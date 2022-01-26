PALOUSE — In a meeting of the top two teams in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division standings, Kenzi Pedersen put up 19 of her 23 total points in the second half and had 17 rebounds on the night to help lift Garfield-Palouse past Colton in a Tuesday girls basketball game.
The final scoreline read 53-48 in favor of the Vikings (11-4, 6-1).
Kennedy Cook provided another 13 Gar-Pal points, while Mary Pluid (14 points) and Grace Kuhle (12) led the Wildcat offense.
Gar-Pal started strong with a 14-8 first-quarter advantage and led narrowly at 25-23 going into halftime. Colton (11-2, 4-2) briefly surged ahead at 36-35 late in the third quarter before the Vikings fought back with the last five points of that period and kept the lead through the game’s conclusion.
“It was a great game,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “Great atmosphere in the gym.”
COLTON (11-2, 4-2)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 2 4-4 8, Mary Pluid 5 2-3 14, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 1 2-4 5, Lola Baerlocher 4 0-0 9, Grace Kuhle 4 0-0 12. Totals 16 8-11 48.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-4, 6-1)
Kara Blomgren 1 3-5 6, Kennedy Cook 5 0-0 13, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Mak Collier 1 0-1 3, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 7 9-17 23. Totals 17 12-23 53.
Colton 8 15 12 13
Garfield-Palouse 14 11 15 13—53
3-point goals — Kule 4, Pluid 2, Baerlocher, Whitcomb, Cook 3, Cloninger 2, Blomgren, Collier.
JV — Colton def. Gar-Pal.
West Valley 45, Pullman 27
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds were unable to hang with the Eagles of West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
Aubdrey Lobdell and Aliya Henry of West Valley (9-3, 3-0) led all scorers with nine points apiece, while Sehra Singh added a team-high seven for Pullman (3-11, 2-2).
PULLMAN (3-11, 2-2)
Meg Limburg 0 1-2 1, Elise McDougle 1 2-2 5, Audrey Pitzer 1 4-6 6, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Ava Petrino 1 4-7 6, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 7, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-17 27.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (9-3, 3-0)
Isabel Hilsabeck 1 0-0 2, Chloe Deharo 1 2-4 5, Lani Walker 4 0-0 8, Molly Fisher 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Lobdell 4 0-0 9, Abbie Sicilia 2 0-0 4, Madison Carr 3 2-6 8, Aliyah Henry 2 4-4 9. Totals 17 8-14 45.
Pullman 4 6 7 10—27
West Valley 14 15 12 4—45
3-point goals — McDougle, Deharo, Lobdell, Henry.
Grangeville 58, Kendrick 37
GRANGEVILLE — A 21-8 opening quarter put the Bulldogs in ideal position en route to a nonleague victory against the visiting Tigers.
Grangeville (15-3) was led offensively by Camden Barger (13 points, five assists), Bailey Vanderwall (11 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Adalei Lefebvre (11 points). For Kendrick (14-4), Ruby Stewart scored a team-high eight.
Grangeville coach Michelle Barger praised the “great defensive pressure” her team exerted and noted that the Bulldogs totaled 18 assists.
KENDRICK (14-4)
Rose Stewart 3 0-1 6, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Natalie Kimbley 3 1-3 7, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 7, Erin Morgan 0 3-4 3, Ruby Stewart 4 0-1 8, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-9 37.
GRANGEVILLE (15-3)
Camden Barger 5 2-2 13, Macy Smith 2 0-0 5, Talia Brown 4 0-0 9, Cameran Green 2 0-2 4, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 0-0 11, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 2, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 4 3-5 11, Madalyn Green 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 6-12 58.
Grangeville 21 17 6 14—58
Kendrick 8 11 8 10—37
3-point goals — Silflow, Barqger Smith Brown Vanderwall.
JV — Grangeville 51, Kendrick 20
Lapwai 70, Potlatch 18
LAPWAI — Four Wildcats scored double-digit totals on the night and Lapwai totaled 47 rebounds in a rout of Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
Lauren Gould totaled a game-best 16 points, Sayq’is Greene added 12, and Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Samara Smith each scored 11 for Lapwai (13-3, 11-1). The Wildcats’ Grace Sobotta had seven steals and six assists to go with her two points.
Jaylee Fry was the top scorer for the Loggers (7-8, 5-6) with seven points.
“We’ve been struggling a little on the defense end,” said Lapwai coach Ada Marks, whose team totaled 47 rebounds. “Today, they did a lot better at picking it up.”
