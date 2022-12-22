The Pullman boys swimming team swept a six-team meet it hosted Wednesday, scoring victories against Richland (124-44), Pasco (137-17), Hermiston (140-8), Hanford (97-73) and Chiawana (138-22).
Two relays earned state qualifying times for Pullman.
Jake McCoy, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell and William Miller swam a 1:33.76 in the 200 free relay.
McCoy, Uberuaga and Miller were joined by Carter Frichette in the 400 free relay, and the four topped the state qualifying time by more than eight seconds with a time of 3:25.95.
Miller also had state qualifying times in the 50 free (22.46) and 500 free (4:44.05).
McCoy bettered his state qualifying time in the 100 backstroke by almost a second with a 53.08. He also qualified for state in the 200 individual medley with a 1:56.11.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Carter Frichette, Luke Gao, Michael Campbell, Teo Uberuaga) 1:49.66.
200 freestyle — 2. Tony Reed 1:55.50.
200 IM — 1. Jake McCoy 1:56.11.
50 free — 1. William Miller 22.46.
100 butterfly — 2. Uberuaga 59.19.
100 free — 1. Frichette 54.44.
500 free — 1. Miller 4:44.05.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Uberuaga, Campbell, Miller) 1:33.76.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 53.08.
100 breaststroke — 3. Zane Pumphrey 1:17.18.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Miller, Frichette, Uberuaga, McCoy) 3:25.95.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLJehlarova named academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas — Washington State senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova was named a second-team academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators, it was announced.
Jehlarova finished fifth in the nation with 176 total blocks and had the third-highest single-season attack percentage in program history at .389. She also was named to the All-Pac-12 first team for the fourth consecutive season and was the first player at Washington State to be named an American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-American since Sarah Silvernail in 1996.
Jehlarova is second in program history with 483 career block assists and blocks per set (1.44), ranking third all-time with 117 career solo blocks.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLShears earns several academic honors
BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — Moscow graduate Logan Shears recently was honored as an NAIA and National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association scholar athlete, it was announced.
Shears, a 5-foot-10 junior linebacker for Trinity International, had 45 tackles, including 27 solo stops, this season for the Trojans, who finished 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the Mid-States Football Association.
Shears, who also is a long snapper on the team, earned the NAIA honor for the second time. Student athletes who earn the distinction must have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, as well as have been at their respective institution for at least one academic year as a sophomore or higher in standing. To earn the NCCAA honor, a student must have a 3.4 cumulative GPA, be a junior or above in standing.
He also was named to the academic all-district team by College Sports Communicators.
Shears, who is majoring in accounting, is on track to graduate in spring 2024.