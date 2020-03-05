SPOKANE — No. 12 Colfax fell 50-48 to No. 4 Toledo in the opening round of the Washington Class 2B tournament, in spite of Asher Cai’s 14-point contribution.
The Bulldogs (17-9) started strong with a 14-5 opening quarter. Toledo pulled even at 21 apiece by halftime, and the teams remained deadlocked at 41-all through the third before Toledo nosed ahead by two in the final frame.
Cai had a 4-for-4 showing from the foul line and complemented her offensive output with five steals and four rebounds. Kierstyn York was Colfax’s second-highest scorer with 12 points, while Perry Imler shot an efficient 4-for-5 from the field for eight points, and Anni Cox provided five assists, four steals and three rebounds.
“I think our kids played well, but we gave up quite a few boards,” said Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher, who was hoping to see his 400th career win in 18 years as Colfax head coach this season, but had to settle for stopping at 397.
Toledo (23-4) got 19 points from Lal Schaplow and 18 points plus 13 rebounds from Stacie Spahr .
“The kids have battled through a lot this year, and had opportunities to roll over but they didn’t,” Baerlocher said. “Obviously it’s not the way we wanted it to end; we had hopes and aspirations of playing four days up here in Spokane, but we came up just a bit short against a quality opponent.”
COLFAX (17-9)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 0-4 3, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-3 0, Shyah Antoine 2 1-1 6, Asher Cai 4 4-4 14, Kierstyn York 2 8-10 12, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-0 0, Hannah Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Perry Imler 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 13-22 48.
TOLEDO (23-4)
Gracie Madil 1 0-0 3, Greenlee Clark 0 0-0 0, Marina Smith 1 0-0 3, Kal Schaplow 5 8-13 19, Stacie Spahr 8 2-2 18, Haleigh Holmes 1 0-0 3, Emma Cline-Maier 2 0-0 4. Totals 18-44 10-15 50.
Colfax 14 7 20 7—48
Toledo 5 16 20 9—50
3-point goals — Sakamoto-Howell, Cai 2, Baerlocher, Antoine, Madil, Smith, Schaplow, Holmes.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Muckleshoot Tribal 64, Garfield-Palouse 58
SPOKANE — No. 11 Garfield-Palouse started strong and held close, but ultimately suffered a season-ending defeat to No. 6 Muckleshoot Tribal from Auburn, Wash. in Washington 1B state tournament play.
The Vikings (18-8) led 10-6 through the opening quarter and 28-25 at halftime. Their lead had shrunk to a single point at 36-35 through three quarters before Muckleshoot Tribal (20-8) overtook them in a high-scoring fourth.
Gar-Pal’s field goal shooting slipped from a 37.9-percent 11-for-29 in the first half to a 28.6-percent 10-for-35 in the second, while their rivals’ percentage improved from 40.0 (10-for-25) to 44.8 (13-of-29).
Blake Jones provided a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds for Gar-Pal. Brother Austin Jones added 10 points and five assists, Ethan Hawkins had 10 points of his own, and Dawson Dugger racked up nine points and eight boards. Carlos Bennett of Muckleshoot Tribal was the game’s overall high-scorer at 19 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (18-8)
Austin Jones 3 4-4 10, Blake Jones 5 6-9 16, Dawson Dugger 4 0-0 9, Ethan Hawkins 4 2-3 10, Jacob Anderson 2 1-3 5, Jaxson Orr 2 0-0 5, Kyle Bankus 0 1-2 1, Dane Sykes 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-21 58.
MUCKLESHOOT TRIBAL (20-8)
Bendon Brown 2 3-3 9, Tyrelle Nichols 3 0-2 7, Josiah Vaomn 1 0-0 3, Lamont Nichols 4 0-0 8, Jordan Mathias 6 3-3 16, Martin Reyes 0 0-0 0, Carlos Bennett 7 1-1 19. Totals 23 7-9 62.
Garfield-Palouse 10 18 8 22—58
Muckleshoot Tribal 6 19 10 27—62
3-point goals — Dugger, Orr, Brown 2, Nichols, Vaomn, Mathias, Bennett 4.
White Swan 50, Colfax 44
SPOKANE — Colfax led early, but lost momentum late in falling to White Swan in opening-round Washington 2B state tournament play at Spokane Arena.
The Bulldogs (19-8) led 23-16 at halftime, but managed only seven points to White Swan’s 19 in the third quarter to fall into a hole they could not ultimately escape.
“They kind of took momentum there in that third quarter,” said Colfax coach Reece Jenkin. “They’re athletic and a quick basketball team. For the first half, we did a great job of making them beat us in a half court and not beat us in transition. That third quarter, they really got out and beat us in transition.”
John Lustig led the Bulldogs with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Teal Soaring Eagle of White Swan (19-7) was the game’s overall high-scorer.
“We’ve really had an incredible year as a team,” Jenkin said. “We were really hoping to make a run at the state tournament this week, and unfortuantely it didn’t happen for us, but (I’m) super proud of these kids who’ve had a great year.”
COLFAX (19-8)
Hunter Claassen 3 0-0 6, Cole Baerlocher 3 0-0 5, John Lustig 5 0-0 11, Gavin Hammer 2 0-0 5, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 1 0-0 2, Damian Demler 1 0-0 3, Blake Holman 3 0-0 6, Layne Gingerich 2 0-0 5, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 0-0 44.
WHITE SWAN (19-7)
Donavon Watlamet 0 0-0 0, Devin Sampson-Craig 5 1-3 11, Jermaine Bass 0 0-0 0, Roger Valdez 0 2-2 2, Kupkana Leavitt 4 4-4 12, Fred Lewis 5 1-2 12, Daylen Lewis 0 0-0 0, Teal Soaring Eagle 5 1-2 13. Totals 19 9-13 50.
Colfax 9 14 7 14—44
White Swan 8 8 19 15—50
3-point goals — Baerlocher, Lustig, Gingerich, Demler, Hammer, Lewis, Soaring Eagle.
HONORS
WPL DII announces all-league teams
Logos and Timberline led the way with the top awards as the Whitepine League announced its Division II all-league boys’ basketball teams.
The Knights’ Will Casebolt earned player of the year honors, while the Spartans’ Jason Hunter was tabbed as coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM — Brayden Stapleton (Deary), Roman Nuttbrock (Logos), Cameron Summerfield (Timberline), Alex Sneve (Kendrick), Rylan Larson (Timberline).
Player of the year — Will Casebolt (Logos).
Coach of the year — Jason Hunter (Timberline).
SECOND TEAM — Jagger Hewett (Kendrick), Carson Sellers (Timberline), Lane Wassmuth (Highland), Chase Hunter (Timberline), Brendan Nelson (Nezperce).
HONORABLE MENTION — Dylan Wilcox (Deary).