COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team was tested in the first set but advanced to a Washington Class 2B district final with a 26-24, 25-7, 25-16 win Wednesday against Upper Columbia Academy.
“They came out pretty high energy (but) we just kind of matched them and pulled out that first set,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “They lost some energy and we put the pressure on them.”
The win sends Colfax (14-2) to the championship match against Liberty of Spangle at 7:30 p.m. today at home. It also locks the Bulldogs into the state tournament, which will take place Nov. 10-11 at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome in Yakima.
Colfax and Liberty played a five-set match in league play Sept. 22, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 victory.
“It will be a good match to see how far we have come,” Dorman said.
Brynn McGaughy led the way for Colfax with five kills and four blocks, and Hailey Demler added six digs and three aces.
WSU finishes 10that Poppy Hills
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Senior Pono Yanagi had a final-round 1-over-par 72 to help Washington State to a 10th-place finish at the Saint Mary’s (Calif.) Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with an 885, well behind meet champion San Diego’s 845.
Yanagi had a three-round total of 4-over 217 to finish in a tie for 20th place overall. In his final round, Yanagi had three birdies and four bogeys.
Team scores — 1. San Diego 845; 2. Colorado State 861; 3. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 864; 4. Loyola Marymount 865; 5. Santa Clara 868; 6. Chattanooga 871; 7. Fresno State 873; 8. Northern Illinois 881; 9. UTSA 883; 10. Washington State 885; 11. BYU 887; 12. Pacific 889; 13. Nevada 890; 14. Grand Canyon 897; 15. UC Santa Barbara 904; 16. Sacramento State 909.
Medalist — Matthew Manganello (Fresno State) 206.
WSU individuals — T20. Pono Yanagi 217; T38. Daniel Kim 222; T41. Jaden Cantafio 223; T50. Preston Bebich 225; T50. Tianyu Wu 225; T72. Sam Renner 232.
WSU places ninth in Hawaii
KAILUA KONA, Hawaii — The Washington State women’s golf team placed ninth out of 12 teams at the Nanea Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with a 905, well behind meet champion Stanford’s 858.
Sophomore Madelyn Gamble tied for 11th place overall with a three-round total of even-par 219. In her final round, she had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 73.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 858; 2. Oregon 868; 3. Arizona 869; 4. Arizona State 871; 5. UCLA 878; 6. USC 884; 7. California 885; 8. Oregon State 899; 9. Washington State 905; 10. Washington 910; 11. Colorado 915; 12. Hawaii 930.
Medalist — Rose Zhang (Stanford) 208.
WSU individuals — T11. Madelyn Gamble 219; T15. Darcy Habgood 220; T43. Emily Cadwell 230; 54. Emiko Sverduk 236; T56. Hannah Harrison 241.
Idaho pair falls in first round
SAN DIEGO — Idaho junior Francisco Bascon and junior Matteo Masala fell in the first round of the ITA National Fall Championships at the Barnes Tennis Center.
Bascon and Masala, who earned a berth thanks to a 4-1 record at the ITA Mountain Regional from Oct. 13-17 in Albuquerque, N.M., fell 6-4, 6-4 to Florida Atlantic’s Nicolas Acevedo and Filip Krolo.
It was the second appearance at the event for Bascon, who paired with Esteban Santibanez after taking second in the 2019 regional tourney.
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Neema Kimtai was named a second-team All-Pac-12 honoree in cross country, it was announced.
Kimtai took 10th place in the conference’s meet Friday at the UC Riverside Ag Ops Course in a time of 19 minutes, 38.5 seconds. The junior from Kitale, Kenya, was third in the WSU Invitational and 15th at the Bill Dellinger Invitational.
Kimtai and the rest of the Cougars will compete in the NCAA West Regional on Nov. 11 in Seattle.
Idaho partners with Opendorse to start NIL marketplace
The Idaho athletic department announced it has launched its school-specific name, image and likeness marketplace to empower student-athletes to leverage their NIL opportunities.
Pairing with Opendorse, fans can find any student-athlete through opendorse.com/idaho-vandals to book agreements such as social media endorsements, appearances and more. All communication for such deals happens through the Opendorse app and the student-athlete receives compensation once the deal is completed.
“We are really excited to offer this new platform as an opportunity for our student-athletes,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “We are constantly working toward providing an unparalleled student-athlete experience here at Idaho, and empowering our wonderful student-athletes to maximize their NIL is a huge part of that.”