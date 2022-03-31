The Pullman boys track and field team registered seven victories and the girls team also won seven events in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League meet against Shadle Park at home Wednesday.
For the boys, Liam Fitzgerald, Tanner Barbour and Cotton Sears each won two events.
Fitzgerald took the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 11 seconds, then won the 1,600 in 4:55. Barbour placed first in the 400 in 53.38 and took the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3 inches. Sears was victorious in the shot put (45-6 ½) and the discus (132-2).
On the girls side, Jennabee Harris won two individual events and was a part of a winning relay.
She took the 200 in 27.71, won the 300 hurdles in 49.30 and was a part of the 1,600 relay, along with Nicole Avery, Poppy Edge and Afryea Charles, that won in 4:58.32.
BOYS
100 — 1. Malachi Troutt, SP, 10.75; 2. Liam Johnston, SP, 11.36; 3. Timothy Chapman, Pul, 11.39.
200 — 1. Liam Johnston, SP, 23.48; 2. Champ Powaukee, Pul, 23.80; 3. Jordan Dever, SP, 23.82.
400 — 1. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 53.38; 2. Nathaniel Joosten, SP, 53.78; 3. Kaleb Warnock, SP, 53.78.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:11.00; 2. Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 2:12.00; 3. Raul Najera, Pul, 2:15.00.
1,600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 4:55.00; 2. Raul Najera, Pul, 4:56.00; 3. Abraham Little, SP, 4:59.00.
3,200 — 1. Abraham Little, SP, 11:08; 2. Peter Jobson, Pul, 11:18.00; 3. Lucas Reynolds, SP, 11:58.00.
110 hurdles — 1. Liam Newell, SP, 16.57; 2. Nathaniel Joosten, SP, 16.59; 3. Dane Sykes, Pul, 18.75.
300 hurdles — 1. Liam Newell, SP, 42.04; 2. Tuff Ryan, Pul, 51.74; 3. Evan Anderson, Pul, 52.36.
400 relay — 1. Shadle Park A 45.74; 2. Pullman A 48.67; 3. Shadle Park B 48.93.
1,600 relay — 1. Shadle Park (Caleb Krueger, Nathaniel Joosten, Liam Newell, Malachi Landrum-Gamero) 3:43.07; 2. Pullman A 3:43.82; 3. Pullman B 4:00.06.
High jump — 1. Riley Pettitt, Pul, 5-6; 2. Dane Sykes, Pul, 5-2; 3. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Jacob Erlandsen, SP, 11-0; 2. Kurtis Johnston, Pul, 10-0; 3. Hunter Lawson, SP, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Tanner Barbour, Pul, 19-3; 2. Kam O’Dell, SP, 18-9 1/2; 3. Jase Bower, SP, 17-11 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Malachi Troutt, SP, 36-1 1/2; 2. LaVae Tate, SP, 34-8; 3. Elijah Glanzer, SP, 31-8.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 45-6 1/2; 2. Hawkeye Day, SP, 45-6 1/2; 3. Samuel Sears, Pul, 38-0 1/2.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pul, 132-2; 2. Hawkeye Day, SP, 111-1; 3. Samuel Sears, Pul, 106-5.
Javelin — 1. Kaden Watts, SP, 125-8; 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 120-5; 3. Gavin Green, SP, 116-5.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Kyleigh Archer, SP, 13.18; 2. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 13.18; 3. Chloe Sands, SP, 13.53.
200 — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 27.71; 2. Kyleigh Archer, SP, 28.29; 3. Afryea Charles, Pul, 28.72.
400 — 1. Kyleigh Archer, SP, 1:04.92; 2. Gabby Warnock, SP, 1:06.32; 3. Tomison Oloniyo, Pul, 1:10.65.
800 — 1. Kaiya Sollie, SP, 2:35.00; 2. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 2:45.00; 3. Lillianna Weaver, SP, 2:52.00.
1,600 — 1. Kaiya Sollie, SP, 5:35.49; 2. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 5:52.40; 3. Lola Cereceda, SP, 6:02.27.
