In a Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball showdown Tuesday that was deadlocked at intermission, a strong second-half showing saw Pullman overcome host Clarkston 64-53 as the Greyhounds enjoyed double-digit scoring performances by four different players.
“I just think our kids moved the ball pretty well tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Lucky for us, our kids hit shots when they were open. Both Payton Rogers and Tanner Barbour hit big clutch 3s for us and expanded the lead a couple times. We were just fortunate our kids hit their shots when they had the opportunities.”
Jaedyn Brown (18 points), Grayson Hunt (15), Rogers (15) and Barbour (11) spearheaded the victory for Pullman (17-2, 8-1). For the Bantams (12-6, 6-3), Austin Steinwand racked up 24 points and Xavier Santana added 10 more.
“I love the progress we’re making as a team,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We’re getting there.”
Pullman returns to action facing West Valley on Friday at home in a game that will determine the regular-season Greater Spokane League championship.
PULLMAN (17-2, 8-1)
Grayson Hunt 7 0-2 15, Payton Rogers 4 4-4 15, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 11, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 0 0-0 0, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 5 6-6 18, Champ Powaukee 1 0-0 2, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 10-12 64.
CLARKSTON (12-6, 6-3)
Xavier Santana 4 0-0 10, Tuff Tallbull 0 2-2 2, Landon Taylor 1 2-2 5, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 4 1-2 9, Dawson Blunt 0 1-2 1, Conrad Dudley 1 0-0 2, Austin Steinwand 8 4-4 24, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-12 53.
Pullman 13 18 14 19—64
Clarkston 16 15 8 14—53
3-point goals — Rogers 3, Barbour 3, Brown 2, Hunt, Sykes, Steinwand 4, Santana 2, Taylor.
Potlatch 43, Kendrick 34
POTLATCH — Buoyed by an 18-point showing from Jaxon Vowels, the Loggers avenged an early-season defeat to Kendrick in nonleague play.
A low-scoring opening quarter ended with the teams tied at 6 before Potlatch (11-6) exploded with an 18-point second to take command.
“We lost to these guys earlier in the year, so it was a really good job by these guys,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “It was a really good defensive effort by these guys, and we were able to get stops in the second and third quarter and help our offense out. I think they all contributed when they needed to, and it guaranteed a winning season for us, which we’re all proud of. I’m really proud of these young men.”
KENDRICK (10-7)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 2 1-4 5, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylo 2 0-0 6, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 6 0-0 12, Dallas Morgan 3 3-8 9. Totals 14 4-12 34.
POTLATCH (11-6)
Dominic Brown 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 6-6 10, Everett Lovell 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Vowels 7 1-1 18, Tyler Howard 4 0-2 8, Patrick McManus 0 1-2 1, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-11 43.
Kendrick 6 5 9 14—34
Potlatch 6 18 5 14—43
3-point goals — Vowels 3, Lovell 2, Taylor 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston 58, Pullman 38
All five seniors scored as the Bantams started fast and came out victorious over 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman on senior night at Clarkston.
The Bantams (11-6, 6-2) were led by 11-point showings from both Maggie Ogden and Lexi Villavicencio. The Greyhounds (7-12, 6-3) were competitive in the final three quarters of the game, being outscored 39-34, but a 15-point opening-quarter deficit proved too large to overcome.
“I am super happy for our seniors,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “They deserve to have a special game. They set the tone every day in practice and every game all season.”
This win by the Bantams gives them a half-game lead over Pullman in league, standing second to the Greyhounds’ third.
PULLMAN (7-12, 6-3)
Elise McDougle 4 0-0 10, Audrey Pitzer 4 2-2 10, Lacie Sines 1 0-2 2, Ava Petrino 4 0-0 8, Marissa Carper 1 1-1 3, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 1-2 5, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-7 38.
CLARKSTON (11-6, 6-2)
Maggie Ogden 5 0-0 11, Alyssa Whittle 2 2-2 6, Avah Griner 1 0-0 2, Nani Woodbury 2 0-0 4, Kendall Wallace 2 0-0 4, Alahondra Perez 3 0-0 9 , Eloise Teasley 1 3-4 5, Lexi Villavicencio 5 0-0 11, Ryann Combs 1 0-0 2, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-6 58.
