Nine Greyhounds scored and three reached double digits to help Pullman remain undefeated with a 72-43 nonleague boys basketball rout of visting Colville on Wednesday.
Scoreleader Jaedyn Brown put up 21 points, while Champ Powaukee added 16 and Dane Sykes had 10 for the Greyhounds (8-0), who logged 31 points as a team in the first quarter alone.
For Colville (1-8), Luke Anderson scored a team-high 12.
COLVILLE (1-8)
McKaury Maddox 0 0-0 0, Luke Anderson 4 0-0 12, Cannon Thompson 2 0-0 5, Cale Roy 2 0-2 4, Spencer Boswell 3 0-0 8, Colbie McEvoy 0 0-0 0, Rauch Farahmund 1 0-2 3, Brock Benson 2 1-2 5, Crew Bridgeman 0 0-0 0, Emmet Marshal 3 0-0 6, Trevor Burdick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 1-6 43.
PULLMAN (8-0)
Jaedyn Brown 8 0-0 21, Tanner Barbour 1 0-0 2, Logan Thompson 3 0-0 6, Champ Powaukee 7 0-0 16, Alex Bickelhaupt 2 0-0 4, Cade Hill 1 0-0 2, Caleb Northcroft 1 1-2 4, Dane Sykes 4 0-0 10, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 3 1-2 7. Totals 30 2-4 72.
Colville 8 4 15 16—43
Pullman 31 16 19 6—72
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Boswell 2, Thompson, Farahmund, Brown 5, Pohwaukee 2, Sykes 2, Northcroft.
Moscow 70, Grangeville 27
Traiden Cummings stepped up with 17 points to lead eight Moscow scorers as the Bears handled visiting nonleague foe Grangeville.
Also scoring in double digits for Moscow (7-4) were Caleb Skinner (12 points) and Dylan Rehder (11). Sam Lindsley led the way for the Bulldogs (0-8) with 10 points.
“Traiden gave us a lot of energy right from the opening tip,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “A lot of energy all game long, and he kind of sparked us to start the game off for sure.”
MOSCOW (7-4)
Brayson Reed 1 1-2 4, Traiden Cummings 7 1-2 17, Elom Afatchao 0 0-1 0, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 11, Grant Abendroth 3 1-1 7, Joey Williams 4 1-1 9, Caleb Skinner 6 0-0 12, Zac Skinner 1 1-2 3, Ian Hillman 3 0-1 7. Totals 29 5-9 70.
GRANGEVILLE (0-8)
Sam Lindsley 3 4-6 10, Ray Holes Jr. 1 0-0 2, Jaden Legaretta 1 0-0 2, Kaycen Sickels 1 1-1 3, Jack Bransford 1 0-0 2, Carter Mundt 1 0-2 2, Cody Klement 2 1-2 6, David Goicoa 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-11 27.
Moscow 20 18 18 14—70
Grangeville 11 5 3 8—27
3-point goals — Rehder 3, Cummings 2, Reed, Hillman, Klement.
Kendrick 88, Clearwater Valley 26
KENDRICK — Five players scored in double figures for Kendrick as the Tigers roared out of the break with a rout of nonleage opponent Clearwater Valley.
Ty Koepp had a big game with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Kendrick (6-1), as did Jagger Hewett, who had a matching 12 points and 12 boards. Hunter Taylor scored 17, Nathan Tweit 15 and Wyatt Cook 10. As a team, the Tigers scored in double digits and held the Rams to single digits in each quarter.
For Clearwater Valley (2-5), Matthew Louwien hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals to record a team-high nine points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-5)
Myatt Osborn 1 0-0 2, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 9, Joseph Raff 1 0-0 2, Josh Gardner 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 2 0-0 5, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 1 0-0 2, Austin Curtis 3 0-2 6. Totals 11 0-2 26.
KENDRICK (6-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 4 3-4 12, Nathan Tweit 7 0-0 15, Wyatt Cook 5 0-0 10, Hunter Taylor 6 2-2 17, Mason Kimberling 4 1-2 9, Brock Boyer 0 1-2 1, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 1 0-0 2, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 9 0-0 20, Cade Silflow 0 0-2 0. Totals 37 7-12 88.
Clearwater Valley 6 8 4 8—26
Kendrick 28 25 23 12—88
3-point goals — Louwien 3, Schlieper, Taylor 3, Koepp 2, Hewett, Tweit.
