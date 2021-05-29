Do-it-all Pullman player Carson Coulter — a pitcher, catcher and outfielder — was named MVP of the Class 2A Greater Spokane League when postseason honors were announced.
Kevin Agnew of Pullman was tabbed coach of the year.
Other first-team Greyhounds were pitcher Hyatt Utzman, infielder Oak Held and utility man Ryan Bickelhaupt.
Pitcher Colby Bolen and outfielder Dawson Blunt represented Clarkston on the second team.
MVP — Carson Coulter, Pullman, catcher/pitcher/outfielder
Coach of the year — Kevin Agnew, Pullman.
1st team — Ian Maidhoff, WV, P; Jorlandy Hernandez, Rog, P; Jonathan Gomez, Oth, P; Gabe Hurst, SP, P; Hyatt Utzman, Pullman, P; Chon Sauceda, Oth, C; Isiah Alegria, Oth, DH; Dallas Gohl, WV, 1B; Nathan Garza Jr., Oth, INF; Sterling Lipscomb, SP, INF; Oak Held, Pul, INF; Caleb Gray, WV, INF; Zach Engh, EV, OF; Hunter Holcomb, Rog, OF; Ryan Schmidt, SP, OF; Andrew Aitken, WV, OF; Ryan Bickelhaupt, Pul, utility.
2nd team — Luther Allen, NC, P; Tucker Duke, EV, P; Colby Bolen, Clk, P; Johnny Hernandez, SP, C; Brady Wells, Pul, DH; Rodrigo Garza, Oth, INF; Marcus Hilliard, Pul, INF; Ethan Hawes, EV, INF; Spencer Mahn, NC, INF; Dawson Blunt, Clk, OF; Maddox Schoeffler, NC, OF; Kevin Garza, Oth, OF; Tanner Richartz, Pul, OF; Bryson Bishop, WV, utility.
Honorable mention — Karson Kendall, NC, C; Aden Armstrong, Rog, DH; Andre Garza, Oth, INF; Dylan Kakuda, SP, INF; Nic Schofield, Clk, INF; Nicholas Robison, Pul, OF; Andrew Fox, SP, OF; Larry Deleon, Oth, utility; Ethan Pugh, SP, utility.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Huskies drop Cougars
A six-run fourth inning propelled Washington toward a 14-7 win against Washington State on Friday in a Pac-12 baseball game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cougars had rebounded from a first-inning error that cost them a run, as Kyle Manzardo and Jacob McKeon each turned in RBI singles in the third inning to bring WSU a 2-1 lead.
Seven Cougars (25-23, 12-17) registered a hit while starting pitcher Zane Mills picked up his 83rd strikeout of the season, the most by any Coug since Aaron McKenzie notched 95 in 2004.
After the Huskies (20-29, 6-20) seized a 10-4 lead in the sixth, WSU responded as Nate Swartz doubled in a run, but a Cougar error on a dropped fly ball in the seventh from scored three runs.
UW 100 621 400—14 15 1
WSU 002 101 210—7 12 3
Tyson Guerrero, Dlyan Lamb (5), Stefan Raeth (6) and Michael Petrie. Zane Mills, Dakota Hawkins (4), Tyler Hoeft (7), Bryce Moyle (7), Elias Farland (9) and Jake Meyer.
W — Guerrero (3-3); L — Mills (5-5).
Washington hits — Preston Viltz 2 (2B), Will Simpson 2, Christian Jones 2 (2B), Dalton Chandler, Michael Snyder, Ramon Bramasco 3 (2B), Braiden Ward 2 (2B), Michael Petrie 2.
Washington State hits — Kodie Kolden 2, Kyle Manzardo 2 (2B), Tristan Peterson (2B), Jacob McKeon 2, Jake Meyer, Nate Swarts 2 (2B), Preston Clifford 2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Jacobson advances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mitch Jacobson of Washington State took 12th in the men’s high jump at the NCAA West Regional track meet and qualified for the NCAA Championships.
Jacobson cleared 7 feet, 1 inch.
Most of the events were postponed by inclement weather.
HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colfax 56, Liberty 51
COLFAX — Colfax held off a late push from Liberty of Spangle and went 3-for-4 at the foul line in the last 30 seconds Friday night for a 56-51 victory in a 2B Bi-Country League girls’ basketball game.
Asher Cai connected on 4 of 7 from long range en route to a game-high 21 points for the Bulldogs (5-2). Teagan Colvin led the Lancers (5-1) with 19.
“We hit some shots early and they came back (as) I expected,” Colfax coach Mike Dorman said. “There’s a rivalry between these schools and it felt like one tonight.”
LIBERTY (5-1)
Teagan Colvin 7 3-4 19, Ava Budde 1 2-2 5, Annika Tee 3 1-5 8, Ellie Denny 2 4-4 9, Grace Grumbly 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Stephens 0 0-0 0, Brooke Redder 2 1-1 7. Totals 16 11-16 51.
