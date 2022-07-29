HOUSTON — After suffering their first series sweep of the season by Oakland, the Houston Astros were determined to get back on track against the Seattle Mariners.

Alex Bregman’s big night ensured that they did.

Bregman hit a two-run homer early, and his tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning led the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Thursday night.