Pullman 4 11 8 15—38
Clarkston 19 12 10 17—58
3-point goals — Perez 3, Villavicencio, Ogden, McDougle 2.
Clearwater Valley 46, Troy 41
Clearwater Valley senior leaders Tobie Yocum and Kadance Schilling both posted double-doubles as the Rams from Kooskia defeated Troy in a Class 1A Division I district tournament consolation final at Lewiston High School.
Yocum finished with a matching 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Schilling added 11 points and 14 boards for Clearwater Valley (15-8). For the Trojans (13-11), Alaura Hawley and Isabelle Raasch put up 14 points apiece, while Morgan Blazzard notched 11.
“Good, hard-fought game,” Clearwtaer Valley coach Darren Yocum said. “Good way to close out the district. The girls are excited to be traveling up for that play-in game at Post Falls this weekend.”
The Rams return to action on noon Saturday facing an opponent to be determined for a berth to State.
TROY (13-11)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 3 6-8 14, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 1-6 11, Dericka Morgan 0 0-3 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 5 3-5 14, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 12-24 41.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (15-8)
Taya Pfefferkorn 4 1-1 9, Santana Simmons 1 0-0 3, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 1 4-4 6, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 2 7-16 11, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 5 4-7 15, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 16-28 46.
Troy 8 10 8 15—41
Clearwater Valley 10 10 14 12—46
3-point goals — Raasch 2, Hawley, Simmons, Tobie Yocum.
WRESTLING
Lakeland takes down Moscow
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The visiting Bears earned five victories but fell 56-27 to the Hawks of Rathdrum in a Class 4A Inland Empire League dual match.
Skyla Zimmerman (113 pounds), Eli Lyon (152) and Andrew Bollinger (160) each earned pinfall victories for Moscow. Keira Zimmerman (106) won by forfeit. Jason Swam earned a 9-3 decision at 120 pounds.
98 — Jaren Knopp (L) by forfeit; 106 — Keira Zimmerman (M) by forfeit; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Justin Baxter 1:49; 120 — Jason Swam (M) dec. Austin Howell 9-3; 126 — Reilly Saxe (L) p. Kai Reynolds 4:24; 132 — John Meredith (L) dec. Aidan Prakash 10-6; 138 — Lucas Williams (L) p. James Greene 5:19; 145 — Payden Wysong (L) tech fall Diego Deaton 15-0; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) p. Thayer Sabatke 0:55; 160 — Andrew Bollinger (M) p. Dylan Scott 3:23; 170 — Colin Kelley (L) by forfeit; 182 — Devon Suko (L) p. Wyatt Hartig 0:47; 195 — Gage Oles (L) by forfeit; 220 — Devon Howell (L) by forfeit; 285 — Preston Jeffs (L) by forfeit.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker a finalist for Meyers Drysdale Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is among the 10 finalists for the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, it was announced.
Leger-Walker leads the Pac-12 Conference in points scored (361) and field goals made (130) this season. She is No. 67 in Division I in points scored as the reigning Pac-12 freshman of the year is averaging 17.2 points per game, the second-highest in the nation. She has been in double digits in 18 of 21 games so far, and her eight 20-plus-point performances is tied with California’s Jayda Curry for most in the conference.
The award, in its fifth year, recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I.
Broyles scores 13 for LCSC
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team picked a fine time to have one of its best all-around games of the season.
The 22nd-ranked Warriors had five players score in double figures in a 92-40 rout of Cascade Conference foe Walla Walla on Tuesday at the P1FCU Activity Center in Lewiston.
Sophomore Callie Stevens finished with 26 points and four assists for the Warriors (21-3, 15-3), winners of nine straight overall and 12 in a row when they’ve actually taken the court.
Junior guard Hannah Broyles, who is a former Moscow High School player, had 13 points.
OLYMPICS
Burns placed 31st in snowboard event
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — University of Idaho graduate Robby Burns finished 31st of 31 entrants in the men’s parallel giant slalom snowboard qualifying Tuesday at Genting Snow Park during the Beijing Olympics.
Burns, a graduate of the college of natural resources in 2013, had qualifying runs of 46.23 seconds on the Blue Course and 49.99 on the Red Course for a total time of 1:36.22.