COLFAX (5-2)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 3 0-0 8, Abree Aune 2 1-2 6, Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 10, Kendall Gosney 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 2 0-0 4, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Harper Booth 2 0-0 5, Asher Cai 6 5-6 21. Totals 20 6-8 56.
Liberty 7 20 11 13—51
Colfax 16 18 5 17—56
3-point goals — Gibb 2, Aune, Brwon 2, Cai 4, Booth, Colvin 2, Budde, Tee, Denny, Grumbly.
JV — Liberty def. Colfax.
West Valley 70, Pullman 45
SPOKANE VALLEY — Megan McSweeney of Pullman registered 32 points and was 13-for-16 from the free throw stripe but it wasn’t enough as West Valley downed the Greyhounds in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Nevaeh Sherwood scored 16 to lead the Eagles while Abby Sicilia and Chloe DeHavo combined for 24.
PULLMAN
Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Meghan McSweeney 9 13-16 32, Hailey Talbot 1 1-4 3, Elise McDougle 2 0-0 4, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 4, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Addison Hawes 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-20 45.
WEST VALLEY
Emma Price 0 3-4 3, Chloe DeHavo 3 4-6 10, Abbi Hannum 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Sherwood 7 1-1 16, Tamira Skinner 1 0-0 2, Molly Fisher 1 0-0 2, Madison Moloney 2 0-0 4, Aubrey Lobdell 1 0-0 2, Abby Sicilia 6 1-2 14, Madi Carr 4 1-2 9, Rylen Palmer 1 0-0 3, Aliyah Henry 1 2-2 5. Totals 27 12-17 70.
Pullman 9 10 7 19—45
West Valley 15 16 17 22—70
3-point goals — Sherwood, Sicilia, Palmer, Henry, McSweeney.
Gar-Pal 49, SJEL 41
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Maci Brantner tallied 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to guide Garfield-Palouse to a Southeast 1B League win against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in a late-reported game Thursday.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Maci Brantner 6 4-7 16, Kennedy Cook 4 0-0 11, Paige Collier 4 0-0 10, Makenzie Collier 4 1-6 9, Madi Cloninger 1 0-2 3, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-15 49.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Bailey 9 3-4 27, Stache 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 0-0 4, Kjack 1 2-2 4. 15 5-6 41.
Gar-Pal 16 14 12 7—49
SJEL 7 12 10 12—41
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 58, West Valley 46
SPOKANE VALLEY — Brady Wells went 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 14 points while Grayson Hunt chipped in 13 points and 10 boards as Pullman beat West Valley in a 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Ayden Barbour provided 12 points, eight assists and three steals to pace the Greyhounds as Pullman (3-2) fired off a 18-6 run in the second quarter and held the Eagles at bay for the rest of the contest.
PULLMAN (3-2)
Grayson Hunt 6 1-1 13, Ayden Barbour 4 3-3 12, Tanner Barbour 1 3-4 5, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 4, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Steven Burkett 3 2-2 10, Champ Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 4 2-2 14. Totals 20 11-12 58.
WEST VALLEY
Blaine Vasicek 5 4-5 18, Traden Davis-Reed 2 0-0 4, Jackson Harty 5 0-2 10, Turner Livingston 5 1-6 12, Mason Dobney 1 0-0 2, Rosko Schroder 0 0-0 0, Ben Fried 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Kaylon Acord 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-13 46.
Pullman 13 18 12 15—58
West Valley 18 6 8 14—46
3-point goals — Burkett 2, Wells 4, A. Barbour, Vasicek 4, Livingston.
Colfax 70, Liberty 64
COLFAX — John Lustig popped off for a monster double-double of 38 points and 10 rebounds as Colfax closed out a victory versus 2B Bi-County League foe Liberty of Spangle.
Damian Demler was 5-for-7 from distance and tallied 19 while he and Carson Gray hit “two huge 3s” in the fourth quarter to create seperation for the Bulldogs (5-2),” coach Reece Jenkin said.
“It was a really good game and tight for the majority of it,” Jenkin said. “They got us to within four in the fourth but we made enough free throws down the stretch to close things out.”
COLFAX (5-2)
Damian Demler 5 4-8 19, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 1 0-0 2, John Lustig 14 8-9 38, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 0-0 4, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 12-17 70.
LIBERTY
Josh Stern 1 1-2 3, Colton Marsh 3 3-6 10, London Foland 7 0-0 19, Taishawn Colvin 4 11-12 19, Van Ricker 4 2-4 10, Danner Holling 1 2-4 3. Totals 19 19-28 64.
Colfax 12 17 17 24—70
Liberty 14 15 10 25—64
3-point goals — Demler 5, J. Lustig 2, Gray, Foland 5, Marsh.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.