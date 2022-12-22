The Pullman boys swimming team swept a six-team meet it hosted Wednesday, scoring victories against Richland (124-44), Pasco (137-17), Hermiston (140-8), Hanford (97-73) and Chiawana (138-22).

Two relays earned state qualifying times for Pullman.

Jake McCoy, Teo Uberuaga, Michael Campbell and William Miller swam a 1:33.76 in the 200 free relay.

Tags

Recommended for you