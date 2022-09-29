The Moscow Bears successfully defended their den from the visiting Potlatch Loggers in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-16 victory in a nonleague volleyball match Wednesday.

Eva Biladeau racked up 10 kills and three blocks at the net for Moscow (9-9), while Morgan Claus added 17 digs, six kills and four aces, and Maecie Robbins tallied a team-high 24 digs.

For the Loggers, Jordan Reynolds had nine kills, Josie Larson made 15 assists and Brooke Peterson put up 19 digs.

