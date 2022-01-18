AREA COLLEGES, HIGH SCHOOLS
In a game that had 12 lead changes, the Idaho men’s basketball team fell short against Northern Arizona 74-72 to stay winless in Big Sky play.
Northern Arizona (6-9, 2-2) jumped out early taking a 17-9 lead just more than 10 minutes into the first half after a Carson Towt layup. The eight-point margin would be the largest Lumberjacks’ advantage in the opening 20 minutes.
Idaho (3-13, 0-6) rallied back with a 10-2 run to tie the game at 19 capped off with a Mikey Dixon 3-pointer. Dixon finished with 17 points.
The Vandals took the lead with 6:19 to go in the opening half with a Rashad Smith 3, the first lead for Idaho in over nine minutes. Smith hit four 3s in the game, accounting for all 12 of his points.
The two teams were tied in the closing seconds of the first half before Keith Haymon put in a layup for the Lumberjacks with one second remaining to take a 35-33 halftime lead.
Again, Northern Arizona would jump out early in the second half. The Lumberjacks would take their biggest lead in the game, at nine, with a dunk by Ezekiel Richards with 9:28 remaining.
Another big run for the Vandals, this time 12-2, would give Idaho its first lead of the second half at 62-61 with just less than four minutes to play.
A jumper by Jalen Cole — who finished with 24 points for Northern Arizona — with 44 seconds remaining gave the Lumberjacks the lead at 71-70 and they would not relinquish the lead again. Nik Mains also scored 24 points for Northern Arizona.
Trevante Anderson led Idaho with 20 points.
IDAHO (3-13, 0-6)
Christensen 3-8 0-0 6, Anderson 8-16 3-5 20, Dixon 4-12 8-10 17, Salih 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 4-13 0-0 12, King 2-7 5-6 10, Kilgore 0-2 0-0 0, Bertain 1-2 0-0 3, Pepple 0-2 0-0 0, Quinnett 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-66 16-21 72.
N. ARIZONA (6-9, 2-2)
Haymon 3-11 1-2 8, Mains 9-14 2-2 24, Towt 2-8 1-4 5, Richards 2-4 1-2 5, Cone 8-20 5-6 24, Green 3-3 0-2 6, Stark 0-1 0-0 0, Aguek 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-18 74.
Halftime: N. Arizona 35-33. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 8-23 (Smith 4-7, King 1-1, Bertain 1-2, Anderson 1-5, Dixon 1-5, Kilgore 0-1, Salih 0-2), N. Arizona 8-24 (Mains 4-8, Cone 3-8, Haymon 1-7, Stark 0-1). Rebounds: Idaho 38 (Christensen 11), N. Arizona 41 (Towt 14). Assists: Idaho 10 (Christensen, King 3), N. Arizona 13 (Cone 5). Total Fouls: Idaho 16, N. Arizona 17. A: 418 (11,230).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bobcats bounce Vandals
The Vandals gave up the first six points and led for a total of 27 seconds in a Big Sky women’s basketball contest versus the Bobcats in a 79-69 loss.
Gabby Mocchi hit two 3s in the first 66 seconds for Montanta State (8-8, 3-2). She finished with nine points.
Idaho trailed by as much as nine in the opening quarter.
Allison Kirby hit a 3 of her own to give the Vandals their sole lead 18-17 with 1:43 to go in the first quarter. Taylor Janssen answered on the next possession with three of her 12 points.
Beyonce Bea hit a trey to close out the opening half for Idaho (3-12, 2-4). She tied Louise Forsyth for the team lead in scoring at 15 points. Sydney Gandy (14) and Kirby (13) also finished in double figures for the Vandals.
Both offenses put up impressive numbers in the final quarter, scoring 27 points each. Two free throws from Bea with 2:15 left in the game cut the lead to six, but it was as close as Idaho was able to get in the final quarter.
IDAHO (3-12, 2-4)
Athchley 3-6 0-1 6, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Rubino 0-0 0-0 0, Bea 5-11 4-4 15, Forsyth 5-12 2-5 15, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Gandy 5-16 0-0 14, Kirby 4-6 2-2 13, Johnson 2-7 0-0 6, Milne 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 12-35 69.
MONTANTA STATE (8-8, 3-2)
White 7-16 7-9 21, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Van Sickle 1-2 0-0 2, Bad Bear 6-11 0-0 13, Limardo 3-6 0-0 8, Beattie 3-5 0-0 7, Jackson 2-2 0-0 5, Deden 1-5 0-0 2, Mocchi 3-8 1-1 9, Janssen 3-4 4-4 12. Totals 29-60 12-14 79.
Idaho 18 10 14 27—69
Montanta State 22 14 16 27—79
3-point goals — Idaho 12-35 (Gandy 4-12, Kirby 3-5, Forsyth 2-5, Johnson 2-7, Bea 1-1, Atchley 0-2, Wallace 0-2, Milne 0-1), Montana State 9-18 (Janssen 2-3, Limardo 2-4, Mocchi 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Bad Bear 1-1, Beattie 1-2, Deden 0-1, White 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 31 (Bea 12), Montana State 43 (Limardo 9). Assists — Idaho 15 (Gandy 5), Montana State 17 (White 4). Total fouls — Idaho 17, Montana State 15. A — 1083.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
All-America honors for WSU’s Haberer
Washington State punter Nick Haberer was named to the 2021 FWAA Freshman All-America Team.
Haberer had 52 punts for 2,225 yards, averaging 42.8 yards-per-punt this season. The freshman had 14 punts inside the 20 and was second in the Pac-12 in hangtime at 4.12 seconds.
This is the first time the Cougars have had a player on the Freshman All-American list since safety Jalen Thompson and running back James William both earned honors in 2016.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Postponements for Moscow
The scheduled girls’ basketball game between Moscow and Sandpoint today has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Bears’ team. A make-up date has not been determined.