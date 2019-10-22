Marilie Canul registered 32 digs as Logos overcome a first-set loss to beat Nezperce on Monday night in the District II prep volleyball tournament for 1A Division II schools at Lewis-Clark State.
The scores were 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-23.
Kirstin Wambeke tallied five kills for the Knights, who showed strong passing, defense and serving, coach Jessica Evans said.
Logos faces Highland at 4 p.m. today as the tournament continues.
Lapwai wins in four sets over Potlatch
Jaspen Ellenwood collected seven kills to lead Lapwai to a four-set win against Potlatch in the 1A Division I tournament at L-C.
Lauren Gould added six kills for the Wildcats, and Shaylee Bisbee had 21 digs.
Wildcats coach Ada Marks said her team displayed the sort of mental toughness they've been striving for all season.
Lapwai faces Prairie at 5:30 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to a play-in match Thursday at Post Falls.
College football
UI's Hightower honored
Senior defensive back Lloyd Hightower was named Defensive Player of the Week in Big Sky Conference football Monday.
Hightower intercepted a pass for a pick-6 and returned a fumble recovery 49 yards for another touchdown in the Vandals' 45-21 win against Idaho State on Saturday.