LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Carlens Dollin broke through for the Pullman boys soccer team with a goal assisted by brother Clarens in the 65th minute to provide the Greyhounds with a winning 1-0 edge in nonleague play against Ridgeline of Liberty Lake, Wash., on Tuesday.
The Hounds (2-1) held a steady advantage through the game, logging 10 total shots to their opponent’s five, but had a prolonged struggle to make it count on the scoreboard before Carlens — who has already totaled four goals through their first three games of the season — found the mark with 15 minutes remaining.
“We only play 3A and 4As in our nonleagues this year, so we’re kind of running a gauntlet,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “I’m pretty happy; (Ridgeline is) a good squad.”
PULLMAN — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 65th
Shots — Pullman 10, Ridgeline 5. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley 3, Ridgeline: Merino 4.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFBednar medals for Greyhounds
WALLA WALLA — Pullman junior Ryliann Bednar shot an 85, which was enough to tie for the top spot at the Wa-Hi Blue Devil Invite at the Walla Walla Country Club.
“She was great off the tee,” Pullman girls golf coach John Willy said. “She made some clutch putts to get her first win of the season.”
Matline Rink was second on the Greyhounds with a 104 and Alexis Hendrickson shot a 110.
Pullman finished third overall as a team with a score of 415.
“I thought they played well today for the first time hitting on actual grass this season,” Willy said. “We’ve worked hard to get ready for the season, but there’s only so much you can do indoors to get ready.”
Team scores — Gonzaga Prep 378; Richland 413; Pullman 415; Chiawana 426; Walla Walla 436; Hermiston 457.
Medalists — Ryliann Bednar, Pull, 85; Nadalie Cannell, Herm, 85.
Other Pullman individuals — Matline Rink 104; Alexis Hendrickson 110; Emma Bobo 116.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLGreyhounds’ Brown to play for Idaho State
Pullman High senior Jaedyn Brown has signed to play college basketball for Idaho State University, it was announced.
The 6-foot-4 point guard thanked the ISU coaching staff for an “amazing official visit” as he posted about the commitment on his Twitter feed.
Brown averaged 27 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as he led the Greyhounds through a 26-1 season which ended with a third-place finish at the Washington Class 2A state tournament. He was decorated as the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Association Player of the Year, and twice scorebooklive.com’s National Prep Athlete of the Week.