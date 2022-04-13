Austin Trout of Troy drove in Brody Patrick for the winning run to clinch a Whitepine League marathon baseball game against Kendrick 7-6 in the bottom of the 10th inning at Lewiston’s Clearwater Park.
The Trojans (5-2, 4-0) out-batted the Tigers 6-3 as a team, but also committed seven fielding errors to Kendrick’s two.
“We found out what happens when we play a good team, and make too many errors,” Troy coach Travis House said. “It tends to extend the game a little longer than it should.”
Troy got three hits from Joseph Bendel, who was also the Trojans’ starting pitcher. Reliever Cameron House picked up the win.
Ken 110 001 300 0—6 3 2
Troy 202 000 200 1—7 6 7
Hunter Taylor, Troy Patterson (3), Ty Koepp (7) and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Joseph Bendel, Cameron House (5) and Makhi Durrett. W—House; L—Koepp.
Kendrick hits — Preston Boyer, I. Rigney, Dale Fletcher.
Troy hits — Bendel 3, House, Austin Trout, Kaiden Strunk.
Grangeville 8-1; Orofino 1-11
OROFINO, Idaho — In a Class 2A Central Idaho League doubleheader, the visiting Bulldogs dominated Game 1 before Orofino turned the tables in Game 2.
Cody Klement made four hits and closed things out at the mound for Grangeville in the first contest. In the second game, Drew Hanna held the Bulldogs scoreless through five innings pitched while Bodey Howell registered three hits for the Maniacs (10-3-1, 3-1).
“(We) took advantage of walks in the second one,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “Pitching was good in both for us. Pitching was good enough in the first for us to win; we just struggled defensively. We need to get the bats going a little more.”
GAME 1
Grangeville 000 053 0—8 7 3
Orofino 000 100 0—1 4 4
Miles Lefebvre, Cody Klement (7) and David Goicoa; Dash Barlow, Nick Drobish (6) and Silas Naranjo. W—Lefebvre; L—Barlow
Grangeville hits — Klement 4, Jarden Lindsley 2, Goicoa (2B).
Orofino hits — Naranjo 2, Drobish, Barlow.
GAME 2
Grangeville 100 000— 1 6 3
Orofino 300 062—11 6 2
Sam Lindsley, Jack Brandford (5), Carter Mundt (5), C. Harris and Cody Klement; Tryston Erbst, Drew Hanna (2) and Silas Naranjo. W—Hanna; L— Lindsley.
Grangeville hits — David Goicoa, Jared Lindsley 2 (2B), Caleb Frei, Ray Holes, Sam Lindsley.
Orofino hits — Bodey Howell 3, Steven Bradbury 2, Kevin Turner.
Colfax 6-13, Asotin 5-5
ASOTIN — The Panthers dropped both games to the Bulldogs in a 2B Bi-County league doubleheader.
Game 1 between league rivals Colfax (5-2-1, 4-2), and Asotin (4-7, 3-5) was a closely contested affair that the Bulldogs won with a two-run sixth inning.
JD Peterson took the win for the Grangeville, and Gavin Ells took the loss for Asotin.
Game 2 was less competitive. The Bulldogs got to a 7-1 lead through three and increased their lead to win by eight runs. Alex Mortensen took the win for Grangeville and Justin Boyea absorbed the loss.
The Panthers’ Cameron Clovis led all hitters for the day with six total hits including a double in Game 1. Braden Plummer and and Ryan Henning both had four hits including a double on the day to lead the Bulldogs, with all of Henning’s hits coming in Game 2.
GAME 1
Colfax 100 302 0—6 6 0
Asotin 013 100 0—5 15 5
JD Peterson, Mason Gilchrist (7) and Braden Plummer; Cody Ells, Gavin Ells (6) and Cameron Clovis, Justin Boyea (6);W— Peterson. L— Gavin Ells.
Colfax hits — Peterson 2, Gilchrist (2B), Plummer, JJ Bodey, JP Wigen.Asotin hits — Clovis 3 (2B), Sam Hall 3, Cooper Biery 2 (2B), Gavin Ells 2, Cody Ells, Chase Engle, Boyea, Cooper Thomas, Carson Reedy.
GAME 2
Colfax 142 033 0—13 13 0
Asotin 100 030 1— 5 7 4
Alex Mortensen, JP Wigen (6) and Braden Plummer; Justin Boyea, Gavin Ells (2), AJ Olerich (5) and Cameron Clovis, Boyea (4). W— Mortensen. L— Boyea.