Highland 64, Colton 56
CRAIGMONT — Three Highland Huskies recorded double-doubles in an overtime victory against the visiting Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Ty Goeckner had 25 points and 25 rebounds to lead Highland (4-2). Noah Watson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Trevor Knowlton added 14 points and collected 17 boards.
Matt Reisenauer hit three 3s and led Colton (1-5) with 25 points, and Angus Jordan added 13.
COLTON (1-5)
Angus Jordan 5 1-2 13, Grant Wolf 3 0-0 9, Memphis McIntosh 2 0-0 4, Ryan Impson 1 1-3 3, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matt Reisenauer 11 0-1 25. Totals 23 2-6 56.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (4-2)
Trevor Knowlton 4 6-8 14, Rhett Crow 1 0-1 2, Ty Goeckner 11 3-7 25, Noah Watson 8 2-6 18, Gage Crow 2 1-3 5. Totals 26 12-25 64.
Colton 5 19 14 16 2—56
Highland 20 10 14 10 10—64
3-point goals — Wolf 3, Reisenauer 3, Jordan 2.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deary 65, Logos 24
The Deary Mustangs used a 23-3 second quarter to pull away from the Knights of Moscow in a road nonleague contest.
Araya Wood had 22 points for Deary (7-0), while Triniti Wood (11) and Macie Ashmead (10) also reached double figures. Kenadie Kirk finished with 12 rebounds for the Mustangs.
“Just nice to get back on the court,” Deary coach Kendra Keen of her team that had two canceled games during the holiday break.
Sara Casebolt had seven points for Logos (0-8).
DEARY (7-0)
Karmen Griffen 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 4 0-0 8, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-0 6, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 8 4-4 22, Triniti Wood 5 0-0 11, Macie Ashmead 5 0-2 10, Dantae Workman 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 4-6 65.
LOGOS (0-8)
Sara Casebolt 3 0-0 7, Cora Johnson 2 0-0 5, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 1 1-2 3, Emily Bowen 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 1 3-5 5, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-7 24.
Deary 22 23 16 4—65
Logos 10 3 2 9—24
3-point goals— A. Wood 2, T. Wood, Casebolt, Johnson.
JV — Deary 28, Logos 26
Potlatch 50, St. Maries 23
ST. MARIES — The visiting Loggers played lockdown defense in a nonleague win over the Lumberjacks.
Potlatch (8-8) held St. Maries (4-4) to single digits in every quarter, achieving a 14-1 advantage in the third.
Jaylee Fry led the Loggers with 18 points, with Bailyn Anderson adding 15.
Berkli McGreal had seven points to lead the Lumberjacks.
POTLATCH (8-8)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 4 0-1 9, Jaylee Fry 8 1-2 18, Bailyn Anderson 7 0-0 15, Jordan Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Kathryn Burnett 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-3 50.
ST. MARIES (4-4)
Berkli McGreal 3 0-0 7, Kara Sexton 0 0-2 0, McKayla Spray 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 3 0-0 6, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Brenna Elliott 1 0-0 3, Sami Sindt 0 0-0 0, Kayla Jansen 2 1-2 5, Danika Sloper 1 0-2 2, Jacklyn Linneneger 0 0-0 0, Stormi Lockridge 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 1-6 23.
Potlatch 14 9 14 13—50
St. Maries 8 7 1 7—23
3-point goals— McKinney, Fry, Anderson, Mcgeral, Elliott.
Colton 70, Highland 13
CRAIGMONT — The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in a nonleague game versus the Huskies.
Kyndra Stout hit five 3-pointers and totaled 19 points to lead Colton (7-1), while Grace Kuhle added three 3s and 17 points.
Shaylee and Shyanne Stamper each had four points to lead Highland (0-6).
COLTON (7-1)
Grace Kuhle 7 0-0 17, Holly Heitstuman 1 2-2 4, Rori Weber 1 0-0 3, Kyndra Stout 7 0-0 19, Ella Nollmeyer 4 0-0 9, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 6, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 4, Sydni Whitcomb 3 0-1 8. Totals 27 2-3 70.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-6)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 2 0-0 4, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Rovey 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 1 1-2 3, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4. Totals 6 1-2 13.
Colton 23 23 10 14—70
Highland 0 4 4 5—13
3-point goals — Stout 5, Kuhle 3, Heitstuman 2, Whitcomb 2, Weber, Nollmeyer.