POTLATCH (7-8. 5-6)
Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 0 0-3 0, Jaylee Fry 3 0-0 7, Bailyn Anderson 2 1-1 5, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 1-2 3, Brianna Winther 1 1-3 3, Josephine Johnson 0 0-2 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-11 18.
LAPWAI (13-3, 11-1)
Grace Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 11, Ama George 0 0-0 0, Soa Moliga 1 3-4 5, Lauren Gould 8 0-2 16, Jayden Leighton 1 2-4 4, Kahlees Young 1 1-2 4, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Amaris Mitchell 1 1-1 3, Samara Smith 5 1-1 11, Sayq’is Greene 4 2-4 12. Totals 28 10-18 78.
Potlatch 5 3 4 6—18
Lapwai 27 13 17 13—70
3-point goals — Fry, Greene 2, McCormack-Marks, Young.
Clearwater Valley 46, Genesee 35
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs fell to the Rams of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I action.
Shada Edwards had 16 points and Tobie Yocum added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Clearwater Valley (12-4, 8-3), which held a 36-19 lead after three quarters. Kadance Schilling tallied nine points and 10 rebounds.
Monica Seubert finished with 10 points for Genesee (4-13, 3-9).
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (12-4, 8-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 2 3-4 7, Shada Edwards 6 0-0 16, Eva Lundgren 0 0-2 0, Kadance Schilling 3 3-5 9, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 6-6 10, Trinity Yocum 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 12-19 46.
GENESEE (4-13, 3-9)
Monica Seubert 3 3-8 10, Riley Leseman 0 1-3 1, Shelby Hanson 0 2-4 2, Isabelle Monk 1 7-8 9, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 4 0-0 8, Malia Jensen 0 0-1 0, Kendra Meyer 1 0-1 3, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-25 35.
Clearwater Valley 10 9 17 10—46
Genesee 5 5 9 16—35
3-point goals — Edwards 4, Seubert, Meyer.
Deary 44, Highland 12
DEARY — The Mustangs raced out of the gates with a 15-0 opening quarter en route to victory against Whitepine League Divsion II foe Highland of Craigmont.
Kenadie Kirk notched 16 points for Deary (9-4, 6-2), and Triniti Wood was also in double-figures with 11 points.
Shaylee Stamper paced Highland (2-10, 2-5) with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-10, 2-5)
Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 1 0-0 2, Shaylee Stamper 5 0-0 10, B. Lawless 0 0-0 0, Carol Lamb 0 0-0 0, Gretta Watson 0 0-0 0, Kendall Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-0 12.
DEARY (8-4, 5-2)
Kaylee Wood 1 1-1 3, Kenadie Kirk 6 3-4 16, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 2 3-5 7, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 4 0-0 11, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 8-12 44.
Highland 0 6 2 4—12
Deary 15 13 14 2—44
3-point goals — Triniti wood 3, Kirk.
WRESTLING
Pomeroy trio competes at Colfax
COLFAX — Three Pomeroy wrestlers competed in a combined league match at Colfax High School.
Lane Shawley went 2-0 on the night at 132 pounds, with Braedyn White winning two of three matches at 182.
“(The kids) faced tough competition from all of their league opponents,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Pomeroy results
132 — Lane Shawley 2-0.
182 — Braedyn White 2-1; Nick Hastings 0-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary 53, Highland 39
DEARY — Kaleb Rickard notched a game-high 19 points for Deary in its Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Deary coach Jalen Kirk highlighted Dale Fletcher’s defensive performance while coming off the bench.
“He provided a spark while guys were in foul trouble,” said Kirk, whose team improved its record to 4-7 overall and 4-3 in league. “He only had two points but his defensive plays that he made were immeasurable.”
The Mustangs’ Lakye Taylor was also in double figures with 13 points.
Carter Gion led the Huskies (6-8, 5-3) with 15 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-8, 5-3)
Ty Hambly 4 0-1 8, Gage Crow 1 0-2 2, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 3 1-2 8, Ty Goeckner 2 2-3 6, Carter Gion 5 2-2 15, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-12 39.
DEARY (4-7, 4-3)
Laithan Proctor 3 2-2 9, Kalab Rickard 8 3-7 19, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 2 2-7 7, Gus Rickert 1 1-2 3, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 6 1-3 13. Totals 21 9-21 53.
Highland 9 10 8 12—39
Deary 17 12 10 14—53
3-point goals — Watson, Gion 3, Proctor, Clark.