Colfax hits — Ryan Henning 4 (2B), Plummer 3 (2B), Mason Gilchrist 2 (2B, 3B), JD Peterson (2B), Dawson Lobdell (2B), Erik Christenson, Wigen.
Asotin hits — Clovis 3, Gavin Ells 2, Chase Engle, Boyea.
East Valley 8, Pullman 6
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Greyhounds lost a tightly contested game against the Knights in a 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
The game was evenly matched throughout, with Pullman (3-6, 2-1) and East Valley of Spokane Valley matching hits and field errors. The Knights were able to get an extra run on th Greyhounds in the first three innings and for a one-run advantage and a 2-1 fourth pushed the lead to two. Neither team scored the rest of the game.
Joey Hecker led the Greyhounds with three hits and Cade Hill and Caleb Northcroft added two of their own. Pitcher Brady Coulter allowed no hits in relief. Starter Tyler Elbracht absorbed the loss.
Pullman 023 100 0—6 10 5
East Valley 303 200 x—8 10 5
Tyler Elbracht, Brady Coulter (5) and N/A; Tucker Duke, Zach Engh (5) and N/A. W—Duke; L—Elbracht
Pullman hits — Joey Hecker 3, Caleb Northcroft 2, Cade Hill 2, Brendan Doumit, Elbracht, Marcus Hilliard.
East Valley hits — Shane Hawes 3 (3B), Engh 2, Chris Bergman 2, Owen Spendlove (2B), Tyler Conrath, Duke.
Genesee-Potlatch postponed
The Whitepine League doubleheader between Genesee and Potlatch was postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up at 4:30 p.m. April 27.
Lakeland-Moscow postponed
The Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader between Lakeland and host Moscow was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was announced at press time.
SOFTBALL
Kendrick 20, Troy 5
KENDRICK — The Tigers made quick work of the Trojans in a Whitepine League matchup.
The game ended by three-inning mercy rule thanks to a 15-run second inning by Kendrick (2-1, 1-0). The Tigers were led by Harlee Heimgartner’s three hits, including a double and four RBI.
“We started the game and it was snowing,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “But our pitcher, Hailee Taylor pitched a heck of a game... in those conditions, hands are cold, fingers are cold and it’s tough to throw the ball.”
Hailey Taylor took the win for the Tigers and Eklund absorbed the loss for the Trojans.
A complete linescore was not available.
Troy 041— 5 4 0
Kendrick 3(15)2—20 13 1
JV — Kendrick 17, Troy 5
East Valley 17, Pullman 2
SPOKANE — The Greyhound softball team was blasted by Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
Details were unavailable.
Colton-Genesee postponed
The Colton-Genesee nonleague softball game was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was available at press time
Asotin-Colfax postponed
The Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader between Asotin and Colfax was postponed because of inclement weather. The games will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman-Lakeside postponed
The scheduled game between the Greyhounds and Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., was postponed due inclement weather.
It will be made up at Pullman on April 20 at 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Greyhounds top dogs at GSL meet
Lauren Greeny and Ryliann Bednar finished in the top two individual places to lead Pullman to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League team victory on what coach John Willy called a “tough, cold day” at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Clarkston.
The Greyhounds finished with a total score of 374, while Clarkston placed second at 404.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 374, 2. Clarkston 404, 3. Shadle Park 467, 4. East Valley 519.
Pullman individuals — Lauren Greeny 80, Ryliann Bednar 84, Matiline Rink 92, Alexis Hendrickson 118.
Clarkston individuals — Eloise Teasley 96, Gracie Wessels 97, Ava Mendora 104, Sammy Hudgins 107, Tierney McVarcher 111.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Pullman second in GSL meet
Pullman totaled 361 to finish second behind Shadle Park’s 323 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League meet at Redwolf Golf Course.
“We played well in some tough weather conditions,” Pullman coach Parker Ruehl said. “We had a great performance from our two seniors and we keep getting better every week... I think the competition is a step up from last year.”
It was the first league meet of the season for Pullman. Clarkston placed fourth with a 417-stroke total.
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 323, 2. Pullman 361, 3. West Valley 385, 4. Clarkston 417, 5. East Valley 463.
Individual leaders — T1. Wyatt Hart (Rogers) 78, Conor Webber (Shadle Park) 78, 3. Jake Wilcox (Shadle Park) 79, 4. Brayden Kelley (Shadle Park) 80, 5. Pilar Dawson (Shadle Park) 86.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Logos sweeps titles at Swanson Invitational
LAPWAI — The Logos boys team had four victories and the girls team had five wins as the Knights of Moscow swept the team titles at the 14-team Leah Swanson Invitational, hosted by Deary, at Lapwai High School.
