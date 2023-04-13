PULLMAN — Joey Hecker, Brady Coulter and Caleb Northcroft combined for a no-hitter in a 12-0 Class 2A Greater Spokane League win for Pullman against visiting East Valley.
Starting pitcher Hecker added further glory to his showing by going 3-for-3 at the plate including a triple and a double, while Coulter had a triple of his own with three RBI for Pullman (5-4, 2-2), which prevailed by mercy rule in five innings.
East Valley 000 00— 0 0 3
Pullman 520 5x—12 6 1
C. Bergman, J. McGraw (4) and O. Spendlove; Joey Hecker, Brady Coulter (4), Caleb Northcroft (5) and Kris Schroeder.
POTLATCH — The Loggers piled up 20 runs in a five-inning mercy rule win against Garfield-Palouse.
On the mound, Jameson Morris pitched four shutout innings with one walk.
Complete information was not available.
SOFTBALL
East Valley 23, Pullman 1
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman was no-hit by East Valley of Spokane, which registered 20 hits of its own in dealing the Greyhounds a 2A Greater Spokane League defeat.
The Greyhounds (1-4, 1-1) registered their lone run in the fourth inning before falling by mercy rule at the end of the fifth.
Pullman 000 10— 1 0 2
East Valley 1(17)1 4x—23 20 4
K. Rees, S. Armstrong (3) and T. Cromie; S. Swanson and S. Hinckley. L — Rees.
East Valley hits — E. Good 4, Hinckley 3 (HR), A. Metzner 3, J. Weger 2 (2B), Swanson 2, M. Ervin 2, M. Ary 2, J. Dorian, D. Morris.
BOYS TENNIS
Pullman 7, East Valley 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — In a team dual rescheduled from Monday due to inclement weather, the Greyhound boys made an emphatic start to their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season as they swept East Valley with 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in all four singles matches.
No. 4 singles player Caleb Snider achieved a rare golden set for Pullman (2-0, 1-0), not dropping a single point in the second as he closed out his win. At No. 2 doubles, freshmen Svanik Bose and Daniel Schertenleib subbed in and logged a 6-1, 6-2 victory in a career varsity debut for both.