Nine Greyhounds scored and three reached double digits to help Pullman remain undefeated with a 72-43 nonleague boys basketball rout of visting Colville on Wednesday.

Scoreleader Jaedyn Brown put up 21 points, while Champ Powaukee added 16 and Dane Sykes had 10 for the Greyhounds (8-0), who logged 31 points as a team in the first quarter alone.

For Colville (1-8), Luke Anderson scored a team-high 12.