3,200 — 1. Elly Kunkel, Pul, 13:03.00; 2. Abigail Wacker, Pul, 13:05.00; 3. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 13:06.00.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 16.48; 2. Josey Lawrence, SP, 17.60; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 18.02.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 49.30; 2. Josey Lawrence, SP, 53.71; 3. Audrey Cousins, Pul, 56.20.
400 relay — 1. Pullman (Aubree Cobos, Magdaline Isitt, Louise Najjuuko, Afryea Charles) 55.72; 2. Shadle Park A 56.06; 3. Shadle Park B 57.04.
800 relay — 1. Shadle Park (Mae Sorokin, Gabby Warnock, Kiana Courchaine, Chloe Sands) 1:55.57; 2. Pullman 2:03.49.
1,600 relay — 1. Pullman (Nicole Avery, Poppy Edge, Afryea Charles, Jennabee Harris) 4:58.32.
High jump — 1. Josey Lawrence, SP, 4-7; 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 4-6; 3. Abi Caprye, SP, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Elizabeth DeLateur, SP, 8-0; 2. Josie Anselmo, SP, 7-6.
Long jump — 1. Emma Glanzer, SP, 15-11 1/2; 2. Kyleigh Archer, SP, 15-8 1/2; 3. Abi Caprye, SP, 14-0 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Emma Glanzer, SP, 32-10 1/2; 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 31-6 1/2; 3. Tiona Waggoner, SP, 25-1 1/2.
Shot put — 1. Abby Stewart, SP, 27-0; 2. Inez Campillo, Pul, 26-8; 3. MAdison Fager, SP, 23-3.
Discus — 1. Madison Fager, SP, 79-9; 2. Inez Campillo, Pul, 61-2; 3. Akira Clark, SP, 61-1.
Javelin — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 87-9; 2. Madison Fager, SP, 75-9; 3. Akira Clark, SP, 75-4.
PREP BASKETBALLPair from area earn all-state honors
BOISE — A total of two athletes earned first-team honors as Idaho’s high school basketball coaches released their all-state teams, sponsored by the Idaho Statesman.
On the boys side, Logos’ Will Casebolt earned a spot in Class 1A Division I. For the girls, Kendrick’s Erin Morgan was selected.
Casebolt, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, led the Knights with 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Morgan, a 5-10 senior center, helped lead the Tigers to win the state consolation game after winning the Whitepine League Division II title. She averaged 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per outing.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLPullman’s Hunt signs with LCSC
Pullman High School boys basketball player Grayson Hunt will compete for Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball team, it was announced.
He will join Colfax’s John Lustig, who announced his signing earlier this year, on the Warriors for the 2022-23 season.
Hunt averaged 14.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in helping the Greyhounds to a 23-3 overall record, the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title, the district championship and runners-up in the state tournament.
“Grayson was the ultimate teammate and leader during his playing time at Pullman High,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said in a news release. “He came to play every day. He is a hard worker with a team-first attitude and will do whatever is needed to be successful.”
In a state semifinal game against top-seeded North Kitsap, Hunt finished with 22 points and 22 rebounds as Pullman earned a 69-53 victory.
He was a Class 2A Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association all-state honoree.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho coach signs first recruit
First-year Idaho coach Sanne Louwers announced the signing of her first recruit, Lena Beckx, to a national letter of intent.
Beckx, a native of Rotterdam, Netherlands, finished her high school career ranked as high as No. 5 in the country at the U16 level.
“She comes with lots of tournament experience and with the work ethic that is needed to continue to build a successful program,” Louwers said.
Beckx will enroll in the fall semester.
PRO SOCCER
Weaver scores as Portland beats Angel City
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Washington State standout soccer player Morgan Weaver scored a goal as the Portland Thorns beat Angel City FC 3-0 in NWSL Challenge Cup action at Providence Park.
Weaver, in her third season with the Thorns, was at the top of the penalty area and right-footed a ball to the far side of the post for her first goal of the tournament.
Portland currently sits atop the West Division standings with a 2-0-1 mark for seven points. The Thorns next play at 7 p.m. Saturday against OL Reign, which is second in the division.