Grangeville 39, Moscow 28
GRANGEVILLE — Avenging an Avista Holiday Tournament defeat to the Bears from last week, Grangeville pulled away late for a double-digit margin of victory against nonleague rival Moscow.
The Bulldogs (6-7) had their foes doubled-up on the scoreboard with a 14-7 lead through the opening quarter. Moscow (4-10) cut the deficit in the second and third quarters to send the teams into the fourth separated by a single point at 27-26 Grangeville, only for the hosts to log their most dominant period of the game down the stretch.
Addisyn Vanderwall (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Madalyn Green (10 points, 10 rebounds) led the Bulldogs with double-double performances, while Lola Johns scored a team-high 13 for the visiting Bears.
MOSCOW (4-10)
Punk Knott 2 1-2 7, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 1-1 3, Kennedy Thompson 1 1-3 4, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 1-3 1, Lola Johns 5 3-5 13, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-14 28.
GRANGEVILLE (6-7)
Caryss Barger 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 1 2-2 4, Abbie Frei 2 0-0 5, Madalyn Green 5 0-0 10, Natalie Long 0 1-2 1, Mattie Thacker 2 2-7 6, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 3-5 13. Totals 15 8-16 39.
Moscow 7 9 10 2—28
Grangeville 14 6 7 12—39
3-point goals — Knott 2, Thompson, Frei.
Colville 46, Pullman 31
The Greyhounds were unable to find consistent offense in a nonleague loss to the visiting Colville Crimson Hawks.
Ryliann Bednar was the sole player to reach double figures for Pullman (0-5), finishing with 10 points.
Adalynn Ortner led Colville (6-3) with 11 points.
COLVILLE (6-3)
Alli Petrey 0 0-0 0, Navae Kinney 1 2-2 4, Adalynn Ortner 4 1-2 11, Jordyn True 3 0-0 6, Olivia Ortner 3 0-0 8, Maddy Sumner 0 0-0 0, Ady Darnold 2 0-0 4, Brook-Lynn Martin 2 1-2 6, Kaelyn Malone 1 0-0 2, Morgan Palmer 2 0-0 5, Kalista Malone 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-6 46.
PULLMAN (0-5)
Meg Limburgh 1 0-2 2, Jennabee Harris 2 1-2 5, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Lillian Cobos 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 2 3-5 8, Sehra Singh 1 2-4 4, Ryliann Bednar 3 4-8 10. Totals 10 10-21 31.
Colville 12 15 12 7—46
Pullman 6 6 9 10—31
3-point goals — A. Ortner 2, O. Ortner 2, Martin, Palmer, Reyes.
WRESTLING
Pullman 42, Rogers 36
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds rattled off victories in six of the final seven matches of the night to take down the Pirates of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet.
Pullman had five athletes prevail by pin — Gavin McCloy (120 pounds), Evan McDougle (126), Aydin Peltier (138), Merrick Emerson (182) and Cotton Sears (285).
Peltier’s pin of Gus Ballman 55 seconds into their match helped Pullman complete a rally from a 30-12 deficit. Also key was Austin Crossler’s 6-5 decision at 132 against Miguel Pacheco-Torres as well as Dominic Luna’s 9-7 decision against Solomon Jones at 106.
106 — Dominic Luna (Pullman) dec. Solomon Jones 9-7; 113 — Quan Hoang (Rogers) by default; 120 — Gavin McCloy (Pullman) pinned Nam Pham 1:43; 126 — Evan McDougle (Pullman) pinned Kane Ballman 3:14; 132 — Austin Crossler (Pullman) dec. Miguel Pacheco-Torres 6-5; 138 — Aydin Peltier (Pullman) pinned Gus Ballman 0:55; 145 — Ethan Sweeney (Rogers) by forfeit; 152 — Roman Gumm (Rogers) pinned Cullen Billings 2:49; 160 — Blaise Cross (Rogers) pinned Brayan Bernal Rodriguez 0:43; 170 — Tayevius Allen (Rogers) pinned Matthew Rembert 1:09; 182 — Merreck Emerson (Pullman) pinned Revelle Mors 2:54; 195 — Samuel Sears (Pullman) by forfeit; 220 — Izaiah Rowe (Rogers) pinned Holden Chandler 3:15; 285 — Cotton Sears (Pullman) pinned Elijah Shelton 0:18.