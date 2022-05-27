Chloe Overberg of Asotin placed second in the 2B girls’ 1,600-meter Thursday as the Washington small-school track meet got underway at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.
Overberg was timed in 5 minutes, 17.20 seconds, and the winner was freshman Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s in a personal-record 5:13.25.
The Asotin senior will be favored Saturday in the 3,200, where she has the top qualifying time of 11:14.20 and has run a remarkable 10:38.01 this year.
But she’s been battling illness for a couple of weeks.
“I thought Chloe ran a super race,” Asotin distance coach Tim Gundy said. “She of course is disappointed in her finish and time but I was certainly very proud to see her out there battling for the win after having been sick the past two weeks.
“She’s a competitor and I know she’ll be ready for Saturday’s 3,200,” he said.
In the 1B competition at the same venue, freshman Brendan Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse pulled off a surprise by placing sixth in the boys’ 1,600 in a personal-record 4:49.05.
Snekvik had been seeded 14th, but he sliced 10 seconds off his best time.
In prelims, Sidney Bales (11.59) and Pomeroy teammate Tyler Slaybaugh (11.80) advanced in the 1B boys’ 100-meter dash, but the Pirates’ Colton Slaybaugh was denied (11.98).
In the large-school meet at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Nicole Avery of Pullman qualified for the 100-meter hurdles finals at 15.96.