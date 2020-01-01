COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cougar Den to debut at Beasley Coliseum
The Cougar Den will debut at Beasley Coliseum during the Washington State men’s basketball team’s Pac-12 opener Thursday against USC.
Located on the concourse behind sections 18-20, the Cougar Den will provide additional food and beverage options, including beer and wine. All fans wishing to enter the Cougar Den must be at least 21 years of age and present ID.
The Cougar Den will open one hour prior to tip and close 10 minutes into the second half for men’s games and at the end of the third quarter for women’s games.
“We are continually searching for ways to improve our fans’ gameday experience and based on the success we have had with Cougville at Cougar Football games, we are excited to provide similar amenities for Cougar Basketball games,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said. “We have worked diligently with our partners at Learfield IMG College to best incorporate this pilot program and our fans will enjoy the enhanced options.”
