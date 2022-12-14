SPANGLE, Wash. — Freshman Adrik Jenkin had a breakout showing with 25 points to lead five double-digit scorers for Colfax in a 71-49 2B Bi-County League win Tuesday night against Upper Columbia Academy.
Additional leaders for the Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0) included Seth Lustig (14 points, seven rebounds), Carson Gray (10 points, four steals), Mason Gilchrist (10 points) and J.P. Wigen (10 points). For UCA (2-2, 0-2), Brayden Emshar headed things up with 18 points.
COLFAX (3-1, 2-0)
Carson Gray 4 2-2 10, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 7 0-0 14, Brice Hammer 1 0-0 2, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 4 1-2 10, J.P. Wigen 5 0-0 10, Adrick Jenkin 10 1-1 25, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-5 71.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY
Kayke Silva 0 0-0 0, Spencer Rich 2 0-0 4, Kale Patzer 3 1-2 9, Brayden Ermshar 6 3-4 18, Jack MacLaghlan 0 0-0 0, Duran Downes 5 0-2 10, Maxwell Stone 3 0-0 6, Cody Heimann 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-8 49.
Colfax 18 22 14 17—71
UCA 12 7 16 14—49
3-point goals — Jenkin 4, Gilchrist, Urnshare 3, Patzer 2.
Deary 59, Timberline 43
WEIPPE — The Mustangs went on a 21-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Spartans for a Class 1A Division II Whitepine League win.
Timberline (2-4, 0-1) led 39-38 headed into the final eight minutes of play.
Kalab Rickard had 26 points to lead Deary (4-1, 3-0).
“It won’t show in the box score, but Dale Fletcher’s defense on Parker Brown was key — flying around and brought intensity,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said.
Kirk also praised Laithan Proctor for his defensive efforts in the second half.
Rylan West (13 points), Saimone Tuikolovatu (11) and Gavin Christopherson (11) each scored in double figures for Timberline (2-4, 0-2).
DEARY (4-1, 3-0)
Laithan Proctor 5 0-1 14, Kalab Rickard 8 8-10 26, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 5, Blaine Clark 3 0-1 6, Gus Rickert 3 1-2 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-14 59.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-4, 0-2)
Parker Brown 1 0-0 3, Rylan West 5 0-0 13, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 5 1-2 11, Gavin Christopherson 5 0-0 11, Logan Hunter 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 2-4 43.
Deary 8 13 17 21—59
Timberline 9 16 14 4—43
3-point goals — Proctor 4, Rickard 2, Vincent, Rickert, West 3, Brown, Christopherson.
JV — Deary won 33-21.
Potlatch 67, Genesee 24
POTLATCH — The unbeaten Loggers held visiting Genesee to single-digit score totals in all four quarters of a Whitepine League Division I contest.
“The kids are working really hard on the defensive end, doing a nice job there,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Everett Lovell led all scorers with 19 points for Potlatch (4-0, 3-0), and Jaxon Vowels (15 points) and Jack Clark (13) also put up double figures. For the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-5), Derek Zenner scored a team-high nine.
GENESEE (0-4, 0-5)
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 2 0-1 4, Derek Zenner 3 3-7 9, Sam Stewart 2 0-0 6, Joe Johnson 0 0-2 0, Seth Vestal 1 0-0 3, Kolby Murray 0 0-0 0, Josh Ketcheson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-4 24.
POTLATCH (4-0, 3-0)
Chase Lovell 2 0-0 5, Waylan Marshall 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 6 0-0 13, Levi Lusby 2 0-0 5, Everett Lovell 7 3-3 19, Jaxon Vowels 6 2-3 15, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 1 0-0 2, Sam Barnes 3 0-0 6, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-6 67.
Genesee 7 4 5 8—24
Potlatch 23 16 21 7—67
3-point goals — E. Lovell 2, Lovell, Clark, Lusby, Vowels, Stewart 2, Vestal.
JV — Potlatch def. Genesee.
Kendrick 66, Highland 22
CRAIGMONT — Freshman Nathan Tweit racked up 19 points to lead four double-digit scorers in a Whitepine League Division I victory for Kendrick against Highland of Craigmont.
Ty Koepp put up another 17 points, Hunter Taylor scored 10, and Jagger Hewett had a complete showing with 11 points, eight assists and six steals for the Tigers (4-1, 3-0). Noah Watson led the shorthanded Huskies (1-2, 0-2) with 11 points.
KENDRICK (4-1, 3-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 5 0-0 11, Wyatt Cook 1 1-2 3, Hunter Taylor 4 0-0 10, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 2, Nathan Tweit 8 0-3 19, Ty Koepp 8 0-1 17, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 1-6 66.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-2, 0-2)
Trevon Knowlton 2 0-0 4, Ty Goeckner 3 1-4 7, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 5-7 11, Gage Crow 0 0-2 0. Totals 7 6-13 22.
Kendrick 21 16 24 5—66
Highland 3 12 5 2— 22
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Hewett, Tweit 3, Watson 2, T. Koepp.
