 0-0 7, Aliya Strock 3 3-5 11, Jette Thaete 0 0-0 0, K. Banks 4 0-0 9, P. Cessna 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-10 50.
Moscow 2 8 7 5—22
Sandpoint 17 10 15 8—50
3-point goals — McLuen, Knott, Tunistra, Strock, Banks.
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker a finalist for honor
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named as one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced.
Despite missing time to tend to a personal issue in her native New Zealand, Leger-Walker is averaging 19.2 points and 4.9 assists per game. She is 27th nationally in points per game and 47th in assists per game.
The award annually goes to the nation’s top shooting guard. Fans can support their favorite player starting Friday by going to hoophallawards.com to vote.
The Cougars (15-6, 5-5) next play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against No. 2 Stanford.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Overberg transfers to LCSC
Former Asotin High School track and field and cross country standout Chloe Overberg has transferred from Idaho to Lewis-Clark State, it was announced.
The four-year Panther standout was the Class 1B/2B Washington state cross country champion in 2021 and won the state title in the 3,200 meters in track. Overberg holds the 1,600 (5:13), the 3,200 (10:38) and 5K records (17:28) at the school.
She ran in four races for the Vandals in the fall, including a seventh-place finish at the LC State Invitational and was 50th in the Big Sky championship meet.
Overberg, who is transferring because she has decided to change majors, will sit out the remainder of the winter indoor season and be on the roster for the outdoor season that starts in the spring.
“She is going to come in and have an immediate impact,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “She is a very talented runner, great student and enjoyable to be around.”
Mahama, a 2018 graduate of Pullman who now is a graduate student at UCLA, had a toss of 67 feet, 1 1/2 inches to win the event.