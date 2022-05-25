TUMWATER, Wash. — Pullman’s Lauren Greeny fired a 2-under-par 70 and is just one shot off the lead after the first round of the Washington Class 2A state girls golf tournament Tuesday at Tumwater Valley Golf Club.
Greeny, a senior, will be playing in the final group of today’s final round with White River’s Brooke Gelinas and Tumwater’s Lily McCauley. Gelinas had a 3-under 69 and Greeny is tied with McCauley. Those three will tee off at 9:20 a.m.
Ryliann Bednar had an 18-over 90 and Matiline Rink finished with a 22-over 94 for Pullman. Those two players also made the cut and will be playing in the final round.
Clarkston’s Eloise Teasley had a 46-over 118 and missed the cut.
Pullman pair advance to second round
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Pullman’s Parker Legried and Trae Frederickson made the cut after the first round of the Washington Class 2A state boys golf tournament at Capitol City Golf Club.
Legried had a 5-over-par 77 to sit in a four-way tie for 17th place after the first day. Frederickson shot a 7-over 79 and is tied with seven others in 23rd place.
Karson Wieser missed the cut after a 31-over 103.
COLLEGE BASEBALLThree WSU players earn Pac-12 honors
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State baseball players Jacob McKeon, Caden Kaelber and Jack Smith each earned honors as the Pac-12 announced its all-conference teams.
McKeon was named to the first team. The junior is the third WSU player in the past two season to make it, after Kyle Manzardo and Tristan Peterson received the honor in 2021. He finished 10th in the conference in hitting (.348), seventh in on-base percentage (.446) and ninth in slugging percentage (.584). McKeon led the Cougars in extra-base hits (23), home runs (7) and walks (28).
Smith, a senior, was an honorable mention selection after finishing tied for sixth in the Pac-12 in hitting (.358) along with team-highs in hits (69), doubles (17), RBI (36), multiple-RBI games (12) and multiple-hit games (20).
Kaelber, a sophomore, tied for fourth in the conference with seven saves in posting a 1-1 record with a 3.64 earned-run average in 42 innings across 28 appearances, tied for 10th-most in the Pac-12.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho announces schedule
The Idaho volleyball coach staff announced the schedule for the fall, which includes four nonconference tournaments, 16 Big Sky matches and eight home matches.
The season stars Aug. 26 with a three-match tournament at Youngstown State. The Vandals will be on the road for the majority of the first month, competing in all four tournaments.
Idaho will play its first home match, a Big Sky contest against Sacramento State. the season concludes with a Nov. 19 home match against Northern Colorado.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — at Youngstown State$; 26 — Valparaiso$; 27 — Delaware State$; Sept. 2-3 — at Grand Canyon+; 2-3 — Santa Clara+; 2-3 — Wyoming+; 9 — Florida Atlantic@; 9 — at Jacksonville@; 10 — Tarleton State@; 16 — Morehead State#; 16 — at Wyoming#; 17 — Nicholls State#; 22 — Sacramento State*; 24 — at Montana*; Oct. 1 — Eastern Washington*; 6 — Idaho State*; 8 — Weber State*; 15 — at Eastern Washington *; 20 — at Northern Colorado*; 22 — at Northern Arizona*; 27 — Montana State*; 29 — Montana*; Nov. 3 — at Weber State*; 5 — at Idaho State*; 10 — at Portland State*; 12 — at Sacramento State*; 17 — Northern Arizona*; 19 — Northern Colorado*
* — Big Sky matches
$ — at Youngstown State tournament
+ — at Grand Canyon tournament
@ — at Jacksonville tournament
# — at Wyoming tournament