A total of 18 swimmers from Moscow will compete at the State swimming and diving championships that will take place Friday and Saturday at the Boise Aquatics Center.
The event begins with Class 4A preliminaries at 10 a.m. Friday. Finals will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in 4A.
Seven of the 10 boys from Moscow will be competing in four events. Ethan Baird, Hayden Buehler, Reid Johnson, Simon Miura, Isaac Pimentel, Ian Schlater and Micah Wolbrecht are scheduled to compete in the 200 free and 200 medley relays. Baird also will compete in the 100 free and 100 backstroke, Buehler also will take part in the 50 and 100 free, Johnson also will swim in the 100 butterfly and 500 free, Miura also will race in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke, Pimentel also will compete in the 200 and 500 free, Schlater also will take part in the 100 fly and 100 back, and Wolbrecht also will race in the 50 free and 100 breast.
Edgardo Cofre will take part in the 200 medley relay and 100 fly, Jonah Cousins will compete in the 200 free relay and Malachi McMillan will race in the 200 individual medley for the Bears.
Three of the eight girls from Moscow also will be competing in four events. Megan Crossland, Ashley Painter and Ashley Pope will take part in the 200 medley and free relays. Crossland also will race in the 200 IM and 100 breast, Painter will take part in the 100 fly and 100 back, and Pope will compete in the 100 fly and 100 breast.
The other five swimmers from the Bears — Sara Carscallen, Brooklyn Houston, Jamie Krous, Brenna Newlan and Ryann Pilcher — also will compete in the 200 medley and free relays.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho’s Carbon earns weekly honor
DENVER — Idaho’s Heather Carbon was named the Western Athletic Conference diver of the week, following an impressive performance at home last weekend.
Carbon was instrumental in Idaho’s close win against conference foe Northern Colorado. She won both diving events at the meet, setting the highest scores in the WAC so far this season. Carbon won the 1-meter dive with 281.25 points, and the 3-meter dive with 275.52 points.
Idaho got strong contributions from across the board against Northern Colorado and went on to win, 152-148. The Vandals were led by Carbon and Rylie Jones, who won two individual events and helped the 200-yard medley relay squad to victory as well.
Idaho next will compete at noon Friday in a tri-meet at Grand Canyon with Air Force.