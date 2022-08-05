RENTON, Wash. — Whether it’s been injury or underperformance, Artie Burns has never quite matched the expectations that followed him coming out of college.

But he still has the talent that made him a first-round selection six years ago. And coming off a promising 2021 season in Chicago, Burns is hoping his move to Seattle and the likelihood he will become a starting cornerback for the Seahawks will continue his upward path.

“To have the opportunity to bring him here, it’s hard to find a kid with those kind of measurables and talent,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. “We still feel like he is an ascending player.”

