Pullman suffered a 7-0 rout at the hands of unbeaten West Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play Tuesday at Pullman High School.

Goalkeeper Lillian Cobos made seven saves for the Greyhounds (5-5, 4-3), who only managed to get off one shot of their own.

Pullman coach Doug Winchell said his team will try to “forget about this one, clean up some mistakes, and look forward to hosting Rogers on Thursday.”

