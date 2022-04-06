LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bengals’ bats showed no spring break rust in a doubleheader sweep of the Moscow Bears in nonleague softball play on Tuesday.
Lewiston (6-3) won the first game 17-6 and the second 18-5, with both ending via the mercy rule.
Moscow (1-6-1) showed flashes at the plate in both games. The Bears scored three runs in the second inning of Game 1 and four runs in the fifth inning of Game 2.
“We have a lot of positives coming out of these games early in the season,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “A lot of the girls are getting a lot of reps; it’s just a matter of cleaning up our fielding at this point, but we’re coming together as a team and we’re learning how to play together.”
Taryn Barney of Lewiston, who coach Kristin Delp said had been sick for a few days, came up to the plate eight times and reached eight times, hitting for the cycle in the second game.
Game 1
Moscow 030 21— 6 9 6
Lewiston 717 2x—17 12 3
Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney. W—Banks. L—Pouchnik.
Moscow hits — Megan Highfill 2 (2B), Hannah Robertson 2, Kelly Stodick 2, Amanda Pouchnik, Isabella Ristine, Addie Branen.
Lewiston hits — Kaitlin Banks 4 (2B), Taryn Barney 3 (2B), Morgan Williams 2, Sydney Arellano (3B), Loryn Barney, Victoria Purington.
Game 2
Moscow 010 04— 5 5 2
Lewiston 551 7x—18 17 2
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Jenna Barney and Taryn Barney. W—J. Barney. L— Stodick.
Moscow hits — Kelly Stodick 2, Bella Fleischman (3B), Kaci Kiblen (2B), Addie Branen.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 4 (2B, 3B, HR), Jenna Barney 3 (3B), Sydney Arellano 3, Kaitlin Banks 2 (2B), Loryn Barney 2, Phoenix Pea (2B), Jenika Ortiz, Joanna Fuller.
Colfax 7, Clarkston 2
Visiting Colfax posted a six-run sixth inning and surged to a nonleague victory against Clarkston.
Delaney Imler pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks for the Bulldogs (8-2) before Jorja Koerner took over to close things out in the last two innings. Emma McManigle went the distance and struck out eight in the losing effort for the Bantams (3-1).
Ella Jones went 3-for-3 at bat to lead the Bulldogs in hits, and Koerner had two hits with a double and two RBI.
Colfax 000 016 0—7 11 1
Clarkston 010 010 0—2 7 3
D. Imler, J. Koerner (6) and H. Booth; E. McManigle and J. Miller. W—Koerner; L—McManigle.
Colfax hits — E. Jones 3, Koerner 2 (2B), D. Imler 2, K. Akeson, Booth, T. Parkins, J. Patnode.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 2 (2B), J. Miller 2 (2B), B. Blaydes 2, M. Broemeling.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLPullman 3, Clarkston 1
Visiting Pullman was slightly more efficient than Clarkston in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Adams Field.
Pullman starter Tyler Elbracht picked up the win after striking out four while allowing only two hits in 6 1/3 innings. Max McCloy had two hits for the Greyhounds (5-3, 2-0).
“Their pitcher, he walked one,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said. “Just threw a good game. We just couldn’t get the timely hit at all.”
Lance Heitstuman pitched the first five innings for the Bantams (1-3, 0-2), earning five strikeouts and allowing only one earned run.
Clarkston 000 100 0—1 3 3
Pullman 111 000 x—3 4 1
Lance Heitstuman, Tucker Rowen (6) and Emmett Slagg; Tyler Elbracht, Brady Coulter (7) and Joey Hecker. W—Elbracht; L—Heitstuman..
Clarkston hits — Jacob Caldwell, Bodee Thivierge (2B), Jackson Slagg.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2, Caleb Northcroft, Joey Hecker.
Lewiston-Moscow DH postponed
The scheduled doubleheader between the Bengals and the Bears was postponed because of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. today at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Moscow, Lewiston title at Moscow Invite
The Bear boys and Bengal girls took home team victories in the Moscow Invitational at the University of Idaho golf course.
