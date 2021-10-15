AREA ROUNDUP

SANDPOINT — Megan Poler scored off a penalty kick in the 52nd minute as the Moscow girls’ soccer team edged previously unbeaten Sandpoint 1-0 on Thursday to clinch the 4A District I-II title and a state tournament berth.
Moscow (4-8-1) had fallen one-sidedly in both regular-season meetings with Sandpoint (12-1), losing 4-1 and 3-0. The Bears were outshot 17-3 on Thursday, but the Moscow defense “came out in full force,” in the words of coach Jessica Brown, and goalie Makai Rauch was “unbeatable” as she made eight saves and never allowed a goal.
Senior Angela Lassen took a hit to set up the penalty kick that junior midfielder Poler converted.
“We are extremely excited to go to State,” Brown said. “I have all confidence in this team that we can take it.”
Moscow 0 1—1
Sandpoint 0 0—0
Moscow — Megan Poler, 52nd
Shots — Moscow 3, Sandpoint 17. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 8, Sandpoint: NA
EV 3, Pullman 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman rallied to take a second-half lead but eventually lost on penalty kicks in a 2A Greater Spokane League match at East Valley.
The Knights edged the Greyhounds 4-3 in penalty kicks.
Hannah James and Audrey Pitzer scored for the Greyhounds (7-7, 4-4). Their penalty kicks came from Alene Itano, James and Vanna Chun.
Pullman 0 2 0 0 0—2
East Valley 1 1 0 0 1—3
East Valley — Addison Scott, 27th
Pullman — Hannah James, (Elise McDougal), 59th
Pullman — Audrey Pitzer (Ava Petrino), 61st
East Valley — Hannah Savoie, 66th
Penalty kicks — Pullman: Alene Itani, James, Vanna Chun. East Valley: Scott, Lexie Thompson, Campbell Hodgen, Olivia Swaney.
Shots — Pullman 11, East Valley 5
Saves — Pullman: Lillian Cobos 3. East Valley: Madison Gordon 8.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Sandpoint 5, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — The Moscow boys’s soccer team held Sandpoint to a stalemate for the first 26 minutes of the teams’ 4A district tournament final before Canyon Nash scored to open the floodgates for the Bulldogs, who dealt the Bears a season-ending shutout defeat.
Moscow finishes with a 3-9-2 record, while Sandpoint improves to 8-4 and advances to State.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 3 2—5
Sandpoint — Canyon Nash, 27th
Sandpoint — Randy Lane (Nash), 32nd
Sandpoint — Aidan Smith (Lane), 37th
Sandpoint — Evan Darling (Lane), 75th
Sandpoint — Lane, 78th
Shots — Moscow 1, Sandpoint 22.
Saves — Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 5; Sandpoint: Roman Jiles 1.
VOLLEYBALL
Hounds nip Knights
SPOKANE — Pullman overcame East Valley 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 to remain unbeaten in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Greyhounds (7-5, 4-0) benefited from 31 assists by Keleigh Myers, along with 10 kills and three blocks from Sophie Armstrong and 16 Lily McNannay digs. It was Pullman’s fifth consecutive victory after a 2-5 start to the season.
Colfax outduels Asotin
COLFAX — Justice Brown served 19-for-19 and logged 35 assists, 19 digs and three aces Thursday night to lead the Colfax volleyball team to victory against Asotin in a meeting of the top two teams in Northeast 2B League standings.
The scores were 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, and the Bulldogs moved to 15-3 overall and 6-0 in league.
“Asotin was a scrappy team, but we were able to come out on top with some well-executed plays,” Colfax coach Brandy Brown said. “I was really proud of our team for coming out strong in the fourth set after losing the third set. It showed great mental toughness.”
Asher Cai had 13 kills and 10 digs for Colfax, while Lauryn York made 11 kills, nine digs and four aces.
Rams rally on senior night
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia improved with each set to defeat St. John Bosco in four on senior night for the Rams.
The scores were 24-26, 28-26, 25-18, 25-17, with Clearwater Valley narrowly averting a two-set deficit, then taking charge in the third and fourth.
Five seniors were honored and made contributions to the Rams’ victory: Ashton Mangun (11 kills, three blocks), Kadance Schilling (seven kills, five aces), Eden Barger (four kills, four digs, three aces), Angel Dominguez (two kills) and Emma Knappon (two digs).
Eagles pull away from Wildcats
COLTON — In Southeast 1B League play, Colton held close early before St John-Endicott/LaCrosse pulled away to prevail 25-23, 25-15, 25-10.
Maggie Meyer notched five kills and two blocks for the Wildcats, while Grace DeMeerleer had 12 assists and Rachel Becker six digs.
Bulldogs outlast Tigers
GRANGEVILLE — On senior night in Grangeville, the Bulldogs pulled out a five-set victory against nonleague foe Kendrick.
The scores were 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7 in the last regular-season home contest in the high school careers of Macy Smith, Camden Barger, Bailey Vanderwall, Cameron Green, Hayli Goicoa, Taryn Godfrey and Ava Forsyth. Smith finished 10 kills for the Grangeville (3-10), while Goicoa struck eight aces and Green made six blocks.
“The girls really needed that,” Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson said. “It was just a really great defensive game from both teams.”
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho falls in five
Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll had 25 kills and 19 digs, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 28-30, 15-11 to Eastern Washington in Big Sky Conference play at Memorial Gym.
Senior outside hitter Allison Munday chipped in 15 kills and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball had 13 for the Vandals (3-14, 0-8). Sophomore Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, finished with 52 assists. Senior libero Alaina Lacey had 16 digs.
Sage Brustad had 18 kills and 13 digs and Maya McClellan finished with 15 kills for the Eagles (7-8, 3-4). Lindsey Russell contributed 48 assists and 11 digs. Makenna Collins tallied 14 digs and Ka’Ehukaiiha’amaina’e Keala had 12.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. next Thursday at Weber State.
PRO/AM GOLF
Sherrell drops matches in Hudson Cup
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Idaho men’s golfer Colt Sherrell was part of the losing team in his two matches during the 73rd Hudson Cup, sponsored by the Pacific Northwest Section of the PGA of America, at Oswego Lake Country Club.
The Hudson Cup format, similar to the Ryder Cup, is teams made up of professionals and amateurs who play one round of four-ball, one round of foursomes, then a singles match to determine the winner.
After the first day, the professionals hold a 6-4 edge.
Sherrell, a senior, teamed up with Taylor Klopp during the four-ball round and fell 7 and 6 to Tim Feensta and David Phay. In the foursomes session, Sherrell and partner Nathan Cogswell lost to Austin Hurt and Matt Epstein 1-up.
Singles matches conclude the event today.