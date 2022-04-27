LAPWAI — The visiting Trojans used a pair of 10-run first innings to sweep a Whitepine League softball doubleheader versus the Lapwai Wildcats on Tuesday for their first wins of the season.
Troy (2-6, 2-6) won the first game 21-3 and the second game 16-15.
“Both teams (are) very young,” Troy coach Steve Corr said. “Troy hasn’t played for two years ... nice to see them get that kind of experience.”
Freshman Madison Bindel won both games in the circle and collected five hits on the day.
Lapwai (0-3, 0-3) made a comeback in the second game. Down 14-5 in the bottom of the third inning, the Wildcats scored nine in the inning to tie it at 14 before ultimately falling by a run.
GAME 1
Troy (10)38—21 26 6
Lapwai 012— 3 7 17
Madison Bindel and Tabitha Neville; Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Leiloni Ellenwood.
Troy hits — Jennifer Buettner 4; Kaycee Kok 3; Dericka Morgan 3 (2B); Emily Ecklund 3; Tabitha Neville 3; Whitney Foster 3;Ashlyn Strunk 3; Madison Bindel 2; Jolee Ecklund 2.
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson 2; Jordyn McCormack-Marks; Kelsey Williamson; Solara Greene; Amasone George; Presley Nellesen.
———
GAME 2
Troy (10)22 2—16 19 12
Lapwai 509 1—15 23 19
Madison Bindel and Tabitha Neville; Kayla Williamson and Amasone George.
Troy hits — Kaycee Kok 3; Dericka Morgan 3 (3B); Madison Bindel 3; Jennifer Buettner 2; Jolee Ecklund 2; Whitney Foster 2; Haley McCully; Emily Ecklund; Tabitha Neville; Becca Wagman.
Lapwai hits — Andreanna Domebo 4; Leiloni Ellenwood 4; Amasone George 3; Kayla Williamson 3; Presley Nellesen 3; Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2; Kelsey Williamson 2; Solara Greene 2.
Potlatch 17, Garfield-Palouse 4
GARFIELD — The Loggers used an eight-run sixth inning to close the door on the Vikings in a nonleague win.
Josie Larson and Emma Chambers scored three times each for Potlatch (9-2).
Denni Fealy knocked in two for Garfield-Palouse (6-7).
Potlatch 015 038—17 9 0
Garfield-Palouse 010 030— 4 4 2
Kaylen Hadaller, Josie Larson (3), Brieanna Winther (5), Rebecca Butterfield (6) and Tayva McKinney; Madi Cloninger, Kenzi Pedersen (5) and Aliyah Holbrook, Morgan Lentz (5). W—Hadaller. L—Conner.
Potlatch hits — Kaylen Hadaller 2, Delaney Beckner 2 (2B), Emma Chambers 2, Josie Larson, Aallison Akins, Brooklyn Mitchell.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Madi Cloninger 2, Maci Brantner (3B), Denni Fealy (2B).
Pullman-Shadle Park postponed
The Class 2A Greater Spokane League game between the Greyhounds and the Highlanders was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up at 4 p.m. today.
Moscow-Sandpoint postponed
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader between the Bears and the Bulldogs was postponed because of inclement weather. There was no make-up date as of press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLSandpoint 7-7, Moscow 5-3
SANDPOINT — The Bears lost both ends of a 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader to the Bulldogs.
Sandpoint (4-9, 2-8) steadily averaged one run per inning across the two days and held Moscow to two runs fewer in the second contest.
Moscow (7-8, 4-6) scored five runs in the third inning of Game 1 to take a 5-4 lead. The Bulldogs scored the last three. The Bears again had a lead after the first three innings in Game 2 before
Sandpoint put up a five-run fourth inning to complete the sweep.
“Errors cost us today,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “Plain and simple — errors cost us. ... Defensively, we need to be better.”
GAME 1
Moscow 005 000 0—5 4 4
Sandpoint 130 012 x—7 5 2
Levi Anderson, Cody Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo; Austin Dillon and Auggie Lehman. W—Dillon. L—Isakson.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin, Levi Anderson, Connor Isakson.
Sandpoint hits — Auggie Lehman 2 (3B), Austin Dillon 2, Kody Macdonald.
———
GAME 2
Moscow 201 000 0—3 7 2
Sandpoint 011 500 x—7 7 1
M. Kiblen, Connor Isakson (4) and Tyson Izzo; Jack Zimmerman, Jack Ringer (4) and Kohlton Wagoner. W—Ringer. L—Kiblen
Moscow hits — Butch Kiblen 2 (3B, 2B), Barrett Abendroth 2, Cody Isakson (2B), Levi Anderson, Connor Isakson
Sandpoint hits — Blake Sherrill 2 (2B), Ethan Butler 2, Kohlton Wagoner (2B), Jack Zimmerman, Auggie Lehman.
Pullman-Shadle Park postponed
Tuesday’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League game between the Greyhounds and the Highlanders was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up at 4 p.m. today.
Potlatch-Troy postponed
TROY — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Loggers and the Trojans was postponed because of inclement weather. The games will be made up at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys 7, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — The undefeated Pullman boys tennis team dropped no more than one game in any individual match and lost only six games total in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of Rogers.
