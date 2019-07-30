American Legion
Posse bows out of state tourney
YAKIMA — The Pullman Posse saw their season end at the hands of Walla Walla in shutout fashion Monday at the Washington AA American Legion baseball state tournament.
Walla Walla starter JT McKenzie hurled the entirety of the pitchers’ duel as the Bruins won 2-0. He struck out only two and allowed seven hits. McKenzie didn’t walk a single batter.
On the other side, Pullman’s Mitch LaVielle went the distance and scattered 10 hits, walked two and struck out four, but the Posse offense went down 1-2-3 a couple of times late, and couldn’t procure a run after loading the bases in the first, and getting two aboard in the third.
The Bruins scored twice in the second off consecutive doubles, followed by a walk and single. Afterward, the Walla Walla side was retired three times.
Overall, Layne Gingerich led the Pullman offense with a pair of singles, and Zack Carpenter belted a double. For Walla Walla, Brady Knowles drove in one on a double — and added a single — and Ethan Zehner chalked up two hits, one RBI.
The Posse went 1-2 at State.
Walla Walla 020 000 0—2 10 1
Pullman Posse 000 000 0—0 7 0
JT McKenzie and Anthony Parish. Mitch LaVielle and Carson Coulter.
Walla Walla hits — A. Parish (2B), Brady Knowles 2 (2B), Ethan Zehner 2, Joe Terry, Casey Swanson, Bob Holtzinger, Ian Kopf 2.
Pullman Posse hits — M. LaVielle, Layne Gingerich 2, Ryan Bickelhaupt, Oak Held, Tyler Horner, Zack Carpenter (2B).
College track
Burckel to join McCoy at Trials
PULLMAN — Taylor McCoy won’t be the only Washington State swimmer at the U.S. Olympic Trials next year.
Lauren Burckel, who will be a sophomore for the Cougars this year, has also qualified to take her shot at an Olympic berth.
Burckel, from New Mexico, posted two qualifying times two weeks ago at the Speedo Champions Series in Mount Hood, Ore. She won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 30.80 seconds and placed second in the 100 breast at 1:09.95. Burckel owns the No. 3 spot in WSU history in the 200 breast, which she set at the Pac-12 Championships.
McCoy, from Pullman, had qualified in June at the TYR Pro Swim Series in California.
The Trials are scheduled for June 21-28 in Omaha, Neb.
College rowing
WSU rowing staff adds two
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s rowing team has added assistant coaches Sam Clifford and Allie Eaton, head coach Jane LaRiviere announced Monday.
Eaton, who will train novice rowers, last served as an assistant with the Gorge Narrows Rowing Club in Victoria, British Columbia, where she also headed the junior B women’s division. She was a four-year qualifier for the NCAA meet from 2013 to ‘17 during her career at Indiana University.
Clifford was a Row Boston girls’ coach over the last two years after finishing her collegiate career, also with the Hoosiers. She was a volunteer assistant coach for IU in the 2016-17 season after injuries cut her rowing career short.
“Allie and Sam were teammates at Indiana and both of them know what it takes to be successful at the national level,” LaRiviere said.