Logos won the boys meet with 94.5 points, and the girls took the title with 171.5 points.
No Knight individual had more than two victories, showing the team’s depth.
On the boys side, Timberline’s Jason Mohl was a part of four victories. He earned individual titles in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) and the triple jump (38-7), teaming with Rylan West, Jude Nelson and Micah Nelson to take the 400 (47.3 seconds) and 800 relays (1:37.2).
The Kessingers of Orofino took six victories in the girls meet. Ruby Kessinger won the 100 (13.1), 200 (28.1) and the long jump (16-10 1/4). Lindi Kessinger took the two hurdle events — the 100 (16.8) and the 300 (49.8) as well as the discus (101-2).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Logos 94.5; 2. Troy 78.5; 3. Timberline 63.5; 4. Grangeville 60.5; 5. Deary 58.5; 6. Genesee 58; 7. Prairie 50; 8. Orofino 49; 9. Potlatch 43.5; 10. Mullan 41; 11. Kendrick 33; 12. Lapwai 11; 13. Wallace 4; 14. Salmon River 2.
100 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.4; T2. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.8; T2. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.8.
200 — 1. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 23.5; 2. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.8; 3. Jude Nelson, Tim, 24.3.
400 — 1. Solomon Howard, Logos, 53.5; 2. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 53.7; 3. Theo Sentz, Logos, 55.2.
800 — 1. Theo Sentz, Logos, 2:08.1; T2. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:11.8; T2. Zach Atwood, Logos, 2:11.8.
1,600 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 5:02.5; T2. Ryan Detweiler, Gra, 5:06.8; T2. Tyler Zechmann, Gra, 5:06.8.
3,200 — 1. Gideon Otto, Dea, 11:18.8; 2. Kyle Banister, Gen, 12:49.6; 3. Tucker Young, Gra, 13:25.3.
110 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 18.8; 2. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 18.9; 3. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 20.3.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 44.6; 2. Gabe Bybee, Gran, 47.7; 3. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 47.9.
400 relay — 1. Timberline (Rylan West, Jude Nelson, Jason Mohl, Micah Nelson) 47.3; 2. Troy 47.9; 3. Lapwai 51.7.
800 relay — 1. Timberline (Rylan West, Jude Nelson, Jason Mohl, Micah Nelson) 1:37.2; 2. Troy 1:38.1; 3. Prairie 1:38.5.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Theo Sentz, Seamus Wilson, Wyatt Haynes, Solomon Howard) 3:46.7; 2. Troy 3:05.2; 3. Deary 3:52.2.
Sprint medley — 1. Grangeville (Benjamin Lindsey, Gabe Bybee, Joel Gates, Tyler Zechmann) 4:07.2; 2. Logos 4:24.4; Troy 4:24.7.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 45-5 1/2; 2. Nick Graham, Oro, 43-8 1/4; 3. Logan Amos, Pot, 38-10 3/4.
Discus — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 139-10; 2. Shane Hanson, Pra, 136-6 1/2; 3. Luke Trogden, Mul, 130-5 1/2.
High jump — 1. Jason Mohl, Tim, 5-6; 2. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 5-4; 3. Shane Hanson, Pra, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Harrison Hill, Oro, 10-0; T2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 8-6; T2. Wyatt Haynes, Logos, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Luke Trogden, Mul, 18-8; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 18-5; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 18-0.
Triple jump — 1. Jason Mohl, Tim, 38-7; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 38-3 1/2; 3. Henry Hill, Oro, 37-6 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 171.1; 2. Orofino 130.5; 3. Troy 110.1; 4. Prairie 36.5; 5. Genesee 35.6; 6. Nezperce 34.5; 7. Deary 31.5; 8. Lapwai 23; 9. Kendrick 21.1; 10. Potlatch 20; 11. Grangeville 14.5; 12. Salmon River 13; 13. Mullan 6; 14. Timberline 4.6.
100 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.1; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.2; T3. Bethany Phills, Troy, 13.9; T3. Katie Gray, Troy, 13.9.
200 — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 28.1; 2. Ameera Wilson, Logos, 29.5; 3. Lina Jankovic, Logos, 29.7.
400 — 1. Ameera Wilson, Logos, 1:05.0; 2. Lina Jankovic, Logos, 1:08.5; 3. Bridgid Monjure, Logos, 1:09.8.
