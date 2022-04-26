As Ryan Leaf pointed out to him a few minutes later, Cameron Ward held onto the ball a little too long.
But he danced to his left, planted low, then sidearmed the ball over the head of safety Sam Lockett III to the opposite side of the end zone, where Lincoln Victor casually snagged it.
Just like the Cougars had drawn it up.
The 15-yard TD during the Crimson and Gray scrimmage Saturday at Gesa Field showed the offhand talents of Washington State’s new No. 1 quarterback. It also showed why he’s the obvious No. 1 quarterback.
True freshman Emmett Brown and second-year frosh Xavier Ward, two of the three young QBs battling for the backup role, saw some bright moments but struggled to show the same level of comfort and adaptability. They’ll get better as they continue to learn the Cougs’ new Air Raid offense, and so will Victor Gabalis, who missed the scrimmage with an injury.
But the day hammered home what’s been apparent all spring: The Cougs’ chances of offensive success in 2022 may hinge on keeping Cam Ward healthy.
It’s a fact with many ramifications, including the need to bolster an offensive line that loses the invaluable tackle tandem of Abe Lucas and Liam Ryan. The Cougs had only nine healthy bodies at O-line Saturday, a big reason why new coach Jake Dickert pointed to that position as the most pride-inspiring of the day.
This being a spring scrimmage, Ward granted an interview one play later to Leaf, the former Cougar QB great working as a sideline reporter for the Pac-12 Network.
Ward would not have flung the ball, he smilingly told Leaf, if he thought Lockett had a chance of leaping high enough to intercept it.
Be that as it may, Ward repeatedly displayed an instinctual feel for the offense he ran for two years at Incarnate Word, before coach Eric Morris landed the Cougars’ offensive coordinator’s job and Ward hopped into the transfer portal.
Minutes earlier, while Leaf conducted a midgame interview with Dickert — audible to the fans in real time — Ward whistled a 20-yard TD pass to Donovan Ollie, who was well-covered by Kaleb Ford-Dement but insouciantly made a one-handed catch at the goal line.
So it went. Earlier, out of a two-back set, Ward floated forward out of initial pressure and finessed a lob to Victor, who caught the ball in space, matadored away a tackle attempt by Jaden Hicks and joyfully scored.
Gradually along the way, an aspect of Ward’s game slipped into the shadows. He’s a dual-threat quarterback, and every once in a while he shows he can fly. In this game, though, he kept his ambulatory improv to a minimum and somehow his rushing exploits (and his sacks) disappeared from the stat sheet.
Just as well. The Cougars need to keep this guy upright and glowing in health.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.