JV — Kendrick 74, Highland 8
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 41, DeSales 31
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Vikings used a 13-2 second quarter to propel themselves to a second consecutive Southeast 1B League victory, this one coming against the Irish.
Elena Flansburg had 14 points and Morgan Lentz added 13 for Garfield-Palouse (2-2, 2-0).
Emmalyne Jimenez had 14 points to lead DeSales (1-3, 0-1).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-2, 2-0)
Elena Flansburg 5 2-2 14, Morgan Lentz 5 3-5 13, Kennedy Cook 2 2-3 8, Zoe Laughary 1 2-2 4, Hailey Beckner 1 0-0 2, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-12 41.
DESALES (1-3, 0-1)
Emmalyne Jimenez 6 1-3 14, Heidi Scott 3 0-0 7, Morgan Thomas 2 2-3 6, Regina Nelson 1 0-0 2, Lian Skaarup 1 0-0 2, Anniston Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Tori Kimble 0 0-0 0, Abi Guest 0 0-0 0, Lin Skaarup 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-6 31.
Garfield-Palouse 8 13 7 13—41
DeSales 12 2 9 8—31
3-point goals— Flansburg 2, Cook 2, Jimenez, Scott.
Kendrick 63, Highland 12
CRAIGMONT — Ten different players scored for visiting Kendrick while the Tigers held Highland of Craigmont to seven-or-fewer points as a team in each quarter of a Whitepine League Division II rout.
Rose Stewart had a highlight showing with 16 points and eight rebounds for Kendrick (9-1, 3-0). Harley Heimgartner scored 11, Hailey Taylor had two 3-point goals and 10 total points, and Ruby Stewart made a team-high nine steals to go with her five points.
“We wanted to get out and hit them with the pressure early,” Kenrick coach Ron Ireland said. “I thought we did that well.”
KENDRICK (9-1, 3-0)
Rose Stewart 8 0-0 16, Harley Heimgartner 4 3-3 11, Hali Anderson 3 0-0 6, Lydia Crowley 1 0-0 2, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 1 0-4 2, Morgan Silflow 1 3-4 5, Ruby Stewart 2 1-2 5, Taylor Boyer 2 0-0 4, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 10, Shylei Johnstun 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-13 63.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 2 1-2 6, Shaylee Stamper 1 0-0 2, Kenzie Hix 0 0-0 0, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Rovey 0 0-0 0, Kylee Beck 2 0-0 4, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 1-2 12.
Kendrick 23 15 19 6—63
Highland 2 7 0 3—12
3-point goals— Taylor 2, Smith.
Potlatch 54, Genesee 44
POTLATCH — Jordan Reynolds had a big game with 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the host Loggers maintain a steady edge throughout a Whitepine League Division I game with Genesee.
Tayva McKinney provided another 14 points and 12 boards for Potlatch (5-3, 4-2). Isabelle Monk led the way for Genesee (5-4, 3-2) with 17 points, while Chloe Grieser (12) and Monica Seubert (10) also hit double figures for the Bulldogs.
GENESEE (5-4, 3-2)
Monica Seubert 3 2-5 10, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 2-4 2, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 2-2 17, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 4 3-3 12, Kendra Meyer 0 3-5 3, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-19 44.
POTLATCH (5-3, 4-2)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-1 4, Tayva McKinney 5 2-3 14, Jaylee Fry 2 2-4 6, Bailyn Anderson 1 2-2 4, Jordan Reynolds 11 2-4 24, Kathryn Burnett 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-14 54.
Genesee 7 15 15 7—44
Potlatch 12 17 16 9—54
3-point goals — Monk 3, Seubert 2, Grieser.
Colfax 49, Upper Columbia Academy 32
SPANGLE, Wash. — Nine players got on the board for unbeaten Colfax in a 2B Bi-County League win against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle, Wash., with Brynn McGaughy leading the way at 18 points.
Jaisha Gibb added another 13 points for the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0), while Brenna Gilchrist had five rebounds to go with her three points in what coach Jordan Holmes called a “good team win.”
COLFAX (5-0, 2-0)
Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 13, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 1 1-2 3, Hailey Demler 0 2-2 2, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Ava Swan 1 0-0 2, Brynn McGaughy 9 0-0 18, Harper Booth 1 0-0 3, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-4 49.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY
Sadie Pierce 1 0-0 2, Tatum Durbin 1 0-0 3, Katie Bunn 2 0-0 4, Genevieve Harbour 1 0-0 2, Linden Peterson 0 0-0 0, Sasha Vaughn 2 2-2 7, Madilyn Larson 1 0-0 2, Megan Christensen 1 0-0 3, Sidney Folkenberg 4 1-1 9. Totals 13 3-3 32.
Colfax 21 9 13 6—49
UCA 6 6 6 14—32
3-point goals— Gibb 3, Booth, Durbin, Vaughn, Christensen.
WRESTLING
Pullman-Clarkston postponed
Today’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League wrestling dual between Clarkston and Pullman, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at Pullman High School, was postponed because of illness in the Bantams’ program. No make-up date was set at press time.
Potlatch at Orofino canceled
OROFINO — Today’s Potlatch at Orofino wrestling match, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., was canceled for unknown reasons.