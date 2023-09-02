As two more leave Pac-12, WSU preps for 1st kickoff

Washington State tight end Billy Riviere III, left, runs past a defender during the Cougars’ first day of fall practice at Rogers Practice Field on Aug. 2 in Pullman.

 Jordan Opp/Daily News

A couple hours before the Washington State football team boarded its flight to Fort Collins, Colo., Friday morning — players with heads looking forward, Gatorades in hand and earbuds on — news broke that Stanford and Cal would leave the Pac-12 for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The move by the two California schools doesn’t come as a surprise considering the conference and two universities had been in discussions for weeks.

The timing, however, leaves the Pac-12 with just two teams left beyond 2023 — WSU and Oregon State — one day before the Cougars play their first football game of the season. WSU kicks off against Colorado State at 4 p.m. Pacific (CBS Sports Network) today at Canvas Stadium.