The Greyhounds (8-0, 5-0) benefited from a 6-0, 6-0 showing by No. 3 singles player Kolby Uhlenkott, while they conceded exactly one game apiece in every other match.
“This win marks the halfway point of our league season,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “We have now swept every other team in the GSL 7-0 on the first go ’round, and not dropped a set in the process — a standard of dominance we aspire to maintain.”
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Nikko McDowell 6-0, 6-1; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Sam Mitts 6-0, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Kai Harker 6-0, 6-0; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Tucker Holmes 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Ambrose Wang/Connor Lee, Pul, def. Aiden Bui/Kenneth Ha 6-0, 6-1; Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Stahinja Spremo/Tony Giron 6-1, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Luck Hermios/Quan Hoang 6-1, 6-0.
Pullman girls 7, Rogers 0
The Greyhound girls won five of seven matches by 6-0, 6-0 shutouts and dropped only five total games on the day in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual against Rogers.
The pairing of Audrey Pitzer and Renee Sun, who coach Dan Vollmer said are “playing really well this season at No. 1 doubles,” delivered a 6-0, 6-1 blitz of Rogers’ Vy Pham and Mercy Kim, while No. 3 doubles players Kei Bromley and Rachel Lam earned their first 6-0, 6-0 scoreline of the season for Pullman (7-1, 5-0).
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. JoeAnna Avila 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Oveyonna Ivy 6-0, 6-0, Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Weiying Su 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Vy Pham/Mercy Kim 6-0, 6-1; Margot Keane/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Belle Parmelle/Sariah Fox 6-3, 6-1; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Hannah Tillet/Jaelin Peatherstone 6-0, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDGenesee boys win Wallace meet
WALLACE, Idaho – Nolan Bartosz was a part of three victories as the Genesee boys team won five events overall to win the title at the Wallace Small School Meet at Sather Field.
Genesee’s boys totaled 121 points, outdistancing second-place Mullan and Superior by 32 points.
Bartosz, a junior, took the 400 in 54.46 seconds. He also was a part of the 1,600 relay, with Ezekiel Adams, Kalitri Hubbard and Seth Vestal that placed first in 4:30. Bartosz ran a leg of the sprint medley relay, with Harper Jarolimek, Joshua Kethcheson and Ethan West, that won in 4:30.58. Adams also won the 3,200 in 11:47.61 and Levi Hosking took the 110 hurdles in 22.86.
The girls team scored 89 points to finish in third place out of seven teams.
Annabelle Loewen was a part of three victories. She won the 400 in 1:10.48. Then she teamed with Monica Seubert, Isabelle Monk and Jessica Holmes to take the 400 relay (58.66) and the sprint medley (2:10.16).
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFGreeny, Legried win in GSL competition
The Greyhounds’ Lauren Greeny won the girls individual title and compatriot Parker Legried tied for the boys title in the third Class 2A Greater Spokane League match at Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
“Really tough conditions; windy and cold,” Pullman boys coach Parker Ruehl said. “Super happy for Parker (Legried) coming off an injury to tie for the win.”
Legried played with a brace on his wrist that was previously broken while shooting a 5-over-77.
Greeny shot a 4-over-76 in a shortened field to lead a first-place girls team showing of 380. The Pullman boys finished in second with a team score of 352.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 335; 2. Pullman 352; 3. West Valley 414; 4. Rogers 437; 5. Clarkston 443; 6. East Valley 486.
Medalists — Parker Legried (Pullman), Brayden Kelley (Shadle Park) 77.
Pullman individuals — Parker Legried 77; Tray Fredrickson 89; Rawley Larkin 93; Karson Wieser 93; Tate Fredrickson 98; Tyrel Thompson 99.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 380; 2. Clarkston 496.
Medalist — Lauren Greeny (Pullman) 76.
Pullman individuals — Lauren Greeny 76; Ryliann Bednar 82; Matiline Rink 99; Alexis Hendrickson 123.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERHounds collect forfeit
Clarkston was unable to field a team for its scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League clash with Pullman, resulting in a forfeit victory for the Greyhounds.
Pullman moved to 13-2 on the season and 8-0 in league, while the Bantams fell to 0-8 overall and in league.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFUI’s Suryadinata three back at Big Sky
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Idaho sophomore golfer Jose Suryadinata carded a 2-under-par 68 and trails by three shots after two rounds of the Big Sky Conference championship at Talking Stick Golf Club.
The Vandals are in second place, trailing leader Weber State by two shots heading into today’s final round.
Suryadinata carded four birdies on the front nine and had two bogeys on the back for his score. He’s at 1-under 139 overall, trailing Weber State’s Reese Fisher, who is at 4-under 136.
Senior Colt Sherrell is in third place overall at even-par 140 after shooting a 3-under 67. He had six birdies in his round to go with three bogeys.
The final round starts at 6 a.m. Pacific today.
Sekulic into the top 20 for WSU
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Washington State senior men’s golfer Max Sekulic is in the top 20 after three rounds of the Pac-12 Conference championship at Aldarra Golf Club.
As a team, the Cougars are tied for 10th with Arizona at 1,108, well behind leader Washington’s 1,060.
Sekulic had a 1-under-par 70 and sits tied for 19th place with a 3-over 216 overall. In the third round, he had four birdies and three bogeys.
The final round takes place at 7:30 a.m. today.