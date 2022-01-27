The Pullman wrestling team registered eight victories and disposed of Shadle Park 46-33 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet Wednesday.
Earning victories by pinfall for the Greyhounds were Evan McDougle (106), Aydin Peltier (120), Ivan Acosta (145), Jeroen Smith (152), Gabriel Smith (160) and Samuel Sears (195). Zephyrus Cook won a major decision at 182 pounds, and Cotton Sears won by default at 285.
106 — Evan McDougle (P) p. Joseph Stahl V 4:35; 113 — Braeden Champion (SP) dec. Gavin McCloy 9-6; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) p. Austin Ballestrazze 3:10; 126 — Ashton Dunn (SP) p. Adrian Corrales 1:22; 132 — Tyrese Guzman (SP) p. Austin Crossler 0:00; 138 — Zach Lopez (SP) p. Maxwell Cordova 5:10; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) p. Corbin Jaurez 1:10; 152 — Jeroen Smith (P) p. Zachary Pugh 5:08; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Nathaniel Joosten 5:13; 170 — Brayden Burgener (SP) p. Matthew Rembert 0:48; 182 — Zephyrus Cook (P) maj. dec. Isaiah Johnson 11-3; 195 — Samuel Sears (P) p. Jackson Berkey 0:50; 220 — Declan Au (SP) p. Holden Chandler 2:45; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) by forfeit.
BASKETBALL
Some movement in Washington state polls
The six teams that were in The Associated Press Washington state high school polls last week remained the same, but there were some movement among them.
On the boys side, Pullman (12-2) moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in Class 2A, and Colfax (11-3) inched up from a tie for fifth to fourth place by itself in Class 2B.
For the girls, Colton (11-2) moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in Class 2B, Garfield-Palouse (11-4) went from No. 1 to a tie for fourth with Pomeroy (11-2), which moved up from No. 10.
Colfax (11-2) remained at No. 7 this week in Class 2B.