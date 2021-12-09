In his first start of the season, Washington State guard TJ Bamba rejected Weber State guard JJ Overton’s dunk attempt at the rim early and the Cougars rejected the previously undefeated Wildcats 94-60 in a nonconference game Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.
Wazzu ended the game on a 9-0 run and scored 59 points in the second half of its beatdown of Weber State of the Big Sky Conference.
“It was a closer game than the final score, but it was nice to see us put the pedal down and finish that game really strong,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “I thought we played one of our best games start to finish, especially offensively and moving the ball.”
Five players reached double figures for the Cougars, led by guard Noah Williams with 17.
Three Cougars had 14 points, including Bamba; forward DJ Rodman, who came off the bench; and forward Mouhamed Gueye, who added 10 rebounds for a double-double in a balanced scoring game for WSU. Guard Michael Flowers added 13 points.
Forward Dillon Jones led the Wildcats with 16 points on a night they mustered only seven points from their bench and were outscored 40-28 in the paint. Koby McEwen and JJ Overton added 12 points each and Seikou Sisoho Jawara 11.
Rodman hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run that gave the Cougars the lead for good. Andrej Jakimovski followed with a 3-pointer and Gueye got two buckets inside, including a dunk, and the Cougars led 22-13 after the run.
Weber State (8-1), one of 12 undefeated teams starting the day, scored seven-straight, pulling within 26-23 on Jones’ three-point play at 3:01 but the Cougars closed the half with a 9-1 surge to go up 35-24.
The Wildcats scored the first basket of the second half but Washington State scored three straight baskets at the rim for a 41-26 lead and the Cougars were ahead by double figures the rest of the way.
Williams scored all the points in a 7-2 run that put the Cougars up 19. Weber State answered with eight consecutive points but Flowers and Bamba countered with 3s.
Washington State shot 72 percent (23-of-32) in the second half, going 9-of-12 from 3-point range. The Cougars finished 13 of 22 behind the arc and shot 58 percent.
The Cougars next will face South Dakota State, which was upset by Idaho earlier in the day, at noon Saturday at Spokane Arena in Spokane in a neutral site game.
“We really rebounded tonight, we took care of the ball and we defended well,” Smith said. “That’s a great formula.”
WEBER ST. (8-1)
Jones 6-12 3-3 16, Carlson 1-3 0-0 2, Jawara 3-8 4-5 11, McEwen 3-11 3-6 12, Overton 4-9 4-4 12, Porter 3-7 1-1 7, Koehler 0-1 0-0 0, Kozak 0-4 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Nzekwesi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 15-19 60.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-2)
Gueye 7-12 0-1 14, Abogidi 3-5 0-0 6, Bamba 6-9 0-0 14, Flowers 5-9 0-0 13, Williams 6-12 4-6 17, Jakimovski 2-3 0-0 6, Roberts 3-8 1-1 8, Rodman 5-5 0-0 14, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 1-1 0-0 2, Burghardt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-66 5-8 94.
Halftime: Washington St., 35-24. 3-Point Goals: Weber St. 5-23 (McEwen 3-7, Jones 1-2, Jawara 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Koehler 0-1, Overton 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Kozak 0-3, Porter 0-3), Washington St. 13-22 (Rodman 4-4, Flowers 3-7, Jakimovski 2-2, Bamba 2-3, Williams 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Rapp 0-1). Rebounds: Weber St. 22 (Jones 7), Washington St. 40 (Gueye 10). Assists: Weber St. 6 (Jones 2), Washington St. 19 (Flowers, Roberts 5). Total Fouls: Weber St. 13, Washington St. 19. A: 2,900 (11,671)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lakeside 48, Garfield-Palouse 43
PLUMMER, Idaho — Ashlee Holt hit a pair of 3-pointers in the late stages as the Knights of Plummer tripped up the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Jolissa Holt finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Lakeside (3-1). Ashlee Holt had 15 points.
Kenzi Pederson paced Garfield-Palouse (1-1) with 17 points. Madi Cloninger added 12 on four 3-pointers.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY (3-1)
Ashlee Holt 4 4-4 15, Jolissa Holt 8 4-8 20, Meyha Wienclaw 0 0-0 0, Martina Rivera 0 0-2 0, Kiona Allen 0 0-0 0, Destiny Matt 2 0-2 4, Arianna Gorr 3 3-4 9, Angel Tsawklai 0 0-0 0, Maryah Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-20 48.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-1)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 3 0-0 9, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 12, Mak Collier 1 1-1 3, Maci Brantner 1 1-2 3, Kenzi Pedersen 7 2-6 17. Totals 16 4-9 43.
Garfield-Palouse 12 7 11 13—43
Lakeside 8 12 11 17—48
3-point goals — A. Holt 3, Cloninger 4, Cook 3.
WRESTLING
Moscow comes up short against Timberline
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Moscow wrestling had a good early and late run, but a string of pins and forfeits were costly in a 42-34 loss at Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Winners for Moscow included Kai Reynolds (126), Aidan Prakash (132), Jack Bales (132) and Wyatt Hartig (182) by fall; Diego Deaton (145) by major decision and Skyla Zimmerman (113) and Eli Lyon (152) by decision.
Moscow coach Pat Amos said Bales’ match was the match of the night for the Bears, who hit the mats again at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Lewiston.
“We needed to pick up some bonus points in a couple matches where we didn’t quite get them ... but overall we wrestled pretty good,” Amos said.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Paul Sundstrom (T) p. Keira Zimmerman 1:47; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) dec. Ayden Meehan 10-7; 120 — Stryker Huston (T) p. Jason Swam 4:58; 126 – Kai Reynolds (M) p. Hunter Gardner 3:38. 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) p. Callum Micke 5:31; 138 — Jack Bales (M) p. Tristyn Frank (TIMB) 3:36; 145 — Diego Deaton (M) maj. dec. Jonathan Hansen 8-0; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) dec. Luke Schell 5-0; 160 — Evan Howell (T) p. Micah Harder 4:40; 170 — Paul Shaner (T) p. Owen McGreevy 4:26; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Briley Arnett 4:51; 195 — Nick Geissler (T) by forfeit; 220 — Asher Whiteman (T) by forfeit; 285 — Matt Soito (T) by forfeit.
AWARDS
WAA winners announced
Several standout athletes from the 2020-21 high school season were honored as the Warrior Athletic Association recently announced its top honors.
Winners included Lapwai’s Titus Yearout for male athlete of the year and Clarkston’s Ashlyn Wallace for female athlete of the year. The Bantams’ Debbie Sobotta was named coach of the year, the Wildcats’ boys basketball team was the team of the year and Grangeville’s Brad Wassmuth earned the Rick Hill Meritorious Award.
The awards are picked by a group of WAA members, chosen by Lewis-Clark State.
FINALISTS
Male athlete of the year — Dawson Packwood (Clarkston), Titus Yearout (Lapwai), Gabe Prather (Potlatch).
Female athlete of the year — Ashlyn Wallace (Clarkston), Rylee Vining (Colton), Kadence Beck (Highland), Lindi Kessinger (Orofino).
Team of the year — Clarkston girls’ basketball, Genesee baseball, Lapwai boys’ basketball.
Coach of the year — Debbie Sobotta (Clarkston), Kevin Maurer (Genesee), Zachary Eastman (Lapwai).
Rick Hill Meritorious Award — Marty Schlader (Clarkston), Brad Wassmuth (Grangeville), Jerry Bartlow (Pomeroy), Lara Spencer (Troy).