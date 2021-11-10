CHICAGO — Former Washington State star and current Portland Thorns attacker Morgan Weaver earned her first call-up to the United States Women’s National soccer team for a pair of friendlies in Australia at the end of the month, it was announced Tuesday.
In two seasons with the Thorns, Weaver has three goals and three assists. She scored the decisive goal as Portland won the 2021 Challenge Cup, and she scored the game-winner as the Thorns beat Olympique Lyonnais in the final of the 2021 Women’s International Champions Cup.
Weaver and Team USA will take on Team Australia in Sydney at 11 p.m. Pacific on Nov. 26 and in Newcastle at 4:05 a.m. Pacific on Nov. 30.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Five area players earn All-State mention
Area players took five of the seven first-team spots on the Idaho Class 1A Division I All-State tournament team, it was announced recently.
Voting is done by the coach of each team that qualified for the state tournament.
Troy’s Morgan Blazzard and Isabelle Raasch each earned spots. Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate and Makenzie Stout also were voted to the team, as was Potlatch’s Olivia Wise.
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Lucie Ranisate, Genesee; Sara Anderson, Grace; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Makenzie Stout, Genesee; Sydnee Smith, Grace; Olivia Wise, Potlatch.
SECOND TEAM
Josie Larson, Potlatch; Jolee Ecklund, Troy; McKayla Sapp, Troy; Kylie Hulse, Grace; Melodie Straatman, Grace; Isabelle Monk, Genesee; Jessi Zavala, Murtaugh.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Aspen Griffen, Liberty Charter; Addie Mitton, Oakley.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Several make All-GSL
A total of five players from Pullman and Clarkston earned Class 2A All-Greater Spokane League first-team honors recently, it was announced.
Clarkston seniors Claire Teasley and Luella Skinner, along with freshman Rebecca Skinner, were voted onto the team. Pullman junior Hannah James and senior Elise McDougle also were selected.
FIRST TEAM
Forwards — Hannah James, Pullman; Kyliegh Archer, Shadle Park; Rebecca Skinner, Clarkston; Janis Oliver, East Valley. Midfielders — Gillian Simpson, West Valley; Luella Skinner, Clarkston. Defenders — JoeAnna Avila, Rogers; Elise McDougle, Pullman; Claire Teasley, Clarkston.
Offensive MVP — Delani Walker, West Valley.
Defensive MVP — Abbie Sicilia, West Valley.
Coach of the year — Mike Duke, Rogers.
SECOND TEAM
Midfielders — Aubrey Thomas, Shadle Park; Sienna Newhouse, Clarkston; Jaedyn Green, West Valley; Ashlyn Chase, West Valley; Keely Franklin, Pullman; Kaitlyn Hathaway, East Valley. Defenders — Abby Skillstad, Shadle Park; Eloise Teasley, Clarkston; Joanna Schnatterle, Clarkston; Alene Itani, Pullman. Goalkeeper — Lylliana Wise, Rogers.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward — Lexie Thompson, East Valley. Midfielder — Vanna Chun, Pullman. Defender — Alivia Swaney, East Valley.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls in four
CHENEY, Wash. — Senior Nikki Ball finished with 13 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 to Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference action at Reese Court.
Senior outside hitter Allison Munday added 10 kills for the Vandals (5-19, 2-13). Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 15 assists and junior setter Hailey Pelton finished with 13. Senior libero Alaina Lacey tallied 10 digs.
Ashlyn Blotzer paced the Eagles (11-12, 7-8) with 10 kills. Lindsey Russell chipped in 33 assists. Sage Brustad finished with 12 digs and Makenna Collins contributed 10.
Idaho wraps up with the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday at home against Northern Colorado.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU 12th at Poppy Hills
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Three Washington State players are tied at 3-over-par 145 after the second round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club.
The Cougars are 12th of 19 teams at 577. Stanford leads the field at 549. Senior Max Sekulic, sophomore Jaden Catafio and freshman Peter Jung are at 3-over 145. Jung shot a 4-under 67, Sekulic a 1-under 70 and Cantafio a 4-over 75 in their second rounds.
The final round takes place today.
Team scores — Stanford 549; 2. Oregon 556; T3. San Francisco 565; T3. Nevada 565; 5. BYU 566; 6. Colorado State 568; 7. Loyola Marymount 572; 8. Oregon State 574; T9. Santa Clara 575; T9. San Diego 575; 11. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 576; 12. Washington State 577; T13. New Mexico 578; T13. Fresno State578; 15. Long Beach State 581; 16. Coastal Carolina 584; 17. Northern Illinois 587; 18. Seattle 591; 19. Pacific 146.
Individual — Quim Vidal Mora (Nevada) 135.
WSU individuals — T43. Max Sekulic 145; T43. Jaden Cantafio 145; T43. Peter Jung 145; T61. Preston Bebich 147; T71. Pono Yanagi 148.