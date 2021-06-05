SPOKANE — University of Idaho commit Ashlyn Wallace flipped in a layup in the second quarter of Clarkston’s 79-10 rout of Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers on Friday, and then the action paused.
Bantam girls’ basketball coach Debbie Sobotta, realizing her superstar senior point guard had just hit 15 points, asked for a timeout.
Wallace had eclipsed Clarkston’s career scoring record with her 1,737th point.
“The Rogers announcers were gracious,” Sobotta said. “They announced her accomplishments, allowed us to stop and celebrate for a minute.”
Wallace, a prep All-American who has signed with the Vandals, settled for 15 points in the lopsided win, enough to move ahead of Kellie McCann-Smith Kromrei (2006-10) by one point.
“She’s had such a consistent career, and is just such a steady, solid player,” Sobotta said of the fourth-year starter. “There are a lot of factors that go into it ... but with all her characteristics, you could see (early on) that she had a high probability of breaking the record.”
Wallace hit three 3s and doled out four assists. Her younger sister, Kendall, totaled 11 points. Alyssa Whittle scored 15 to go with 11 rebounds and five steals, and Maggie Ogden added 13 points as the Bantams (9-0) shot 54 percent from the floor.
LEGION BASEBALLDevils to play single game
The Moscow Blue Devils American Legion baseball doubleheader today against Sandpoint has been reduced to a single game.
The Blue Devils host the Lakers at 10 a.m. today at Bear Field.