800 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 2:30.2; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 2:34.7; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:41.9.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 5:48.7; 2. Cora Johnson, Logos, 5:59.5; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 6:05.9.
3,200 — 1. Clara Anderson, Logos, 12:09.9; 2. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 12:19.9; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:30.5
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.8; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 17.9; 3. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 18.4.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 49.8; 2. Araya Wood, Dea, 53.3; 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 55.2.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Isabelle Raasch, Morgan Blazzard, Bethany Phills, Katie Gray) 54.4; 2. Prairie 55.0; 3. Orofino 57.0.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff) 1:55.4; 2. Deary 2:00.3; 3. Logos 2:03.6.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Ameera Wilson, Lina Jankovic, Alyssa Blum, Clara Anderson) 4:29.1; 2. Orofino 4:41.7; 3. Deary 4:45.3.
Sprint medley — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff) 2:00.6; 2. Troy 2:06.5; 3. Logos 2:08.7.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 35-1 1/2; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 33-8 1/2; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 32-3 1/2.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 101-2; 2. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 96-8; 3. Bailee Cook, Troy, 94-10.
Pole vault — 1. Charlee Hollon, SR, 8-0; 2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 7-0; 3. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-10 1/4; 2. London Comis, Logos, 14-0 1/4; 3. Signe Holloway, Logos, 13-11 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 31-11 1/2; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31- 7 1/2; 3. KatieBeth Monjure, Logos, 29-2.
District 9 meet postponed
The District 9 Class 1B/2B track meet scheduled to take place at Pomeroy was postponed because of inclement weather. No make-up date was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman-Shadle Park matchups postponed
The Pullman boys home and girls away Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual matches against Shadle Park were postponed because of inclement weather.
The duals will be made up at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the originally scheduled locations.
Moscow-Lewiston dual postponed
Tuesday’s scheduled nonleague dual between Lewiston and visiting Moscow was postponed due to inclement weather.
No makeup date was available at press time.
AWARDS
GSL announces winter NECA/IBEW winners
SPOKANE — The Greater Spokane League, along with the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, recently announced its winter scholar-athlete award winners.
Winning from Clarkston were girls basketball player Maggie Ogden and wrestler Jonah McKamey. Pullman honorees were girls basketball player Elise McDougle and boys swimmer Adam Carter.
The students are recognized for superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Duron named player of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho sophomore Mario Duron was named the Big Sky Conference’s co-player of the week in men’s tennis, it was announced.
Duron went a combined 4-0 in singles and doubles play in two matches against Sacramento State and Montana State last week. He helped lead Idaho to a 5-2 victory against the first-seeded Bobcats, handing MSU its first conference loss this season.
The Monterrey, Mexico, native posted two team points for Idaho in singles play with wins against Sacramento State’s Rudolfs Aksenoks (6-3, 2-6, 6-0) and Montana State’s Nejc Sitar (6-2, 7-6) at the No. 5 position.
He is 10-7 overall and 5-0 in conference play in singles.
In doubles, Duron partnered up with freshman Francisco Gay to win their third match in a row, as the tandem upended Rudolfs Aksenoks and Patrick Wong of Sac State, 6-1, on Saturday and followed it up with a 6-3 win against the Bobcats No. 3 Brad Buckland and Marcos Zelver.
Duron and Gay are 4-1 as partners, and Duron is 7-5 overall in doubles.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Bayerlova named Pac-12 player of the week
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s women’s tennis player of the week, it was announced.
She went 2-0 this past week, posting a 6-2, 6-3 win against No. 92 Haley Giavara of ninth-ranked California, then a 6-2, 6-4 win against Stanford’s Connie Ma, giving the Cougars their lone win against the Cardinal.
Bayerlova also teamed with Maxine Murphy to earn a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles against Cali’s Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm, who are ranked No. 33 in the nation.
She is 16-2 overall, 6-1 in conference play and 5-1 against nationally-ranked players. She has won eight of her past nine matches.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Flowers invited to play in Portsmouth
Washington State senior guard Michael Flowers earned an invitational to play in the Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament, which begins today and runs through Saturday, it was announced.
The event is the oldest amateur tournament in the nation and is open only to college seniors.
Flowers, who earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors, averaged a team-best 14.2 points and hit 36.8 percent of his 3-point shots. Between his time with WSU, Western Michigan and South Alabama, Flowers finished wtih 2,234 points in 152 games played. He also is the only player in Coug history to hit 100 or more 3s in a season.