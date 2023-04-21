Bijan Robinson draws comparisons to Saquon Barkley as the former Texas running back enters the NFL draft.

There’s not a pundit on the planet who would say Robinson is going with the second overall pick as Barkley did to the New York Giants five years ago.

Experts are in near-universal agreement that the smooth and powerful Robinson is a top-five prospect regardless of position. Where he might end up getting drafted in the first round April 27 is another matter entirely because of the age-old question of durability for running backs.