Asotin, Colfax playing to see who’s top gun

Here are six story lines to know when Asotin’s football team visits Colfax at 7 tonight:
POP-CULTURE REFERENCE
In the 1986 movie, Top Gun, Val Kilmer played a fighter pilot nicknamed Ice Man. As another character explained, he earned the moniker because of “the way he flies, ice cold, no mistakes.
“He just wears you down. You get bored, frustrated, do something stupid and he’s got you.”
That’s how Colfax coach Mike Morgan said he feels when he faces Asotin and coach Jim Holman.
“(Asotin’s) guys don’t do anything stupid,” Morgan said, crediting Holman for that. “They don’t run everybody to one side of the field and get beat on a reverse. They’re always in the right place at the right time.
“What was that scene in ‘Top Gun,’ when they were talking about ‘You know who the best is? That’s Ice Man ... because he doesn’t make any mistakes.’ And when I play (Holman), I think that.”
CAN COLFAX PENETRATE ASOTIN’S OFFENSIVE LINE?
Asotin’s offense has averaged more than 330 yards per game, with the lion’s share (241.4 ypg) coming on the ground.
“As long as I’ve played Asotin — and this goes back to when I was an assistant at Colfax in the 1990s — as long as I’ve played Asotin, they’ve always had a terrific front line,” Morgan said. “And I just want to figure out where they’re getting these guys.”
Asotin’s line consists of Gavin Wood, Mason Hurlbert, Jake Connor, Aaron Boyea and Zane Isley.
“We had a lot of growing up to do (at the start of the season),” Holman said, “but they’ve really turned into a pretty dominant line.”
CAN ASOTIN SLOW DOWN COLFAX’S STAR RUNNING BACK?
Colfax running back Jacob Brown last week notched his second straight game with more than 200 yards rushing in his team’s 33-20 win Oct. 11 against Liberty.
“He’s right where he belongs,” Morgan said of Brown, who began the 2018 season playing on the line.
COLFAX’S X-FACTORS
With all the attention Brown gets, that might open up opportunities for fellow running back Gavin Hammer. Bulldogs quarterback Layne Gingerich and his three main targets — Brandon Lustig, Nick Klaveano and Matt Hockett — will give Asotin’s secondary its first test of the season.
ASOTIN’S STINGY D
Asotin’s defense is limiting opponents to 10 points per game and has pitched two shutouts. Dylan Landrus and Brayden Barnea each have 44 tackles to lead the Panthers.
LEAGUE RACE
The Panthers (5-1, 1-0) and Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) remain unbeaten in the Northeast 2B League’s Southern Division.
“Whoever wins is definitely in the driver seat,” Holman said.
WEST VALLEY AT PULLMAN, 7 p.m. — Pullman controls its own destiny and can earn the Washington Class 2A Great Northern League’s No. 2 seed to State if it wins out.
