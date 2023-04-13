HIGH SCHOOLS

PULLMAN — Joey Hecker, Brady Coulter and Caleb Northcroft combined for a no-hitter in a 12-0 Class 2A Greater Spokane League win for Pullman against visiting East Valley.

Starting pitcher Hecker added further glory to his showing by going 3-for-3 at the plate including a triple and a double, while Coulter had a triple of his own with three RBI for Pullman (5-4, 2-2), which prevailed by mercy rule in five innings.

