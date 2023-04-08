The Washington State baseball team fell 6-2 against No. 16 Arizona State on Friday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the second game of a three-game series.
The loss drops the Cougars to 5-8 in conference play and 4-7 on the road.
The Cougars got on the board first, the same way they did in their 6-5 loss to the Sun Devils in the first game of the series Thursday.
WSU (18-11) took a 2-0 advantage in the top of the fifth. The first run was scored courtesy of an RBI single down the left field line by junior Kyle Russell, which scored Jake Harvey.
The second run of the inning came after Arizona State pitcher Nolan Lebamoff walked Elijah Hainline with the bases loaded.
The Sun Devils (22-9) were quick to respond during the bottom half of the inning. Freshman outfielder Isaiah Jackson notched his third home run of the season to bring home Reese Behler, tying the game at two runs apiece.
Catcher Ryan Campos added another home run during the bottom half of the sixth inning to give the Sun Devils the lead for good at 3-1. It was the freshman’s seventh home run of the year.
Arizona State added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off of two hits for the game’s final margin.
Junior reliever Blake Pivaroff earned the win on the mound for the Sun Devils, his 11th win of the season. While throwing 23 pitches, he gave up one hit and no runs
As a whole, the Sun Devils’ bullpen seemed to have the Cougars’ lineup figured out. The five Arizona State pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Leading the pack was junior starter Ross Dunn with nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings. He gave up just two runs on five hits.
At the plate, the Cougars nearly mirrored their performance from the previous night, finishing 8-for-31 (0.26) with two RBI and two extra-base hits. Leading at the dish was senior Jacob McKeon, who went 3-for-3 with a double.
Redshirt senior Caden Kaelber absorbed the loss on the mound for the Cougars. The right-hander dished out 87 pitches in five innings of work. He gave up three runs on six hits and struck out four.
For the second straight game, the Sun Devils matched Washington State’s numbers at the plate, going 8-for-31. Arizona State was able to add five RBI, three more than the Cougars. Tobias and Luke Keaschall both led the Sun Devils at the plate, both going 2-for-4.
The final game of the series will take place at 12:30 p.m. today.
Wash. St. 000 020 000—2 8 0
Arizona St. 000 021 03x—6 8 1
Kaelber, Wilford (6), Cottrell (7), Baughm (7), Liss (7), Spencer (8) and Cresswell; Dunn, Lebamoff (4), Tieding (5), Pivaroff (6), Stevenson (7) and Keaschall. W — Pivaroff. L — Kaelber.