On the boys side Bryden Brown of Moscow shot a 78 to hold off Carson King of Lewiston by one stroke to win the individual title. The one stroke was also the difference between the Bears (333) and Bengals (334) on the team side.
Jack Seibly of Moscow and Ben Mack of Lewiston both shot 83.
Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly posted a round of 90 to win the girls’ individual title by three strokes over teammate Abbigail Tellez.
The Bengals won the team event over Coeur d’Alene by 18 strokes, shooting a team score of 379.
Julia Brume of Lewiston and Myah Parsons of Moscow each shot rounds of 94.
Boys
Team scores — 1. Moscow 333; 2. Lewiston 334; 3. Lakeland 349; 4. Coeur d’Alene 361; 5. Lake City 365; 6. Post Falls 378; 7. Lapwai 414.
Medalist — Bryden Brown 78 (Moscow)
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 79; Jack Seibly 83; Noah Acord 86; Christian Reed 86; Christian Lyber 90.
Moscow individuals — Bryden Brown 78; Ben Mack 83; Parker Beebe 86; Isaac Harmon 86; Cam Roeder 109.
Lapwai individuals — Chris Brown 103; Kross Taylor 103; Tim Vanwoerkom 103; AJ Ellenwood 105; Simon Henry 112.
Girls
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 379; 2. Coeur d’Alene 397; 3. Lake City 427; 4. Post Falls 430; 5. Moscow 443; 6. Lakeland 471.
Medalist — Mollie Seibly 90 (Lewiston)
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 90; Abbigail Tellez 93; Julia Brume 94; Avery Martin 102; Aleena White 124.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 94; Marissa Lewis 112; Hayes Brown 115; Hanna Greory 122; Emily Sanford 133.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU to play in the spring
The Washington State volleyball team recently announced it will play two matches in the spring, going up against familiar foes.
The Cougars will take on Boise State and Oregon State in exhibitions that will be free to the public to attend.
WSU will play the Borncos at 10:30 a.m. April 10 at Payette Lakes Middle School in McCall, Idaho. The Cougars then will take on the Beavers at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at Whitman College in Walla Walla.
WSU finished the fall season 20-12 and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 at 13-7. The Cougars earned their sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament, and Jen Greeny was named the conference’s co-coach of the year.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
WSU baseball drops 12-0 decision at No. 15 Gonzaga
SPOKANE — The Washington State baseball team snapped a 10-game losing streak Sunday at home. Two days later, playing their neighbor, the Cougars failed to get their offense on track, as has been the case throughout the season.
Washington State managed just four hits and were soundly beaten 12-0 by No. 15 Gonzaga at the Patterson Baseball Complex.
Cade McGee went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Bulldogs (19-7). Enzo Apodaca also went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI. Connor Coballes went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Junior Jacob McKeon went 1-for-2 with a double to pace the offense for the Cougars (10-18).
Jacob Rutherford (1-0) allowed a walk in 2 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the victory. He struck out five.
Sophomore left-hander Jack Lee (0-1) took the loss, allowing five hits, one walk and four runs, all earned, in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one.
The Zags took a 3-0 lead in the first as Tyler Rando’s hit a two-run homer, then McGee followed with a solo shot. Apocada then tripled home a run in the second to make it 4-0.
Gonzaga exploded for five runs in the sixth as Savier Pinales was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Apodaca folowed with a two-run single, then Coballes singled home a run. Two batters later, Grayson Sterling’s sacrifice fly made it 9-0.
The Bulldogs then tallied three more in the eighth as McGee hit a sacrifice fly and Jack Mactholf had a two-out, two-run single.
Washington State next opens a three-game Pac-12 Conference series at 6 p.m. Friday at Arizona.
Washington St. 000 000 000—0 4 1
Gonzaga 310 005 03x—12 9 1
Lee, Hoeft (2), Liss (3), Grillo (5), Kmetko (6), Kaelber (6), Barnum (7), Sierra (8), Leonard (8) and Meyer, Stevens (8); Mullan, Rutherford (5), McCallum (8), Weeldreyer (8) and Samperi. W—Rutherford. L—Lee.