Logos 57, Genesee 31
GENESEE — Roman Nuttbrock had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights of Moscow in their win against Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee.
Will Casebolt scored a game-high 20 points for Logos (8-3, 6-3).
Jackson Zenner paced Genesee (4-8, 2-8) with nine points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (8-3, 6-3)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 1-2 1, Aiden Elmore 2 1-2 7, Will Casebolt 5 6-8 20, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 7, Seamus Wilson 1 1-1 3, Roman Nuttbrock 5 0-0 14, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-13 57.
GENESEE (4-8, 2-8)
Teak Wareham 2 3-6 7, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 2 4-7 9, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 3 1-1 7, Derek Burt 3 2-4 8, Seth Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-20 31.
Logos 19 14 7 17—57
Genesee 7 6 9 9—31
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 4, Casebolt 4, Elmore 2, Atwood, Whitling, Zenner.
JV — Logos def Genesee
West Valley 61, Pullman 57
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a battle between the top two teams in Class 2A Greater Spokane League standings, Pullman went toe-to-toe with West Valley of Spokane for four quarters only for the host Eagles to pull away late.
“West Valley played extremely well tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Branter said. “Especially in the second half, they weren’t missing a lot of shots.”
West Valley (14-2, 3-1) converted 53 percent of its 3-pointers.
Jaedyn Brown had a game-high 27 points that included four 3-pointers for the Greyhounds (12-2, 3-1). He went 75-percent from the field and 80-percent from 3.
Ben Fried paced the Eagles with 16 points.
PULLMAN (12-2, 3-1)
Grayson Hunt 4 1-3 9, Tanner Barbour 0 2-2 2, Riley Pettitt 3 0-0 6, Thomas Cole 2 0-0 4, Jaedyn Brown 9 3-3 27, Champ Powaukee 1 2-2 5, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 8-10 57.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (14-2, 3-1)
Ashton Zettle 2 0-0 5, Jackson Harty 3 3-4 10, Ben Fried 6 0-0 16, Rosko Schroeder 3 0-0 9, John Austin 0 0-0 0, Thomas Price 0 0-0 0, Turner Livingston 2 5-6 9, Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 3 6-8 12. Totals 19 14-18 61.
Pullman 16 18 11 12—57
West Valley 14 16 15 16—61
3-point goals — Brown 4, Powaukee, Fried 4, Schroder 3, Harty, Zettle.
Potlatch 31, Troy 17
TROY — The visiting Loggers held the Trojans scoreless in the second quarter to take command en route to victory in Whitepine League Division I play.
Potlatch (8-5, 5-4) got a team-high 10 points from Jaxon Vowels, while Chandler Blazzard led the way for Troy (2-12, 0-10) with six points.
“We did play a very good defensive team game, and made them have to shoot contested shots,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
POTLATCH (8-5, 5-4)
Dominic Brown 3 0-0 7, Jack Clark 2 0-0 5, Jaxon Vowels 4 1-2 10, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 4, Patrick McManus 1 1-2 3, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-4 31.
TROY (2-12, 0-10)
Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Boden DeMeerleer 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 2 0-0 5, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 17.
Potlatch 8 9 10 4—31
Troy 4 0 7 6—17
3-point goals — Brown, Clark, Vowels, Holden.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Colton, Garfield-Palouse games postponed
GARFIELD — The Southeast 1B League Wheat Division boys game between the Wildcats and Garfield-Palouse was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Colton program.
It has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
The Wildcats’ game at Pomeroy, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, also has been postponed. Also, the Vikings’ girls and boys home games previously scheduled for Saturday against Tekoa-Rosalia at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, have been postponed until Feb. 2, starting at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Idaho women has 2 more games postponed
Idaho’s women’s basketball team has been hit with COVID-19 issues, and because of that has had to postpone two more games scheduled for later this week.
Home games against Montana and Montana State have had to be shuffled because of protocols within the Vandals’ program. A game that was set to be played Monday at home against Portland State also was scrapped because of the issues. That game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 14.
The game against the Grizzlies, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, now has been moved to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. The game against Bobcants, originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, now will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 7.
All tickets purchased for the three dates will be valid for the rescheduled contests.
SWIMMING
WSU earns academic award
RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington State women’s swimming team earn a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America team All-America honor for the 11th consecutive semester, it was announced.
The Cougars had a 3.47 grade-point average in the fall semester. Seven athletes earned a 4.0 during the time period. It was the 21st time in program history WSU earned the honor.