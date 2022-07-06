FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference announced it will induct its first Hall of Fame class at 6:30 p.m. July 23 at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane.
The 14-member class will including former University of Idaho quarterback John Friesz (1986-89), who went on to play for almost a decade in the NFL, and former Washington State men’s basketball coach Jack Friel, who was the conference’s first commissioner from 1963-71.
Others who will be inducted are Montana football’s Dave Dickenson (1992-95), Weber State men’s basketball player Damian Lillard (2008-12) and Montana State football player and skier Jan Stenerud.
The induction originally was scheduled for March 14, 2020, but was put on hold because of the pandemic. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at bigskyconf.com.
LEGION BASEBALLTwins top Pats
COLFAX — The Lewis-Clark Twins used seven extra-base hits to score a 13-2 American Legion baseball win Tuesday against the Palouse Patriots in a game that was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Brice Bensching went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Carson Kolb had a triple and a double with three RBI. Kaden Daniel had a triple and four RBI.
Hayden Line pitched four innings for L-C (16-10), allowing one hit and two runs, one earned, with three strikeouts.
Brady Coulter had the most success on the mound for Palouse (11-15) going 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out four.
LC Twins 201 64—13 11 1
Palouse 110 00— 2 1 1
Hayden Line, Tyler Grandlund (5) and N/A; Calvin Heusser, Brady Coulter (2), Nate Elbracht (4), Max McCloy (4), JD Peterson (5) and N/A. W—Line. L—Heusser.
LC Twins hits — Brice Bensching 3 (2B), Carson Kolb 2 (3B, 2B), Kaden Daniel 2 (3B), Quinton Edmison (2B), Chris Ricard (2B), Jack Johnson, Wyett Lopez (2B).
Palouse hit — Mitch LaVielle.
WOMEN’S GOLFWSU trio earn academic honor
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Three Washington State women’s golfers were named Women’s Golf Coaches Assocation All-American scholars, it was announced.
Seniors Amy Chu, Darcy Habgood and Emily Cadwell earned the distinction.
It’s the fourth consecutive honor for Chu, who is a marketing major and holds a 3.77 GPA.
Habgood and Cadwell are first-time honorees. Habgood is a public relations major with a 3.68 GPA, and Cadwell is a marketing major with a GPA of 3.64.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Trojans take title
The Troy Trojans 13-to-15-year-old team completed a perfect 8-0 season last week to win the Latah County Babe Ruth League baseball title.
YOUTH SOFTBALL
Maulers top shootout
The Moscow Maulers 16-and-under girls softball team topped the River City Hornets of Edmonton, Canada, 11-2 in the title game to win the 4th of July Shootout tournament at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane this past weekend.
The Maulers were 4-1 overall in the event. Maya Kees, who had a highlight performance earlier in the tournament as she threw nine strikeouts in four no-hit innings against the Columbia Basin Xtreme, also pitched six innings in the finaL. Amanda Pouchnik and Ava Petrino each homered in the title-clinching effort.
HIGH SCHOOLSPair win scholarships
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s Maggie Ogden was named one of two winners of a $5,000 scholarship from the WIAA, Gesa Credit Union, the Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires in the 10th annual Smart Choices Scholarship.
Garfield-Palouse’s Kenzi Pedersen, a finalists for the Smart Choices award, received a $1,000 scholarship.
Ogden, who will attend Grand Canyon University, also was a three-sport athlete with a 4.0 grade-point average. She earned 11 letters, graduated as class valedictorian, was captain of her basketball, volleyball and archery teams, and was a member of the WIAA LEAP Committee.
Ogden participated in volleyball, basketball and tennis, highlighted by a third-place Class 2A finish in basketball in 2019. Ogden was All-Greater Spokane League Class 2A in basketball as a senior, all-state in volleyball and was a state champion archer through the National Archer in Schools program.