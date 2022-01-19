SANDPOINT — Three Bears scored in double digits and Moscow pulled away in the second half for a 71-57 Inland Empire League boys basketball victory against Sandpoint on Tuesday.
The score was tied at 30 going into intermission before Moscow (8-6, 2-0) opened a five-point lead at 53-48 through three and generated a decisive double-digit margin in the fourth.
“We pressed them the whole game, so they got a little tired and made mistakes,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said.
Jamari Simpson had five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 while making eight assists for the Bears. Dylan Rehder added 15 and Bryden Brown 14, while Barrett Abendroth had five points and seven rebounds for Moscow.
Parker Childs notched a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs (4-9, 0-2), and Rusty Lee and Ethan Butler scored 11 apiece.
MOSCOW (8-6, 2-0)
Bryden Brown 3 5-6 14, Dylan Rehder 4 4-4 15, Cody Isakson 4 0-0 8, Jamari Simpson 6 0-0 17, Taylor Strong 1 1-2 3, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 3 1-1 7, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 12-15 12-15 71.
SANDPOINT (4-9, 0-2)
Rusty Lee 5 1-2 11, Jacob Eldridge 4 0-0 8, Arie VanDenBerg 2 0-0 4, Layne Dunkel 1 0-0 3, Evan Dickinson 1 0-0 3, Parker Childs 4 3-4 13, Randy Lane 2 0-0 4, Ethan Butler 4 3-4 11. Totals 22 7-10 57.
Moscow 12 18 23 18—71
Sandpoint 14 16 18 9—57
3-point goals — Simpson 5, Rehder 3, Brown 3, Childs 2, Dunkel, Dickinson.
JV — Moscow def. Sandpoint.
Kendrick 40, Deary 32
KENDRICK — A 21-3 opening quarter gave the Tigers a lead the visiting Mustangs could not surmount in Whitepine League Division II action.
“We came out in the first and really just attacked them,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “A lot of those points came off of defensive turnovers or steals.”
Deary (3-6, 3-3) battled back to within single digits courtesy of a 13-3 showing in the second quarter and 6-5 in the third, but Kendrick (7-4, 6-2) held on for the win.
Ty Koepp provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, while Jagger Hewett scored 11, and Dallas Morgan had three points and 11 boards. Blaine Clark led the Mustangs with 12 points.
DEARY (3-6, 3-3)
Laithan Proctor 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickard 3 1-2 9, Blaine Clark 5 2-2 12, Gus Rickert 2 2-6 6, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 6-12 32.
KENDRICK (7-4, 6-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 2 0-0 4, Jagger Hewett 4 3-4 11, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 3 0-0 7, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 7 0-0 15, Dallas Morgan 1 1-4 3. Totals 17 4-8 40.
Deary 3 13 6 10—32
Kendrick 21 3 5 11—40
3-point goals — Rickard 2. Kimberling, Koepp.
JV — Kendrick 58, Deary 20
Knights game postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled nonleague game between Logos of Moscow and Lakeside of Plummer was postponed for reasons unknown at press time.
A makeup date had not been announced.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 68, Rogers 44
The Greyhound girls returned to the court after a week-long hiatus and did not skip a beat, winning their 2A Greater Spokane League debut against the Pirates.
Elise McDougle got things rolling for Pullman (2-9, 1-0) with 12 points in the opening quarter. McDougle finished with 18.
Ava Petrino led the Greyhounds with 23 points, scoring all of her points in the first 3 quarters. Sehra Singh added 10.
Rogers (0-11, 0-3) was 12-for-12 from the free throw line, but were outscored 38-13 in the first half.
ROGERS (0-11, 0-3)
Ajah Garza 1 0-0 2, Jakayla Brown 6 3-3 19, Sydney Viningi 2 4-4 8, Angelica Cue 0 0-0 0, Aiyla Neher 0 0-0 0, Leileena Harvey 0 2-2 2, Aaliyah Jackson 0 0-0 0, Addisyn Hilker 5 3-3 13, Eva LeBlanc 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-12 44.
PULLMAN (2-9, 1-0)
Meg Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 6 4-6 18, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Lilian Cobos 3 0-0 7, Ava Petrino 10 0-0 23, Amelia Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 3 0-0 6, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 5 0-0 10, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 4-6 68.
Rogers 9 4 13 18—44
Pullman 23 15 14 16—68
3-point goals — Brown 4, Petrino 3, McDougle 2, Cobos.
Kendrick 45, Deary 29
KENDRICK — Rebounding was key as the Tigers remained undefeated in Whitepine League Division II play with a win versus the Mustangs.
Rose Stewart, Hannah Tweit and Erin Morgan each scored 10 points for Kendrick (13-3, 8-0). Drew Stacy led the Tigers in rebounds with 16, while Morgan added nine.
Kendrick was also able to manage 14 steals in the game, led by Hailey Taylor with four.
Deary (7-4, 4-2) was led by Araya Wood with 14 points.
DEARY (7-4, 4-2)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 0-2 5, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 6 1-2 14, Triniti Wood 1 1-2 4, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 2-6 29.
KENDRICK (13-3, 8-0)
Rose Stewart 5 0-0 10, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 0-0 45.
Deary 7 8 3 11—29
Kendrick 16 8 11 10—45
3-point goals — K. Wood, A. Wood, T. Wood, Tweit 2, Taylor.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU postpones game against Oregon
The men’s basketball Pac-12 Conference game Thursday featuring Washington State at Oregon has been postponed after COVID-19 protocols once again sidelined the Cougars, the school announced Tuesday.
A make-up date had not been announced at press time.
WSU had a Dec. 29 game against Washington postponed and has had all but three players miss time because of COVID-19 protocols this season.
Another game this past Thursday against Stanford was delayed for 70 minutes when a Cardinal doctor was not satisfied with WSU’s test results before tipoff.