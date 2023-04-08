The Washington State baseball team fell 6-2 against No. 16 Arizona State on Friday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the second game of a three-game series.

The loss drops the Cougars to 5-8 in conference play and 4-7 on the road.

The Cougars got on the board first, the same way they did in their 6-5 loss to the Sun Devils in the first game of the series Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you