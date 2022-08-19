At safety, a competition brews

One goal for the Washington State defense in fall camp: 30 takeaways in 25 practice days.
The Cougars are at 16 takeaways this week at the halfway mark and are on pace to meet their goal if they can keep it up.
“Our coach, he looks for us to get 30 takeaways during this time and we’re at about 16 right now so we’re just looking to get to that 30 by the end of camp,” said junior Sam Lockett, who is in contention to start at strong safety. “It’s a big focal point.”
Last season, WSU had the most takeaways in the Pac-12 at 29, including a conference-high 14 fumble recoveries — double the next-best mark of seven by California and UCLA.
If the Cougars are going to keep up those numbers in 2022, there will be a handful of newcomers making some of the big plays in the team’s five-player defensive backfield. WSU primarily will run a 4-2-5 defensive system with two safeties and a nickelback.
At strong safety, Nevada transfer Jordan Lee is the favorite to start Sept. 3 against Idaho. The senior and former All-Mountain West honorable mention selection started 11 games last season for the Wolf Pack, racking up five fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and 86 tackles.
“He’s played a lot of football,” safeties/nickels coach Jordan Malone said of Lee. “He’s at where we need him at. What he’s doing is being a real verbal leader, helping the younger guys out.”
At free safety, it’s more of an open competition.
Lockett and redshirt freshmen Adrian Shepherd and Jordan Hicks all have shined at different parts of camp — Shepherd in the first week or so of practice, Hicks in WSU’s first scrimmage Saturday and Lockett in recent practices.
Lockett, a Spokane product out of Gonzaga Prep, is the most experienced of the trio after spending the past three seasons at Utah State and City College of San Francisco. Now, he’s closer to home.
“It’s mostly my family,” Lockett said of his homecoming. “Now, they get to make all the games and I get to be next to them, so that’s a big focal point.”
Malone said it’s a “healthy competition” at free safety as the guys are helping each other out but also battling to be the starter.
“We’ve been having guys mix and match with the ones and the twos, just trying to even out the reps so I get to see them (in all scenarios),” Malone said. “Just trying to put them in every position possible so we can really figure out who that guy is going to be.”
Who that guy is going to be at nickel, however, is set in stone. Senior Armani Marsh returns after starting 12 games last season en route to being named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Marsh racked up 70 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a team-leading three interceptions and two forced fumbles during his junior campaign.
As for what Malone is looking for in the latter half of fall camp: “Communication, communication, communication.”
“No matter how much you practice, it all moves faster on Saturdays,” Malone said. “I told them today, I wanted them to be sarcastic about the communication (so) that you’re making sure I hear it.
“...We all know if you bust coverage (during a game), the band strikes up. That is the one thing we’re going to continue to harp on every day.”
Fifita names to Polynesian player watch list
Offensive lineman Ma’ake Fifita was named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, it was announced.
The award is presented to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.
Former Cougar quarterback Jayden de Laura was a finalist for the award last season and defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa won the award in 2017.
Fifita, of Tongan descent, appeared in all 13 games last season, including five as a starter at right guard.