Legion baseball
Kallaher knocks two dingers in split for Patriots
WALLA WALLA — Payton Kallaher made four hits, including a home run, and pitched a complete game to lead the Palouse Patriots in a mercy rule victory against the Seattle Rainiers 12-1 Friday.
But later in the day, the Patriots fell to the Walla Walla Bears 6-5 in 10 innings, despite another home run from Kallaher.
Both games were part of round robin play at the Walla Walla tournament. The Patriots stand at 1-2 in the tournament and 16-15 overall.
Palouse built a steady lead through the first five innings before reeling off seven runs in the sixth to finish the Rainiers off early in the first game.
Kallaher contributed three more base hits for Palouse against Walla Walla in the second game to finish his day with seven, and the Patriots led 5-1 through the first five innings. But the Bears struck back in the sixth and seventh to tie things up at 5-5. After two scoreless extra innings, Walla Walla drove home the winning run in the 10th.
Palouse continues round robin play in the seven-team event today.
FIRST GAME
Palouse 310 017—12 9 0
Seattle 000 100— 1 4 1
Payton Kallaher and Konner Kinkade. Shelton and Tonnino.
Palouse hits — Carson Coulter, Mitch LaVielle 2 (2B), Payton Kallaher 4 (2B, HR), Reece Chadwick 2.
Seattle hits — Scoma, Shelton, Tonnino, Riedel.
SECOND GAME
WW.......001 001 300 1—6 13 2
Palouse201 020 000 0—5 13 2
Whitman County Cougars 21-12, Mead 2-1
SPOKANE — The Whitman County Cougars capped off their regular season and secured a division title by blitzing to a pair of mercy-rule wins over Mead.
Whitman County took the first game 21-2 in six innings, then wrapped up the second game 12-1 in five innings. The Cougars’ final regular-season record stands at 24-10-1 overall and 14-2 in league.
Nick Robison led the Whitman County offense in the first game with three base hits, among them a double and a triple. Teammate Gavin Schrope pitched a complete second game, throwing six strikeouts while allowing only three hits and one run.
“It’s just been a really fun summer,” said Whitman County coach Pat Doumit. “You always think you might be pretty decent heading in, but then they’ve got to go do it; these guys they went and did it.”
The Cougars begin divisional playoffs as No. 1 seeds on Thursday in Spokane.
FIRST GAME
Whitman County 800 20(11)—21 17 1
Mead 020 000—2 2 3
Tyler Elbracht, Cody Inderrieden (3) and Elliott Lee. Hanken, Moore (4) and Schlegel.
Whitman County hits — Gavin Schrope 2, Brendan Doumit 2, Marcus Hilliard 2, Nick Robison 3 (2B, 3B), Lee 3, Colin Dreewes 2 (3B), Nick Strenge (2B), Elbracht, Inderrieden.
Mead hits — Sandorff, Stranch (2B).
SECOND GAME
Whitman County 0(10)2 00—12 12 1
Mead 100 00—1 3 1
Schrope and Robison. Stranch, Weaver (2) and Schlegel.
Whitman County hits — Doumit 2, Robison, Hilliard 2, Strenge, Dreewes 2, Elbracht, Inderrieden, Schrope, Bendel.
Mead hits — Hanken, Moore (2B), Stranch.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils 17-11, Whitman County Cougars No. 2 13-12
The Moscow Junior Blue Devils split an exhibition twinbill with the Whitman County Cougars’ No. 2 squad. The Junior Blue Devils won the first game 17-13 before losing Game Two 12-11.
In the first game, Levi Anderson of the Junior Blue Devils hit a two-RBI double to pull his squad ahead for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Anderson closed that contest on the mound to preserve the victory.
Moscow Blue Devils 17-10, Lewis-Clark Cubs 2-1
Hayden Thompson drove in five runs to lead a 12-hit Moscow attack in the opener and a trio of Moscow pitchers combined on a three-hitter in the nightcap as the Blue Devils swept the Lewis-Clark Cubs in American Legion baseball action Thursday at Harris Field in Lewiston.
Scores of the games were 17-2 and 10-1.
The Blue Devils improved to 23-9 and have won nine of their last 10 games.
Thompson, hitting out of the three-spot in the lineup, finished the first game with a team-leading three hits including a triple. CJ Anderson, Dalton Conway and Isaac Staszkow each doubled for the Blue Devils, who led 4-2 after four innings but plated 13 runs over the final three frames.
Peyton Waters picked up the pitching victory for Moscow with relief help from Ryan DeLusa and Conway.
In the nightcap, starter Kyle Lynas and relievers Staszkow and Chad Redinger combined to strike out 10 batters and hold the Cubs scoreless after the first.
Marcus Delusa collected three hits for the Devils from the lineup’s No. 9 spot. He drove in two runs and scored twice.
Redinger, Lynas, Anderson, Mack Hagenbaugh and Staszkow each had multiple hits for the Devils, who finished with 16 hits. The Devils’ defense turned a pair of rally-ending double plays in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Blue Devils complete their regular season this weekend with doubleheaders against Sandpoint at 1 p.m. Saturday and Camas Prairie at noon Sunday. All games will be at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Joseph Street.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 040 052 6—17 12 3
Lewis-Clark 100 100 0— 2 6 5
Dalton Conway, Ryan Delusa (2), Peyton Waters (4) and CJ Anderson. D. Blackwell, G. Bisso (3), Evan Taylor (3), D. Edmisson (3) and Q. Edmisson.
Moscow hits — Conway (2B), Chad Redinger, Mack Hagenbaugh, Anderson (2B), Billy Adams, Hayden Thompson 3 (3B), Delusa, Isaac Staszkow 2 (2B), Kyle Lynas.
Lewis-Clark hits — Bisso (2B), Cole McKenzie, Q. Edmisson 2 (2B), Taylor, J. Johnson.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 420 031 0—10 16 0
Lewis-Clark 100 000 0— 1 3 3
Chad Redinger, Isaac Staszkow (2), Kyle Lynas (4) and CJ Anderson. Cole McKenzie, J. Johnson (4) and Q. Edmisson.
Lewis-Clark hits — J. Chance (3B), Q. Edmisson (3B), X. Dea.
Moscow hits — Marcus Delusa 3, Dalton Conway, Redinger 2, Mack Hagenbaugh 2, Anderson 2, Billy Adams, Hayden Thompson, Staszkow 2 (2B), Lynas 2 (2B).
Pro golf
Triplett tied for 49th
Pullman High graduate Kirk Triplett was tied for 49th following Friday’s second round at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron, Ohio.
Triplett shot a second-round 73 to shoot up a spot from the opening day. Entering today’s round, Triplett has a cumulative score of 148, which is 17 off the pace and eight over par.